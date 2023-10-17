Virtual reality is about to have a bit of a moment - well, technically, mixed reality will too. The in-between technology that combines headsets with screens and high-quality passthrough cameras made a big splash earlier this year with the announcement of Apple's Vision Pro "spatial computer," but it's existed for a lot longer. Meta made its big pitch for the power of mixed reality with the Quest Pro, and it just recently followed up that headset with the more consumer-friendly Quest 3. When it comes down to it though, even if these headsets can seamlessly blend virtual experiences with footage of the world around you, they're still VR headsets, and VR headsets aren't always the most comfortable out of the box.

Not to discount the impressiveness of fitting a powerful computer, camera, and lenses into something that can fit on the front of your face, but costs are frequently cut on every other part of the experience. Buying new head straps could make your headset more comfortable to wear, earbuds could make the audio more immersive, and trackers could elevate your experience even further by bringing your whole body into a virtual space. With that in mind we've collected this list of accessories for anyone who's trying to improve their VR headset, if that's you, keep reading below.