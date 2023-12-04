The USB-C port is becoming so standard that even Apple has ditched its longstanding tradition of specialty chargers - yet few computer mice have followed suit. Despite the latest gadgets trending towards the faster, smaller USB-C rather than USB-A, finding a USB-C mouse isn't an easy task, let alone finding the best USB-C mouse. Thankfully, a few wired and wireless mice that connect via USB-C have arrived, from high-end gaming mice to budget clickers. Another option is to use a Bluetooth mouse, which doesn't require a port for connection, only recharging.

But a great USB-C mouse should offer more than just the correct cord or receiver. Comfort is key for working from home all day, while gamers need lag-free speed and customizable buttons. And if you just depleted your budget on a new laptop with USB-C ports, price will be a major consideration too. We've narrowed down the options to highlight the top USB-C mice, whether you want something more comfortable than a MacBook trackpad or you're working from a high-end desktop PC.

The best USB-C mouse: Our top picks

SteelSeries Prime Wireless 1. Best USB-C mouse overall A comfortable, speedy pick The SteelSeries Prime Wireless is a comfortable and quick gaming mouse. The wireless USB-C design and comfortable grip will appeal to more than just gamers, however. Pros Wireless USB-C connection

Comfortable design

Fast and accurate Cons No Bluetooth connection, so the dongle is required

Pricey $87 at Amazon $127 at Walmart

Few wireless mice use a USB-C dongle instead of the larger USB-A, but the SteelSeries Prime Wireless is an exception. That Wi-Fi dongle allows for wireless freedom while still minimizing lag and increasing battery life compared to a Bluetooth connection.

Designed for gamers, the Prime houses some of SteelSeries' best hardware, including an accurate TrueMove Pro optical sensor, Prestige OM Switches, and RGB lighting. While the Prime is made for gaming, the comfortable design makes the mouse a good option for other applications too, given the rarity of the USB-C dongle. It does, however, use a right-handed design and isn't ambidextrous.

Close

The battery is rated for up to 100 hours and the USB-C charging is so fast that 15 minutes could give you up to 40 hours more juice. The downside is that the high-end hardware drives up the price. The mouse also lacks Bluetooth connectivity, so the receiver will take up a port.

Logitech MX Master 3S 2. Best Bluetooth USB-C mouse An ergonomic beauty A Bluetooth mouse that doesn't require a dongle, the curved design makes the Logitech MX Master 3S a comfortable choice. It recharges via USB-C and connects via Bluetooth, though it needs an adapter if a Wi-Fi connection is desired. Pros Comfortable, ergonomic design

Cord and dongle-free Bluetooth connection

Two scroll wheels Cons A wireless dongle with adapter is required if connecting without Bluetooth

Pricey $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at B&H Photo

A Bluetooth mouse with USB-C recharging, the Logitech MX Master 3S is an ergonomically excellent mouse for all-day use. The curved design fits comfortably in the palm. Mix that with the thumb rest, and it's a comfortable mouse for all-day use. Besides the typical index-finger scroll wheel, a second wheel rests near the thumb for quick horizontal scrolls through spreadsheets, photos, and more.

Close

The mouse uses a quiet but durable switch, plus the 8,000 DPI sensor can even track across shiny surfaces and there are plenty of extra buttons to customize. With a USB-C charging port, the mouse can last up to 70 days on one charge. While the port on the mouse is USB-C, the wireless connectivity uses a USB-A receiver. That receiver isn't required to connect via Bluetooth, however, but if you want both options, be forewarned you'll need an adapter for the wireless receiver.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 - Super Light Gaming Mouse 3. Best USB-C mouse for gaming A fast, wired USB-C mouse A lightweight gaming mouse, the SteelSeries Aerox 3 mixes USB-C wired connectivity with fast hardware. The mouse is also sealed against dust and spills. Pros Fast, wired USB-C connectivity

Lightweight design sealed against dust and spills

Lower price than wireless options Cons Cord can be annoying $60 at Amazon $60 at Adorama $60 at Walmart

The Aerox 3 is SteelSeries' customizable gaming mouse -- and those customization options include a wired USB-C cable. We tested the Wireless Ghost edition of the Aerox 3 and had only good things to say about the accuracy and lightweight design, all features that carry over into the wired version.

Close

While the SteelSeries Aerox 3 has the high-performance hardware of a gaming mouse, the wired version sits at a more reasonable price point.

The Aeorx 3 uses a lightweight 59g design. While those holes may look as if the mouse is more prone to dust, the mouse has an IP54 rating to protect it from spills and dust. The switches inside are also rated for 80 million clicks. Some, however, may prefer a heavier mouse, while others may wish to ditch the cord.

Macally USB-C Mouse 4. Best budget USB-C wired mouse A pocket-friendly, wired pick A compact mouse designed for portability, the wired Macally Compact USB-C Mouse doesn't require recharging. The mouse also sits at an budget-friendly price point. Pros Affordable

Plug-and-play wired design

Portable Cons Smaller design can be uncomfortable for larger hands

Cheaper materials $20 at Amazon $20 at B&H Photo $20 at Walmart

Finding a USB-C mouse is a challenge, and finding a budget-friendly option is even more so. The Macally USB-C Mouse Wired is an affordable option, but the price isn't its only perk. The mouse is ready to go right out of the box - just plug it in. The wired mouse also doesn't require any batteries or recharging. Despite the budget-friendly price, the mouse uses silicone membranes on the buttons to help reduce noise.

The budget-friendly price doesn't come without compromise, however. The smaller design is meant for portability, but that means it isn't as comfortable for larger hands. Some reviewers also complained about the scroll wheel stuttering.

Lenovo 400 USB-C Compact Mouse 5. Best wireless budget USB-C mouse A long-lasting wireless option For a USB-C connection without the wires or high price tag, consider the Lenovo 400 USB-C wireless mouse. The compact design also makes it easily portable. Pros Battery lasts up to one year

Portable size

Affordable Cons Smaller size is less ergonomic $20 at Amazon $20 at Lenovo $20 at Walmart

For a budget USB-C mouse without the cord, the Lenovo 400 USB-C Compact Wireless hits a lot of marks. The Lenovo 400 is a compact mouse that's designed for portability. The battery, designed to last up to 12 months, caters for convenience as well. The USB-C receiver allows for quick setups with new devices.

While most reviewers say the Lenovo 400 USB-C mouse is an affordable mouse that gets the job done, some complain the design is too small or that the materials feel cheap. The mouse also isn't rechargeable, though the single AA battery it requires is easy to find. Note that it also lacks Bluetooth and requires a dongle for connection.

Bottom line: What's the best USB-C mouse?

While USB-C mice are just emerging into the market, there are a few worthwhile picks. The SteelSeries Prime Wireless houses top game-ready hardware with a simple USB-C dongle connection. The comfortable design, long battery life, and excellent accuracy also make it an ideal choice for more than just gaming. If that price is out of reach, however, the wired SteelSeries Aerox 3 blends price and features, or the Lenovo 400 USB-C wireless sits at an even more budget-friendly price.

SteelSeries Prime Wireless Editor's Choice A comfortable, speedy pick The SteelSeries Prime Wireless is a comfortable and quick gaming mouse. The wireless USB-C design and comfortable grip will appeal to more than just gamers, however. $87 at Amazon $127 at Walmart

How we chose the best USB-C mouse

Due to the relative newness of the USB-C port, finding the best USB-C mouse means sifting through dozens of options, rather than the hundreds available for the standard USB port. The Pocket-Lint team has tested several of the USB-C choices. Our top three picks are all computer mice that we've either reviewed or used in our own offices. The budget picks were selected based on features and user reviews.

Besides USB-C compatibility, we weighed several features when determining the top choices, including the speed and durability of the switches, the accuracy of the sensor, and the reliability of the connection. Comfort is also a key consideration, among the most important features for all-day use, but less so for choosing a portable mouse to use in a coffee shop for an hour. Wired, wireless, and Bluetooth connections all have their own distinct advantages, so we selected at least one of each type. Finally, we considered the balance between price and features.

Do USB-C mice exist?

While computer peripherals have been slow to switch over to the newer USB-C port style, USB-C computer mice do exist. USB-C mice come in three different types: wired, wireless with a USB-C receiver, and Bluetooth. A Bluetooth computer mouse doesn't require the receiver of a wireless mouse or the plug of a wired mouse. Because of this, Bluetooth mice work on both USB-C and USB-A devices, though a USB-C recharging port on a Bluetooth mouse can be more convenient.

What is the difference between a USB-A and USB-C mouse?

The difference between a USB-A and a USB-C mouse is simple: the ports are different sizes. A USB-A port is the larger traditional port; a USB-C is a smaller port. Many newer devices have switched to the smaller USB-C ports because they support more power, among other perks. But if you have a laptop that has only USB-C ports, then you cannot use a USB-A mouse unless you use an adapter.

While some USB-A to USB-C adapters work with a computer mouse, some have connectivity issues when using an adapter. That, mixed with the inconvenience of extra dongles, means a USB-C mouse will provide the best experience for USB-C devices. Wired and wireless mice need to match the port on your device; Bluetooth mice don't require any sort of physical plug or dongle and can be used with USB-A or USB-C devices.

Can you use USB-C port for a mouse connection?

The USB-C port on laptops will support a computer mouse. These ports can use a wired USB-C mouse or wireless USB-C receiver. Some mice will even recharge through a USB-C port, which means fewer chargers to mess with.