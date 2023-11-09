Black Friday deals are now in full swing at Walmart following the company's nod to nostalgia with its iconic Mean Girls commercial. Officially only a few weeks away from the biggest savings day of the year, you can already save hundreds on popular tech from Apple, Sony, Samsung, and more.

So, whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds to block out the holiday shopping frenzy, grab a new fitness tracker and get a head start on your New Year's wellness goals, or a monitor to level up your home office, Walmart has some great deals going on right now - and we compiled the best ones to help you start looking.

Best Black Friday deals at Walmart

Apple / Pocket-Lint Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $69 $129 Save $60 The 2nd generation of Apple AirPods takes wireless earbuds to a whole new level of convenience. With automatic pairing, Siri voice control, and easy switching between devices, these earbuds are perfect for anyone with multiple Apple devices. The H1 chip ensures a faster and more stable wireless connection, while the charging case lets you recharge on the go. The sound quality is clear and rich, and the headphones are comfortable enough to wear all day without fatigue. Plus, they're available for their best price. $69 at Walmart

Sony / Pocket-Lint Sony WF-C500 $29 $98 Save $69 The Sony WF-C500 earbuds are available for their best price ever. This model boasts a 10-hour battery life, which increases to 20 hours with the included charging case. The earbuds are splash-proof and sweat-proof, earning an IPX4 rating, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. They offer easy button operation, allowing users to take control without needing their phone. The earbuds' ergonomic surface design conforms to most ear shapes, providing a comfortable fit for all-day wear. $29 at Walmart

Sony / Pocket-Lint Sony WH-1000XM4 $265 $348 Save $83 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are premium noise-canceling headphones that we absolutely adore here at Pocket-Lint. They offer an exceptional listening experience and block out ambient noise. The touch sensor controls allow for easy management of music playback and voice assistants, while the speak-to-chat technology reduces volume during conversations. The headphone boasts impressive battery life and quick charging, making it ideal for travelers. Luckily, they're now on sale at Walmart for Black Friday. $265 at Walmart

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 9 $349 $399 Save $50 The Apple Watch Series 9 is a powerful and versatile wearable that offers advanced health, safety, and fitness features. The innovative safety features, including Fall Detection and Crash Detection, can connect you with emergency services in case of an emergency. With a range of watch bands and watch faces, you can customize your watch to fit your style and interests. Additionally, the Series 9 is crack-resistant, dust-resistant, and swim-proof, making it a durable companion for an active lifestyle. $349 at Walmart

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $99 $149 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a smartwatch designed for active individuals who prioritize both style and health. Its stainless-steel casing and iconic silhouette make it a stylish accessory, while advanced features such as oxygen-level monitoring, ECG monitoring, and advanced run coaching help users exercise smarter and increase endurance. The smartwatch also tracks sleep quality and offers auto workout tracking, live coaching sessions, and dynamic group challenges. $99 at Walmart

Acer / Pocket-Lint Acer Nitro 27-inch curved 1500R ED270U $145 $259 Save $114 The Acer Nitro ED270U 27-inch curved gaming monitor boasts a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440, delivering sharp and clear images. This monitor's zero-frame design provides a broader view of the screen, giving users more space to appreciate edge-to-edge images. AMD Free-Sync Premium technology ensures a smooth and tear-free gaming experience by syncing the monitor's and graphics card's frames. The monitor's fast response time of 1ms leads to a seamless in-game experience. $145 at Walmart

LG LG OLED C2 $1600 $1900 Save $300 The LG OLED C2 is a versatile TV that delivers stunning picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black, and over a billion colors. Equipped with a powerful a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, it automatically adjusts picture and sound settings based on what you're watching. The Filmmaker Mode provides a cinematic experience with fantastic audio and visual precision. Additionally, it offers gaming features, making it the ultimate choice for home entertainment. $1600 at Walmart

Arlo / Pocket-Lint Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Gen) $29 $50 Save $21 The Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera HD offers a reliable and high-quality security solution that caters to the needs of homeowners and small businesses alike. With full high definition video, color night vision, and noise-canceling audio, this camera delivers clear and vivid footage, even in low-light conditions. Additionally, the integrated spotlight and siren provide an extra layer of deterrence and protection against potential intruders. $29 at Walmart

Lenovo / Pocket-Lint Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 $750 $1050 Save $300 The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a powerful yet lightweight laptop that prioritizes both high performance and long battery life. Its AMD Ryzen 5000 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, delivering top-tier gaming visuals and speed. The keyboard is optimized for gaming with full key travel, and the laptop runs cooler and quieter than previous models thanks to enhanced thermals. $750 at Walmart

