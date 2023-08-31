A few years ago, it only took a simple spilled glass of water to ruin your smartphone. However, over the last few years, phone manufacturers have increasingly integrated waterproofing technology into smartphones. And because of this waterproofing initiative, I no longer reach for my phone as soon as the glass hits the table. Heck, I don't even get nervous around my swimming pool.

If you want the same worry-free benefits when carrying your smartphone around water, you'll want to look for an IP68 rating when selecting a new handset. The common waterproofing technology for smartphones, this magical, four character alphanumeric abbreviation translates into peace of mind that your phone is water and dust-resistant enough to submerge your phone in water for an extended period with no to limited damage.

After testing five of the best IP68 phones on the market, we're happy to report that you don't have to sacrifice superb smartphone performance for extra durability. To help you decide which waterproof handset is right for you, here's a roundup of our tried and true choices, starting with our first choice: The epic Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The best waterproof phones: Our top picks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1. The best waterproof phone for premium users $1000 $1200 Save $200 Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra has everything but the kitchen sink when it comes to features you'd want in a smartphone, including an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.8in, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3088 x 1440, 1-120Hz Operating System Android + One UI Pros Fantastic display

Camera is impressive in all modes

Fast and fluid performance

Quality build Cons Some of the software changes muddy Android

Charging could be faster

Pricey

Speaker location not great for gamers $1200 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1200 at Samsung

Samsung's high-end smartphone the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a punch when it comes to performance, display size and battery life. But it also boasts an IP68 rating, which Samsung lists as capable of surviving being submerged in 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes on the phone's spec sheet. And that's with the S Pen silo for Samsung's stylus. Crazy.

Of course, you'll get more than a waterproof phone with the S23 Ultra. The S23 Ultra has three rear-facing cameras, with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 12 MP front selfie camera. The aforementioned S Pen lets you draw and write notes on the display of the phone, or control your phone from across the room with a flick of the wrist.

You can pick from 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage and several color options such as green, phantom black, lavender or cream.

Pocket-lint Apple iPhone 14 2. Best waterproof phone for Apple users The Apple iPhone 14 is the base model of Apple's current lineup and features the same hardware as the iPhone 13 but with a faster GPU, upgraded main camera and front camera improvements. It comes in five colour options, and is IP68 certified. SoC A15 Bionic Operating System iOS Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 2532 x 1170, HDR, 1200nits Pros Great design

Lovely colour options

Excellent display

Upgraded main camera

Good battery life Cons No design changes

No Always-On Display

Performance upgrades are minor $800 at Best Buy $799 at Apple

Apple's iPhone 14 is a stellar phone that's as affordable as it is capable, and like the rest of Apple's current iPhone lineup, has an IP68 rating. On the iPhone 14's technical specifications page, Apple specifically lists that the iPhone 14 can service being submerged at a depth of up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

When the iPhone 14 isn't fully submerged, you can take advantage of its rear dual camera system to take photos and videos, or use the 12 MP TrueDepth camera to unlock the phone via Face ID while using the same camera for FaceTime calls and selfies.

The iPhone 14 is available in several colors, including Midnight, Starlight, Product Red, Blue, Purple and Yellow. It comes with 128GB of storage, doubling to 256GB and 512GB. Pricing starts at $799.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 3. The best waterproof phone for Android fans Google's Pixel 7 Pro is the best smartphone the Android-maker has to offer in terms of camera, performance, battery and overall experience. And it's capable of surviving a splash thanks to its IP68 rating. SoC Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch, LTPO, Quad HD+, 120Hz, up to 1500nits Operating System Android Pros Camera performance

Great display

Clean software experience

Competitive price Cons Not many changes from Pixel 6 Pro

HDR sharing limited

Face unlock limited $894 at Amazon $899 at Best Buy See at AT&T

That's traditionally been the case with Keeping in tradition with Google's Pixel phone lineup, the Google Pixel 7 Pro supports one of the best smartphone camera experiences on the market.

Google doesn't include specifics about how deep or how long you can keep the phone submerged, with the spec sheet only stating the phone has IP68 dust and water resistance. Google, perhaps more than other device makers, goes out of the way to state that you shouldn't submerge the Pixel 7 Pro and that it's really only designed to withstand the occasional splash. While that's true, it definitely feels like Google is covering its bases for potential warranty claims.

Google will likely announce the Pixel 8 Pro at a special event on Oct. 4, but until then you could very well find the Pixel 7 Pro on sale, either directly from Google or through various retailers. It's available in three colors: hazel, snow and obsidian.

Nokia Nokia XR21 4. The best budget option for a waterproof phone Nokia's XR21 has a staggering IP69K rating for dust and water resistance, which makes it one of the most waterproof phones we've ever seen. Pros IP69K rating

Also MIL-STD-810H certified for drop protection

Vibrant display

Long battery life Cons Mid-range processor $500 at Amazon

The headline says it all, “The Nokia XR21 could be the most waterproof phone we've ever seen,” and that's not hubris. The Nokia XR21 has an IP rating of IP69K, which honestly is something I'd never heard of until now. Remember, all other phones on this list - and the majority of smartphones in general - carry an IP68 rating.

What does IP69K mean? The Nokia XR21 will withstand all the same water exposure that IP68-certified devices will, but will also withstand high-pressure and high-temperature jets. If you're tough on phones beyond water exposure, you'll be happy to know that the XR21 is also MIL-STD-810H certified for drop protection without the need for a case. This is truly a phone you can abuse.

At $499, the XR21 is an affordable smartphone with mid-range specifications that include a 6.49-inch display, two rear-facing cameras, and up to two-day battery life, according to Nokia. You have a single color option of black.

Asus Zenfone 10 5. The best compact option for a waterproof phone The Zenfone 10 delivers flagship performance, has a great display and camera, but squeezes it into a comfortable one-handed, compact form that boasts IP68 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pros Compact and practical design

Flagship speed and performance

Great primary camera with excellent stabilisation

Inclusion of stock Android alongside Zen UI

Not too expensive Cons Rear texture won't be to everyone's taste

Ultrawide camera isn't amazing $500 at Amazon

If you're looking for a phone that's smaller and easier to manage with a single hand, then perhaps the Asus Zenfone 10 is where it's at for you. Instead of a massive display like the Pixel 7 Pro or S23 Ultra offers, the Zenfone 10 has a respectable 5.9-inch display that's plenty bright and clear.

It boasts an IP68 rating, which Asus lists in the small print on the Zenfone 10's site as being able to withstand being submerged at a depth of 1.5 meters in “tap water” for 30 minutes. Here's a fun fact about the Zenfone 10: It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones and is still waterproof. Double rarity.

The Zenfone 10 comes in some fun colors, including eclipse red, midnight black, aurora green, comet white and starry blue. You can get it on Amazon for $749 with 256GB of storage.

Best waterproof phone: The bottom line

There are plenty of waterproof phones available from a wide range of device makers, and truth be told, there isn't a single top pick. Ultimately, it comes down to whichever phone you like that fits in your budget. For me, that means I'm usually picking between the latest high-end iPhone model and the most expensive Pixel phone.

That said, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an easy top pick for a premium waterproof Android phone, while the iPhone 14 sits comfortably in the sweet spot for iPhone users. Google's Pixel 7 Pro has a bunch of software tricks you won't find on other Android phones, and rounding out the top picks is the Nokia XR21 as the best budget option for a waterproof phone, with the Asus Zenfone 10 being the best compact option.

How I chose the best waterproof phones

I started reviewing smartphones 15 years ago, back before waterproof phones were nothing more than a dream. During that time, I've used phones of all shapes and sizes, and fondly remember nervously testing the first waterproof Samsung Galaxy phone. I created a time-lapse video of the phone in a bowl of water to document whatever happened. Spoiler: It survived.

I've personally used the Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 Pro. All three are fantastic phones with waterproof capabilities. For the Nokia XR21 and Asus Zenfone 10, both of which are brands that aren't readily available here in the US, I read my colleague's reviews and use their recommendations.

How do I know if my phone is waterproof?

The best way to figure out if your phone is waterproof is to put it in a tub of water for 30 minutes and check to see if it's still working when you take it out. Actually, don't do that. That's a horrible idea.

The easiest way to figure out if your phone is waterproof is to look at its specification sheet, which is usually posted on the manufacturer's website, and look for an IP rating or water/dust resistance rating. It should start with IP followed by two numbers. In the instance of all the devices on this list, that equates to IP68.

Are there any waterproof foldable phones?

Water resistance on foldable phones isn't very common, but it's slowly becoming something we're starting to see. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and the Google Pixel Fold were all recently released and all carry an IPX8 rating for water resistance. To be clear, that rating lacks any certification for dust resistance, but it does mean that they've been certified to withstand a splash of water, but not being completely submerged in a body of water.