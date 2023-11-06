Whether you're a swimmer looking for audio accompaniment during laps, or you just want your wireless earbuds to survive a run in the rain, waterproof headphones can offer some serious peace of mind for anyone who likes listening to music outside their hermetically sealed home. Weather exists, sweat exists, and swimming is a popular recreational activity, on top of being a great source of exercise.

Related: Water and dust IP ratings: What does IP68 actually mean?

Waterproof headphones come in two main varieties, headphones specifically designed for swimming and running, often with onboard storage, and more rugged earbuds and over-ear headphones with IP ratings that guarantee they can survive a splash or complete submersion in water. We think the Nank Runner Diver 2 offers the best overall experience in terms of their ability to survive in water, and their flexibility as both a standalone listening device and a companion for your smartphone. The Runner Diver 2 are bone conduction headphones, so if you're interested in something that's more traditional, less focused on working out, or just want to see what else we picked, you should read the rest of our guide below.

The best waterproof headphones: Our top picks

Nank / Pocket-lint Nank Runner Diver 2 1. Best overall waterproof headphones Bluetooth and onboard storage $99 $150 Save $51 The Nank Runner Diver 2 are bone conduction headphones with onboard storage, that should work just as well when connected to your phone out of the pool as they do on their own underwater. Pros 10 hours of battery life

32GB of storage

Bluetooth 5.3 support Cons Potential sound leakage from bone conduction $99 at Amazon

Nank, formerly Naenka, creators of the original Runner Diver headphones we loved the audio quality of earlier this year, have a solid sequel on their hands in the Nank Runner Diver 2. It still uses bone conduction to let you hear audio without obstructing your ears, this time with 32GB of storage for local audio files, Bluetooth 5.3 support for when you're out of the water, and 10 hours of battery life.

Related: What is active noise cancellation? Headphone ANC explained

The Nank Runner Diver 2 uses local storage because of the difficulties of connecting over Bluetooth through water when you're swimming, but the inclusion of Bluetooth means they'll work just as well for runners or walkers who want to maintain some awareness with their ears open.

Jabra Jabra Elite 8 Active 2. Best premium waterproof headphones Now with spatial audio $180 $200 Save $20 On the pricier end of wireless earbuds, Jabra's Elite 8 Active standout not only because they're waterproof, but also because they feature great active noise cancellation to make listening, wet or dry, a joy. Pros IP68 waterproof

High-friction silicone to prevent drops

Spatial Sound by Dolby Audio Cons Shorter battery life with ANC $180 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at Walmart

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are on the expensive side, and designed for exercise. Jabra includes "high-friction silicone" on the eartips to keep them from slipping out while you're jumping around, and multiple tips, so you can find the right fit for you. They're designed to take a beating too. With an IP68 rating, guaranteeing they are waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof, you should be able to work out rain or shine without issue.

We found the Elite 8 Active offered better active noise cancellation than the Elite 7 Active in our review, and this newer model includes "Spatial Sound powered by Dolby Audio" for a more immersive listening experience while you’re rowing, hiking, or surfing.

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Endurance Peak 3 3. Best budget waterproof headphones Long battery life and rugged $90 $100 Save $10 The JBL Endurance Peak 3 are surprisingly rugged. Dustproof, waterproof, with a long battery life, ANC, and a price that's less than $100. Pros Up to 50 hours of total battery life

IP68 waterproof and dustproof

Active Noise Cancellation Cons Giant charging case $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

Our best wallet-friendly pick is just as rugged as our more expensive options, if not more so. The JBL Endurance Peak 3 regularly cost less than $100 but are still IP68 dust and waterproof. JBL specifically says they can survive 30 minutes at 1.5 meters in saltwater, which makes them a great option for surfers.

Related: Best budget wireless headphones: Big sound on a budget

You'll get around 10 hours of battery life in each earbud, with an extra 40 hours in their rechargeable case. And a secure fit, thanks to how they clip around your ear. A tight seal is ideal, because the JBL Endurance Peak 3 have ANC with automatic talk detection (TalkThru) that lets important conversations filter through and a transparency mode.

Shokz / Pocket-lint Shokz OpenSwim 4. Best lightweight bone conduction waterproof headphones The ultimate swimmer's companion The Shokz OpenSwim are bone conducting headphones that are perfect for swimmers, with internal storage, and a comparatively short battery life. Pros IP68 waterproof

8 hours of battery life

4GB of internal storage Cons No Bluetooth support $150 at Amazon

The Shokz OpenSwim are a bit like a simpler version of the Nank Runner Diver 2. They're in the bone conduction style, designed to wrap around the back of your head and rest above your ears, and they have 4GB of internal storage you can stuff full of audio files. Unlike Nank's headphones the OpenSwim are missing Bluetooth support.

Related: Best bone conduction headphones: Top options for safe exercise and productive work

That means they'll only work standalone, which can be limiting especially if you're interested in streaming music. Luckily, they're super lightweight, making them much more comfortable to wear, and Shokz says they should get 8 hours of battery life, which is more than enough for a swim practice.

H20 Audio / Pocket-lint H20 Audio Stream 3 Pro & Surge S+ Earbuds 5. Best 2-in-1 MP3 player and waterproof headphone Wired and waterproof H20 Audio's Stream 3 Pro and Surge S+ Earbuds make the perfect duo for swimming thanks to Bluetooth support, local storage, and a clip, so you can attach them to your goggles. Pros Works with Bluetooth and onboard storage

Clip lets you attach to goggles

IP68 waterproof Cons No dust protection $160 at Amazon $160 at Walmart

For a slightly different take on waterproof swimming headphones, H20 Audio's Stream 3 Pro and Surge S+ Earbuds combo lets you use wired headphones rather than the more common bone conduction method. The Stream 3 Pro has 8GB of storage for local files and works with Bluetooth, so you can technically use it with wireless headphones too. A clip on the back of the MP3 player lets them clip to the back of your goggles or swim cap and the Surge S+ Earbuds are designed to be short enough to reach your ears from the Stream 3 Pro without getting tangled.

Related: Best luxury headphones: Top picks from Bowers and Wilkins, B&O, and more

Since not everyone maintains a library of MP3 files anymore, H20 Audio's companion app lets you load tracks from Spotify onto the Stream 3 Pro for playback underwater. And since the Stream 3 Pro's battery life is rated up to seven hours, you should have plenty of time to listen.

Jaybird / Pocket-lint Jaybird Vista 2 6. Best ANC waterproof headphones Includes interchangeable tips The Jaybird Vista 2 have ANC for filtering out the world around you, and are waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof, so you're protected from the things you can't avoid. Pros IP68 waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof

6mm drivers

ANC transparency mode Cons ANC not as good as other picks $150 at Amazon

Jaybird's Vista 2 wireless earbuds come with three sizes of interchangeable earbud tips for creating a good seal, so you can take advantage of the Vista 2's ANC. Alongside full ANC, you'll also get a transparency mode that Jaybird calls SurroundSense to keep you safe and aware of your surroundings while you're out and about.

When it comes to waterproofing, the Vista 2 are IP68 rated, and are additionally sweat and dustproof. That should make them useful for outdoor activities during inclement weather, if not quite reaching the peak ruggedness of some of our other picks.

Zygo / Pocket-lint Zygo Solo 7. Best sound waterproof headphones The power of FM radios The Zygo Solo are the only bone conducting headphones that come with a walkie talkie. Using an FM transmitter, Zygo found a unique way to stream audio while you swim, whether it’s music from Spotify, or your coach's voice. Pros Stream music underwater

Receive instructions from coach or companion app

Waterproof Cons Complicated setup $299 at Zygo

The Zygo Solo is complicated, but very cool. The headphones themselves are compact bone conducting headphones that keep your ears open, but what makes them interesting, is that they're designed to receive an FM transmission rather than playing files from onboard storage.

That's because Zygo created the Solo as a way to allow you to listen to streaming services while swimming. Alongside the headphones, the Zygo Solo includes a walkie-talkie shaped FM transmitter that can connect to your phone over Bluetooth and act as the in-between for your streaming apps and the headphones. If you have a swim coach, it can also be used as a way to radio you directly to give you directions and guidance without resurfacing. A far bigger production than most headphones, but neat all the same.

JBL / Pocket-lint JBL Reflect Aero 8. Best waterproof headphones for clear calls Great for in-water calls or at your desk JBL's Reflect Aero have six mics for clearer, hands-free calls, and a IP68 rating that means they should be safe from dust or dunks in water. Pros Clear calls

IP68 water and dustproofing

Fins for keeping the earbuds in your ears Cons ANC is not the best $150 at Amazon $150 at Target

JBL is known for the excellent call quality on their wireless earbuds, and the JBL Reflect Aero is no exception. These wireless earbuds have six microphones for clear voice calls, and dynamic 6.8mm drivers that should produce clear audio and "rich bass," according to JBL.

The JBL Reflect Aero have a fin-based build that makes them easy to keep in your ears while you run, and IP68 dust and waterproofing means they should be able to handle any weather you throw at them, or more accurately, you get stuck in.

The bottom line: What are the best waterproof headphones?

For anyone trying to listen to audio without having to worry about the damaging effects of water, the Nank Runner Diver 2 are the best overall option thanks to their flexibility and excessive amount of internal storage. If you're looking for something a little bit nicer and more expensive, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are a more traditional pair of wireless earbuds with waterproofing, and improved ANC. The most affordable option on our list, the JBL Endurance Peak 3, also happens to have the longest total battery life at 50 hours, while being water and dustproof.

Nank / Pocket-lint Nank Runner Diver 2 Editor's Choice $99 $150 Save $51 $99 at Amazon

How we picked the best waterproof headphones

Pocket-lint has reviewed dozens of bone conduction headphones, headphones designed for swimming, and more wireless earbuds than any reasonable person should use in their lifetime. Figuring out the criteria for the best waterproof headphones involved looking at what we liked in good headphones (design, fit, audio quality) and what should be important in waterproof headphones (IP rating, and alternative methods of transmitting sound), digging through our long list of headphone reviews for potential options, and then taking that criteria to the wider marketplace of headphones to fill in the gaps.

What is bone conduction?

Bone conduction is a method of transmitting sound to someone's inner ear by vibrating the bones in their skull, typically near their ears. Bone conduction is one of several methods used to help people with hearing loss, and an increasingly great way to provide some of the sound quality of traditional headphones without obstructing your ears. Bone conduction headphones miss out on some of the more premium features of normal headphones like ANC because they aren't able to create a seal over your ears. But that's a tradeoff that could be worth it to keep yourself safe and aware while outside.

Why do so many waterproof headphones have internal storage?

Bluetooth is notoriously bad at permeating water because it can both absorb and disperse the high frequency waves that make up a Bluetooth signal. That means you'll quickly disconnect from your phone if you take Bluetooth headphones underwater. The solution is placing your phone at the edge of the pool (risky), using a transmitter like the Zygo Solo in this guide uses (complex), or just turning your headphones into a mini MP3 player with some local storage (simple).