As a big fan of docu-series and mystery movies, I'm not fond of anything coming between me and my favorite shows. I don't like how traveling abroad sometimes locks me out of streaming libraries, or greatly limits what I can watch.

A very simple solution for bypassing geo-restrictions when moving overseas is a VPN. You can stream from the best platforms, including Netflix US, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Max, or ESPN+. But first, you need to have a legitimate streaming subscription (and also make sure to read and understand the T&Cs of the service).

With so many VPNs available, you're probably confused about which one can reliably work abroad. I have done my expert research and shortlisted some of the best services you can use for streaming anywhere. Let's jump in and see what choices you have.

Best VPNs for streaming abroad in 2023: Our top picks

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN 1. Best VPN for streaming abroad overall A reliable and fast VPN for streaming anywhere ExpressVPN consistently unblocks content abroad and keeps your streams going smoothly with fast connections. Pros Obfuscated servers worldwide

Ultra-fast Lightway protocol for 4K streaming

Smart DNS feature Cons Slightly expensive plans

ExpressVPN is among the most streaming-friendly VPNs out there. All its servers are obfuscated, so streaming platforms can't detect that you're using a VPN (and block you). Primarily, this is the reason it has garnered a reputation for working with any popular streaming platform. You can also get IP addresses in up to 94 countries, including multiple states and cities across North America and Europe.

Speed is also vital for streaming abroad, and ExpressVPN doesn't disappoint on this front. It deploys a proprietary protocol called Lightway that tunnels your internet traffic very fast, even if you connect to distant servers. That way, you can live-stream or watch on-demand content in 4K without experiencing any buffering issues. You don't even have to worry about hitting any data transfer limits because ExpressVPN doesn't cap bandwidth.

Whether you love streaming on mobile devices or large screens, ExpressVPNs has got you covered. It offers native apps for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smart TVs. If you have a device that doesn't support VPNs like Apple TV and PlayStation, you can still use the Smart DNS feature to configure your device for streaming. Due to the high-value features ExpressVPN offers, the subscriptions are also slightly expensive, starting from $8.32 per month.

NordVPN NordVPN 2. Best premium VPN for streaming abroad Streaming abroad with high-end security You can always stream with peace of mind because NordVPN provides sufficient protection from privacy snoops and cyber threats. Pros SmartPlay tech on all servers

Threat protection feature

RAM-only servers Cons Relatively fewer server countries

NordVPN boosts your online streaming activities with a little extra security. The entire network of over 5,800 servers in 60 countries is RAM-only, meaning your streaming and browsing data isn't recorded on a hard disk (all information is automatically deleted during server reboots).

The VPN integrates a SmartPlay feature on its servers to prevent your DNS (domain name servers) details from leaking while accessing streaming websites. DNS requests can reveal your true location, leading to geo-blocks. SmartPlay is slightly superior to the Smart DNS feature offered in most streaming VPNs because it can bypass IP blocks while encrypting data at the same time.

NordVPN also has a feature called Threat Protection (Threat Protection Lite on mobile devices) to warn you before opening malicious copyright-free streaming sites. This tracker/ad/malware tool is also useful if you regularly receive shared links to live streams from friends. There are different NordVPN subscription tiers, starting from $3.79/month.

Surfshark Surfshark 3. Best value VPN for streaming abroad Camouflage mode is a game changer Surfshark knows no borders when it comes to content streaming. You can get what you want anywhere, anytime. Pros NoBorders Mode for restricted networks

Servers in 100 countries

Bypasser/split-tunneling feature Cons Inconsistent OpenVPN connections

It's common to run into restricted networks that block streaming or social media websites while traveling overseas. Surfshark's NoBorders tool is effective against such blocks and can automatically suggest the servers to use for accessing platforms like Netflix. Plus, there's a Camouflage mode obfuscation to conceal your VPN traffic from getting detected.

Surfshark runs 3,200+ servers in 100 countries, so it's easy to find an IP address for international streaming. The VPN also delivers reliable connections for high-quality streaming content in and outside prime locations like the US.

With the VPN's Bypasser feature, you can seamlessly unblock Disney+ or BBC iPlayer content while still allowing other applications (like local shopping apps) to tunnel outside the VPN.

Price flexibility is another aspect of Surfshark. It offers multiple subscription options, starting from $2.30/month. The best part is that you can connect as many devices as you want with any subscription you choose.

CyberGhost 4. Best VPNs for watching Netflix abroad A VPN to add fun to your content streaming CyberGhost takes away the hassle of finding servers for watching Netflix abroad so you can focus on what is important. Pros Optimized servers for worldwide Netflix libraries

Over 8,800 servers in 100 countries

Dedicated IPs Cons Occasional crowding on servers

CyberGhost makes accessing Netflix libraries worldwide pretty easy, thanks to a wide range of servers specifically tailored for Netflix streaming. The servers are regularly updated to keep up with Netflix's sophisticated geo-blocking techniques, allowing you to watch content whenever and wherever you want it.

Besides that, CyberGhost runs over 8,800 regular servers distributed across 100 countries and these too can be used for streaming. If you encounter challenges with bypassing geo-restrictions or your connections are too slow, you can enable a self-diagnostic feature called "Small Packet Size" to resolve the issue.

At a small extra fee, you can acquire a dedicated IP address that no one else uses. This greatly reduces suspicion while using your streaming accounts. Shared IPs can often be flagged if multiple users try accessing a particular platform with the same IP, or if a shared IP is associated with site policy violations.

CyberGhost is also affordable, starting at $2.11/month. However, you can only connect 7 devices simultaneously.

PrivateAccess Private Internet Access 5. Best Cheap VPN for streaming A reasonably priced VPN PIA VPN lets you and your loved ones access the world of entertainment from anywhere on a budget. Pros Affordable

Servers in almost every US state

Highly customizable apps Cons Based in the US (not privacy-friendly)

PIA’s subscriptions start from just $2.11. This price tag is similar to CyberGhost, but PIA offers slightly more features. For example, you can simultaneously connect unlimited devices with a single PIA license. This implies your entire household can use the same account for streaming abroad.

Also, PIA has an impressive network of over 30,000 servers spread across 91 countries. The servers are in almost every US state, giving you ample IPs to access interstate NFL, NBA, or MLB games from abroad. Also, the vast server coverage reduces overcrowding on specific servers (which might negatively impact your streaming speeds).

You can customize the VPN for faster speeds or high-end security, depending on the environment or network you're streaming from. The default AES 128-bit encryption is much faster (while remaining secure), but there's also AES 256-bit encryption with advanced security if you're worried about getting hacked on unsecured hotspots.

HMA VPN 6. Best VPN for BBC Funny name, real results HideMyAss lets you keep a low profile while streaming content on BBC or platforms across 200+ countries where the VPN runs servers. Pros Servers in 210 countries

Automatic connections

IP Shuffle for extra safety Cons Limited compatibility

HMA (HideMyAss) is a great VPN for masking your foreign IP while accessing BBC content from abroad. It offers 20 servers in various locations in the United Kingdom such as London, Glasgow, and Donkey Town. With hundreds of UK IP addresses at your disposal (and servers in 210 countries), you can conveniently watch UK shows from abroad with your BBC streaming license.

HideMyAss servers can handle traffic speeds of up to 20Gbps, so you can always enjoy seamless UHD streams as long as you're on a fast internet connection. The VPN has a 7-day free trial usable on any device (most services only offer a free trial on phone). But continue using the premium features after the trial, it costs anything from $2.99/month.

If you're fond of streaming on public hotspots, HideMyAss can automatically launch protection when your device detects new networks (you need to set the automatic connection rules in the settings). Also, a feature called IP Shuffle frequently changes your assigned IP address to confuse any hackers or snoops trying to track or monitor your online activities.

Windscribe 7. Best free VPN for streaming abroad A VPN that truly offers more for free Windscribe delivers unrivaled free VPN experience with servers in more than 10 countries for streaming overseas. Pros Free servers in 11 countries

10GB monthly bandwidth

Unlimited connections Cons Slow customer support

Windscribe has a free version that offers a considerable number of servers for streaming abroad. You have access to IP addresses in up to 11 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, France, Turkey, Hong Kong, and many more. It also integrates a firewall feature to prevent your IP from leaking while accessing geo-restricted streams from overseas.

Although you can use Windscribe without even signing up, registering offers you more free features. You can connect as many devices as you wish, and use up to 10GB data bandwidth per month. This allows you to stream a decent amount of content, but you can always upgrade to get rid of the bandwidth caps. Premium plans start from $5.75/month.

Windscribe is also fast, allowing you to stream very high-quality content. There are secure user privacy and safety measures in place too, but expect to be bothered by pesky ads on the free app.

IPVanish IPVanish 8. Beginner-friendly VPN for streaming abroad A VPN streamlined for easy connections IPVanish provides straightforward apps and an impressive number of IP addresses to facilitate easy content access from abroad. Pros User-friendly interface

High compatibility

Unlimited connections Cons Based in the US

If you're the type of person who is impressed by looks then you might like IPVanish. It offers intuitive apps on streaming devices, easing the process of setting up connections. There’s a map on the app screen, so you can easily tap a region where you want to access content and instantly connect to a server.

IPVanish boasts over 40,000 shared IP addresses, plus 2,200+ servers distributed across 75 countries. This means you can reliably unblock geo-restricted shows on various platforms like Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Amazon Prime Video while vacationing abroad. It also offers fast and secure tunneling protocols for lag-free streaming, including WireGuard and IKEv2.

Should you run into any issues or have questions, you can directly get in touch with IPVanish's support team via phone or live chat. The subscriptions cost anywhere from $2.99, and all plans allow unlimited connections.

How I chose the best VPNs for streaming abroad

There are basic features to look for when choosing a VPN that can support streaming abroad; whether you want to watch content in or outside the US. Here are some factors I considered when selecting my best VPNs for overseas streaming.

Server network: I checked for the server count and presence across different locations. The bigger the server coverage, the easier it is to access international content because you can access more IP addresses.

Geo-streaming capabilities: Streaming platforms can easily detect and block most VPNs. I selected VPNs with high content unblocking success rates, and most of them offer obfuscation tools to easily disguise your VPN traffic.

Performance: Speed is of the essence when choosing a streaming VPN. I mostly picked VPNs with reliable connections over long distances so that you won't be bothered by content buffering while streaming abroad.

Security and privacy: AES 256-bit is the best encryption standard for VPNs, and all my shortlisted services use it. I also ensured there's a kill switch, leak protection, and a no-logging policy in place so that you enjoy all-around protection while streaming.

High compatibility. The VPNs support a wide range of platforms, giving you a lot of flexibility when streaming. You access geo-restricted content via a laptop (Windows, macOS, or Linux), smartphone (Android and iOS), tablet, smart TV, or media player (like Fire TV stick and Roku).

Price: You get value for money with any of the shortlisted VPNs. Some are cheaper while still offering high-end premium features for streaming abroad.

Bottom Line: What's the best VPN for streaming abroad?

Most streaming platforms today use advanced technology to block VPN traffic coming from geo-restricted locations. If you want to keep up with your home-country content while traveling or living abroad, you'll need a more robust VPN that's also fast.

ExpressVPN is the best overall for streaming abroad because all its servers are obfuscated to avoid geo-blocks anywhere. It seamlessly works with Netflix libraries and other content platforms, including online TV streaming services that show live games. It's also fast for 4K streaming, thanks to a proprietary internet tunneling protocol.

NordVPN sets you up for secure streaming online and on public Wi-Fi networks. It provides fool-proof encryption for your connections while also unblocking global content without hiccups.

Surfshark gives you access to international content from anywhere in the world, regardless of network or internet censorship. One account is all it takes to stream with family and friends because it supports unlimited connections.

How can I change my Netflix country when using a VPN?

You can change to any Netflix region of your choice by using a VPN. It connects you to servers in a different country and spoofs your location in the process. That way, Netflix or any website you visit thinks you're browsing from your selected country and lets you watch the local content.

Is it legal to use a VPN for streaming?

Streaming platforms have their terms and conditions for using VPNs for streaming. It's mostly down to you to find out what your provider does or doesn't allow and avoid breaking the law. VPN use is legal in many countries, but you can't use it for illegal activities like copyright infringement.