Torrenting describes the process of distributing and downloading files over a torrent network. This file-sharing method exposes your IP address to other users on the network, leaving you vulnerable to malicious users. Using a VPN can add an extra layer of security by encrypting your internet connection and making it more difficult for malicious users on the network to target you.

With about every VPN out there promising to be the best for torrenting activities, we did the research on features, pricing, and pros and cons of each. Check out our top picks torrenting VPN services below and if you're new to this, read through our full list of tips for how to choose the best torrenting VPN for your needs.

Best VPN for torrenting: Our top picks

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN 1. Best torrenting VPN overall Great protection and user experience High-speed, and browse privately on any network. Pros Large number of server locations

Easy to use

Supports split tunneling Cons Limited business usage

Limited number of device connection

It's expensive when compared to its competitors See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is known for its speed and powerful encryption, which are vital features needed for added security when sharing files on a torrent network. With over 3000 servers in more than 100 countries, you stand a higher chance of enjoying a stable connection when torrenting, as the VPN routes your connection through the nearest and faster servers.

ExpressVPN does not keep your information on its server; it deletes all related data with every fresh start of the server. It also offers applications for all major operating systems, such as Windows, MacOS, Linux, IOS, and Android. To ensure that your privacy is ensured, There is also a kill switch that blocks all online activity when your network drops until it is restored and a DNS leak protection which ensures that your IP address does not get leaked to the public.

ExpressVPN offers three pricing plans that range from $12.95 monthly to $59.95 for six months and $99.84 annually, and the difference in the pricing plan is between the length of commitment.

Surfshark Surfshark 2. Best limitless bandwidth VPN for torrenting Supports multiple devices with many international servers Surfshark knows no borders when it comes to content streaming. You can get what you want anywhere, anytime. Pros Supports unlimited device connections

Offers a seven day free trial with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Servers in 100 countries Cons The renewal is expensive

It does not offer split tunneling on the macOS app See at Surfshark

SurfsharkVPN is a fast and safe torrenting VPN located in the British Virgin Islands. Being located in the British Virgin Islands keeps the VPN off the radar of any significant surveillance agencies who could force them to keep your information. It has a unique two-factor authentication, a rare feature for other VPN services, for added security.

SurfsharkVPN offers you unlimited device, bandwidth, or speed limits, making it ideal for downloading and sharing large files. It runs full tilt with AES-256 bit and has strong encryption for data transmitted through the VPN tunnel. It offers a no-logs service to prevent your information from leaking to the public. Its multihop connection allows you to route through two VPN services simultaneously. This VPN is available on several platforms and can be accessed on almost any device.

You can get started with SurfsharkVPN at $2.30 monthly, billed at 59.76 for the first 28 months and then annually after. For the annual plan, you are charged $3.99 per month, billed at $47.88 every 12 months. If you choose to pay month-to-month, the cost is $12.95/month.

NordVPN NordVPN 3. Best VPN for torrenting and security Global server coverage is vast Ultra-speed VPN connection without any throttling. Pros Tracker and ad blocker

Speedy 24/7 customer service

30-day money-back guarantee

Over 5000 servers Cons Limited simultaneous connections

Installation issue on iOS See at NordVPN

NordVPN protects your torrenting activities with OpenVPN protocols and AES-256 encryption. With headquarters in Panama, you may never have to worry about the service getting into a data retention war with the government. In case of a sudden dropout, NordVPN activates its kill-switch capability and terminates the connection to avoid accidental data exposure.

Boasting over 5000 servers in 60 countries, you have a higher chance of connecting to a server that's physically closer to your location. This minimizes data travel time, reducing latency and improving your internet speed and overall performance when torrenting. On a single account, you have up to six connections, making it a good choice if you torrent on multiple gadgets.

NordVPN pricing ranges from $4 to $15 per month, depending on which products are included in your plan and also the length of your subscription.

Mullvad Mullvad 4. Best affordable VPN for torrenting Best for value and anonymity Strict no-logs policy. Unique account system that doesn't require personal information. Pros Strict no-logging policy

VPN kill switch

Multihop servers

Anonymous user registration Cons Poor customer service

The website could be more informative See at Mullvad

Mullvad VPN offers a unique commitment to your privacy and online safety while torrenting. Based in Sweden, Mullvad rides on the mantra of preserving internet freedom and preventing mass surveillance. It is the only VPN that will not require your personal information or email when setting it up on your device, adding to its appeal. It is affordable and transparent with no tiered plans. A single account allows for five simultaneous device connections. In addition, Mullvad is multi-platform compatible, meaning you can run the client on macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

While it may not have an extensive server reach like NordVPN and ExpressVPN, it makes up for that with its many features, such as split tunneling, kill-switch, and multihop. All your torrenting is protected by combining OpenVPN protocols coupled with AES-256 encryption. It does not keep any log, which gives you the perfect anonymity experience. Mullvad is best for BitTorrent users because it supports BitTorrent software. And it also allows anonymous forms of payment like cryptocurrencies.

MullvadVPN offers just one plan, which is $5.24 per month, and this plan gives you access to all the VPN's features.

Perfect Privacy Perfect Privacy 5. Best VPN for torrenting with firewall protection Strong encryption and integrated firewall Supports integrated firewall protection and allows you to check server latencies in real-time. Pros Multihop VPN chains, up to four servers

Unlimited number of connections

Strict no data logging policy

Split tunneling Cons It's expensive

Only seven-day money-back guarantee

No iOS VPN app See at Perfect Privacy

While Perfect Privacy may not ring a bell when mentioned in the same room with the likes of ExpressVPN, Surfshark and NordVPN, that doesn't diminish its quality for torrenting. PerfectPrivacy is known for its flexibility and ability to allow for advanced customizations.

Perfect Privacy supports VPN servers in only 24 countries, a disappointing number when compared to other VPN services; however, this shortcoming is balanced out with several advanced features such as integrated firewall protection, Stealth VPN technology that masks your traffic as regular traffic, TrackStock feature that blocks phishing domains, no-log policy, OpenVPN and AES-256 encryption protocols. There is also a virus-free program that helps you safeguard your system against malware and viruses from files downloaded while torrenting.

Perfect Privacy subscription gives you an unlimited number of simultaneous connections and supports multiple payment methods such as PayPal, credit card, bitcoin, and payment wall, which makes payment more accessible for you. This VPN can run on different devices and platforms, such as Windows, Linux, Android, and MacOS.

Perfect Privacy offers a pricing plan that ranges from monthly at $13 per month, a one-year plan, which costs $10 per month or $120 when billed annually, and a two-year plan, which costs $8.95 per month or $214.95 when billed for two years.

Private Internet Access Private Internet Access 6. Best unlimited devices VPN for torrenting Well priced option for multiple devices One of the best open-source VPNs for torrenting, with great security features. Pros Open-source

Kill switch on all clients

Full Linux app

Independently audited

Anonymous payment method Cons Average speed

Limited features See at Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) runs on the AES-256 encryption standards, making it a great VPN for file encryption. In addition to supporting the best encryption protocols, it offers other security options, such as a VPN kill switch that will prevent your traffic from being routed outside the VPN tunneling. Like the VPNs we featured above, PIA supports a no-log policy. From our research, PIA's strength lies in providing ad blocker support, dedicated IP, unlimited torrenting limits, VPN router and antivirus, all of which are essential for a great torrenting experience.

PIA gives you access to all the features regardless of your chosen plan and the unlimited device connections is a great bonus. The pricing ranges from a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, a six-month subscription at $7.50 per month, or you could take advantage of their current running deal of a two-year subscription broken down to $2.11 per month which throws in three months free after the first two years.

CyberGhost CyberGhost 7. Best server reach VPN for torrenting Wide net of international server options Offers the most servers globally and many advanced features for enhanced privacy and online security. Pros Zero-logs policy

Highest number of server spread globally

Supports dedicated IP option

45-day money-back guarantee Cons Speed-wise, it's not reliable

Antivirus feature comes at an extra cost See at CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN is another excellent choice if you're looking to enhance your torrenting experience. With specialized P2P servers designed to optimize torrenting, it offers a seamless and secure way to download and share files. Encryption methods like AES-256 and WireGuard ensure your data remains protected.

CyberGhost is based in a privacy-friendly Romania, which adds an extra layer of security. The inclusion of IP and DNS leak protection, as well as a kill switch, minimizes the risk of data exposure. CyberGhost boasts an extensive server network, with over 8,900 servers in more than 91 countries. This wide server coverage makes it possible for you to route your connection through the nearby servers to reduce latency when torrenting.

Furthermore, CyberGhost offers extra features like NoSpy servers for enhanced privacy, an ad-blocker to reduce interruptions, and support for up to seven simultaneous connections. With a budget-friendly subscription starting at $2.11 per month and a generous 45-day money-back guarantee, CyberGhost is a compelling option for secure torrenting.

IPVanish IPVanish 8. Best unmetered connection VPN for torrenting Annotated server list to help you find what you need Supports torrenting and P2P file sharing while maintaining anonymity Pros Independently audited no-logs policy

Strong security features

No data transfer caps Cons US-based, concerning with claimed stance of no-log policy

Pricier than many competitors See at IPVanish

IPVanish stands as a reliable VPN service for secure and efficient torrenting experiences. With a user-friendly interface, strong encryption, and a substantial server network spanning over 75 countries, it has earned a place on our list. Besides offering a verified no-logs policy, IPVanish supports AES 256-bit encryption and a kill switch to ensure your internet traffic remains encrypted, and your identity is secure.

IPVanish supports P2P file sharing on all of its servers, providing an unrestricted environment for torrenting. You can use IPVanish on every device and operating system, including TVs, routers, macOS, Windows, Android, iOS, Chrome OS and Apple TV.

Pricing starts at $13 per month for the monthly subscription, $3 per month for the two-year plan and $3.49 per month for the yearly plan. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bottom Line: What's the best VPN for torrenting?

Choosing the best or the right VPN for your torrenting can be tedious work, and there are key features you should always remember before choosing a VPN. When torrenting, you want a VPN with ultra-speed, few restrictions, and a VPN that doesn't log or leak your personal information to the public. Nonetheless, the best option for you still boils down to the experience you want for your torrenting. Our top choice remains ExpressVPN due to its overall user-friendly experience, split-tunneling protocol, and large number of servers locations available. However, it can run a higher price than some folks are searching for, in that case we recommend checking out some of the well priced options like Private Internet Access or Mullvad. We also highly rate the P2P specialized servers within CyberGhost to optimize torrenting if you want to avoid throttling.

How to choose the best VPN for torrenting

If you're on the lookout for a VPN for torrenting, below are factors you should consider before making a final decision.

Strict 'No-Logs' Policy: Besides torrenting activities, I personally consider a no-logs policy as an indispensable feature of any good VPN as it sets the foundation for anonymity and privacy. All the VPNs featured on our list support a strict "no-logs" policy. A VPN service running a no-logs policy ensures that your online activities, including torrent downloads, are not recorded. This is vital for maintaining your privacy and security while torrenting. Speed and Reliability: Torrenting requires a substantial amount of bandwidth, so you need a VPN that is fast and reliable. ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark are known for their high-speed servers, so you can check them out and compare each with your budget. Large Server Network: A diverse server network allows you to connect to various locations worldwide, which can enhance your torrenting experience by providing faster connections and access to content from different regions. CyberGhost, NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark all have an acceptable number of server networks globally. Encryption Strength: Look for VPNs that provide robust encryption protocols. While WiredGuard is the newest of them all, you should also consider VPNs that support OpenVPN and IKVs encryption protocols. P2P/Torrenting Support: It is an added advantage if a VPN advertises its support for P2P and torrenting activities. Some VPN providers restrict or throttle torrent traffic, so choose one that fully supports it. CyberGhost is an excellent choice, with dedicated servers optimized for torrenting.

Why Do I Need a VPN for torrenting?

You need a VPN for torrenting because it hides your IP address, encrypts your data, and protects your online privacy. Without a VPN, you risk legal issues and exposure to malicious actors while torrenting.

What Features Should I Look for in a VPN for torrenting Anonymously?

Look for features like a strict no-logs policy, strong encryption, fast speeds, and a large server network. Additionally, features like a kill switch and DNS leak protection enhance security.