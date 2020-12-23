Picking up a solid USB to HDMI cable can open up a new world of connectivity, whether you want to link your computer, tablet, or smartphone and expand your screen space.

In most cases, you simply want to use an adapter to sync up these portable devices with a monitor or TV for better viewing. Thankfully, both HDMI and USB - particularly USB-C, which features heavily in this guide - are ubiquitous connection standards that the latest tech is generally equipped to handle.

Even still, not all of these linkers are the same. Some will be long cables that join the two devices together, while others are smaller adapters that allow you to feed an HDMI cable in. For those who want to squeeze in a few more connections, the odd adapter will act as a hub for USB-A and SD cards, too.

To help you decide on your HDMI/USB connector, we've detailed some of the best options we've found.

Uni Uni USB C to HDMI Cable 1. Best USB to HDMI cable $16 $24 Save $8 A long, high-performance cable that can deliver fast connections between your devices. Pros Great size variations

Very capable connection Cons Chunky design $16 at Amazon

If you're after a USB-C to HDMI cable, Uni's 6ft cord is an excellent pick to consider.

You'll no longer need to cast from your devices to a TV or monitor, with this direct line capable of delivering up to 4k resolution at 30Hz and 2k resolution at 165Hz.

Since the design is also made from braided nylon, it should remain durable and free from fraying.

If you need a longer connection between your devices, there are also 10ft and 15ft variations to explore.

Ugreen Ugreen USB-C to HDMI cable 2. Excellent USB to HDMI cable Deliver content from your USB-C device to HDMI with this high-speed cable. Pros Up to 4K 60Hz output

Well priced Cons Not the most flexible cabling $17 at Amazon

Ugreen's 6.6ft USB-C to HDMI cable is one of the top options you can consider, delivering up to 4k resolution at 60Hz.

Since it's a simple cable connection, there are no drivers or software downloads required for use, with it able to pretty much act as a plug-and-play solution for any compatible smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

The braided nylon design also means that it should hold up over time and avoid fraying.

Dockcase DockCase Visual Smart Hub 3. Best USB-C to HDMI hub This USB-C hub features an integrated display that makes troubleshooting a breeze. It's a little expensive, but we think it's worth every penny. Pros 7-in-1 hub with 100W PD

Up top 4K 60Hz HDMI output Cons It's pricey $55 at Amazon $90.99 at NewEgg

If you need some extra connectivity as well as HDMI, then a hub like this will get the job done perfectly. There are much cheaper options available, but our favourite USB-C hub with HDMI output is the Dockcase Visual Smart Hub.

It supports up to 4K 60Hz HDMI output, as well as giving you three additional USB-A ports with up to 5Gbps speeds. It also includes microSD and SD card readers, as well as a 100W USB-C PD pass-through to keep your device charged.

Best of all, it integrates a small display that will tell you everything you could possibly need to know, including the resolution and refresh rate of your attached monitor and the transfer speeds of your attached devices. We love it.

QGeeM QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter 4. Top USB-C to HDMI adapter $10 $20 Save $10 A handy adapter that can deliver decent performance from your USB-C device to a monitor or TV. Pros Compact and portable design

Compatible with a variety of HDMI cables Cons Maxes out at 4K 30Hz $10 at Amazon

Another simple USB-C to HDMI adapter is available from QGeeM, which is able to deliver 4k resolution at 30Hz. This one is an adapter rather than a cable, so you'll need your own HDMI cable, but the benefit is that you can use any length of HDMI cable you see fit, it's a very versatile option.

Naturally, it's compatible with everything from newer Macbook devices to Android smartphones, with no software or driver installation required for it.

The design is also compact and fairly durable, with the short cable made from woven nylon and the connection itself coming gold-plate, it's great for taking on the road.

Ablewe Ablewe USB to HDMI Adapter 5. Best USB-A to HDMI adapter A solid adapter for those with USB 3.0 ports that want to project to a bigger screen. Pros Nice solution for older gadgets

Convenient and compact design Cons Only compatible with Windows See at Amazon

Most of the options on this list are USB-C connections, but Ablewe's adapter is instead for users with only USB-A ports on their devices.

Ideal for syncing with a monitor, TV, or projector, the connector is able to deliver 1080p resolution at 60Hz.

Just keep in mind that it will only support Windows devices, not Mac, Chrome OS or Android. You'll also need your own HDMI cable, as this is an adapter, rather than a full cable.

How we chose these USB to HDMI cables

There are countless manufacturers of USB to HDMI cables, and that can make it hard to choose which one is right for you. We've only selected top-sellers with great customer feedback for inclusion on this list, and where possible, we've stuck to brands that we've used ourselves.

We consider many things before adding a product to our buyer's guide, not only specs and performance but also value for money and brand reputation. It's impossible to include the right option for everyone's needs, but we've tried to include a wide spread of features to cover most of the bases.

How to choose a USB to HDMI cable

As we've alluded to throughout this guide, there are plenty of different reasons to require a USB to HDMI connector. Since you may not have thought of everything, though, here are some key considerations.

Check the refresh rate capabilities

Typically, USB to HDMI cables are able to deliver 4K content at 60Hz - and that'll do for pretty much every occasion. However, on the off chance you have something running more than 60Hz - or more than 4K - you'll need to find a cable that can actually deliver that. Naturally, the devices you're using on either side of a connector also play a role in delivering the picture you desire.

Do you actually need a USB hub?

Perhaps you don't need a connector at all. If you're looking to improve the number of connections you have coming from your computer, a USB hub (that includes an HDMI port) is exactly what you need. This can result in your device perhaps receiving an HDMI to HDMI connection, then feeding it through your laptop, for example. As well as the options above, we also have plenty more to check out in our dedicated USB-C hub guide.

What USB type do you require?

As we've already detailed, almost all USB connections nowadays will favour USB-C - and for good reason, of course. However, if you're looking to connect an older device, or you have an open slot available, consider looking for a connector with USB 3.0 connector.