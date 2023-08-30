From keeping your data secure as you travel abroad or work in a public space, a VPN (virtual private network) is a powerful and capable service, however, before you sign up, you'll want to pick the VPN that best suits your needs. There's a lot that goes into picking the best VPN service, like making sure the company isn't logging your personal data or exposing your information to anyone else, that it works across your devices, and that it's easy to use.

For most people, ExpressVPN is the best VPN you can get, but we've also rounded up a few alternatives to help give you some choices to help you make the best decision for yourself.

The best VPN services of 2023: Our tops picks

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN 1. Best VPN overall Simple and secure ExpressVPN is our favorite overall VPN and the top pick that we'd recommend to most people. It's easy to use, secure, and works on nearly every device available. It's one of the pricier options, but the quality of the service makes it worth paying a little extra for. Pros Strict no logging policy

Supports up to 8 devices simultaneously

Great customer support Cons More expensive than others See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN has been around since 2009 providing fast, reliable VPN services to those in need. The company currently has VPN servers in 94 different countries that you can connect to, offers unlimited bandwidth, so you can always be protected, and has a strict no-logging policy that helps keep all of your personal information safe. Unlike with some other services, when connected to ExpressVPN you can still maintain fast internet speeds and there's 24-hour customer support available should you run into any issues while trying to connect to a server or use the VPN.

While it's one of the more expensive options on the list, using our link will score you an extra 3 months of service for free when you sign up for the annual plan. This brings it down to just $6.67 per month, billed as $99.95 for the year.

NordVPN NordVPN 2. Best VPN for fast performance Speedy streaming There's nothing worse than having a fast internet connection that gets ruined as soon as you connect to your VPN. NordVPN offers some of the best VPN speeds out there, keeping them closely aligned with what you are paying your ISP for. This makes it great for things like gaming, streaming, and more. Pros Fast, consistent speeds

Lots of server options available Cons Only allows 6 simultaneous connections See at NordVPN

With over 5,000 servers spread through 60 countries, NordVPN has a ton of locations to pick from to help you maximize your speeds while connected to its service. NordVPN doesn't collect any user data, and it allows you to hide your IP address with ease. You can easily use NordVPN with all of your devices, including your phones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles, and more. NordVPN supports up to six connections at the same time from one subscription, so you won't need to disconnect one device to connect another to keep it safe.

There are several different NordVPN plans to sign up for, with the basic one starting at $3.19 per month, paid at $86.13 for a 27-month subscription. You can upgrade plans to add a password manager and data breach alerts for $21 more, or go all-in with the top-tier plan that includes all of that plus 1TB of cloud storage and next-gen file encryption for about $60 more.

Surfshark Surfshark 3. Best cheap VPN Affordable and capable Often we associate price with quality, but Surfshark is able to combine great quality with a truly affordable price, making it our favorite budget VPN. At nearly 1/3 the price of ExpressVPN, there's a good amount of money to be saved by signing up for Surfshark VPN. Pros Super affordable

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Tons of server options Cons Inconsistent speeds across servers

Based in Netherlands See at Surfshark

If budget is something you take into consideration when looking at VPNs, the best option to check out is Surfshark. While it comes in cheaper than most of the competition, the good news is that you don't sacrifice a lot to save some money. Surfshark works on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously, so you won't need to disconnect your phone to secure your tablet's connection. It also comes with 24/7 support, two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security, and has been independently audited. Surfshark is a Netherlands based company, which means that it is part of the 14 Eyes jurisdiction.

Surfshark as over 3,200 servers that are spread across 100 countries, giving you tons of access points to ensure you have the best and most secure connection at all times. There are a few different plans available, with the most basic one starting at just $2.39 per month (billed at $59.76 for 25 months of access) and going up to $6.23 per month to bundle antivirus and more.

IPVanish IPVanish 4. Best user-friendly VPN VPNs may sound like a complex concept, but IPVanish's user-friendly interface removes complicated nuances and hassle. All the US based company's plans include 24/7 customer support for any questions or problems that may arise, multiple connection protocols, and verified no-traffic logs. Pros Unlimited connections

Simple interface in apps Cons US-based See at IPVanish

IPVanish is one of the easier VPNs to get started with thanks to its simple design. The company is based in the US, which some may view as a downside, but it still has military-grade encryption, DNS/IP leak protection, and many of the other top-tier security features. You can pick between over 2,200 servers that are spread across 75 different locations. IPVanish also has over 40,000 IP address and allows for unlimited bandwidth each month.

Plans start at $11.99 per month, or you can sign up for $3.33 per month (billed at $39.99) for an annual plan or $2.99 per month (billed at $71.69) for the two-year plan.

ProtonVPN/Pocket-lint ProtonVPN 5. Best free VPN While we generally don't recommend free VPNs for most people, ProtonVPN is the exception. The company offers both a free and paid version of the service, with the paid one including far more features. If you want to test out a VPN and see how it works for you, this is a great option to consider. Pros Free and paid plans

Open source

Strict no logging policy Cons Paid plans are pricey See at ProtonVPN

Most of the trusted VPN providers these days are paid services, and for a good reason. Running the equipment and ensuring things are kept secure is expensive, but Proton is one of the few providers offering both a free and paid option for its customers. Proton's free VPN offering only includes 192 servers from three different countries, but you get unlimited bandwidth and there are no ads. It's a great way to see how useful a VPN could be for you, especially if you won't need it much.

You can upgrade from the free plan to a paid one at any point, which unlocks more servers and includes other features like 10 simultaneous connections, an ad-blocker, over 2900 servers in 65 countries, and more. Pricing for the paid plan starts at $11.49 monthly, or you can enroll in a one-year plan for $71.88 or two years for $119.76.

Best VPN service: The bottom line

While you can't really go wrong with any of the VPN options mentioned in this guide, ExpressVPN is still our top recommendation. The service offers tons of features, is very reliable, and it's easy to use. It's one of the more expensive options, but when you look at the level of customer service provided and the peace of mind it offers, it's easy to justify the cost.

How did we choose these best VPNs?

We've made our selections for this list based on previous VPN experience. We've been using and testing VPNs for the past few years and have been following the changes across the industry. There are a lot of VPN providers out there, some of which offer free services and others with paid only. We take security very seriously when picking our favourite VPN providers.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or a "virtual private network," is a service that protects both your internet connection and online privacy.

Do I need a VPN?

Not everyone will think they need a VPN, but a VPN could sure benefit most people. Not only do they add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, but they can also help you virtually change your location and more.

What factors should I consider when choosing a VPN?

Privacy: No-logging policies are very important as you want to ultimately give away the least amount of personal information possible when signing up for and using a VPN.

Options: Ensuring that there are enough server choices in enough countries will help provide better speeds and more access for you as you travel.

Price: We recommend staying away from most free VPN options. You'll usually get the best price per month the longer you commit to the service.

Customer support: Most VPN providers are offering 24 hour customer support, but you'll want to double-check and make sure that the one you are signing up for does so that you can get help when you need it most.