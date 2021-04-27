The headphone jack might just be dead - when Apple first got rid of it, the outcry was widespread, but we've now come to accept its absence as the default. Many Android phone makers are opting for Bluetooth and dongles instead.

Removing the jack enables phones to be made thinner, use fewer connectors and be made waterproof more easily. However, the adoption of USB-C headphones has been slow because most people are happy with Bluetooth headphones.

There are advantages to using a wired connection though; it can help improve audio quality, as headphones can be made with high-quality DACs integrated into them, as we've seen with products like the Audeze Sine which use the Lightning port on the iPhone.

We've rounded up the best wired USB-C headphones we've found - there aren't huge numbers of options available, but if you're not a fan of Bluetooth, these wired buds are perfect for heading back to school or using on your work commute.

Our Top Pick: Best USB-C Headphones

7Hz 7Hz Salnotes Zero 1. Best overall USB-C headphones Incredibly cheap and wonderfully built. Simply put, we doubt you'll find a better pair of USB-C headphones for the money. Pros Incredibly cheap

Excellent Hi-Fi sound

Superb build quality Cons Bass could be more powerful $25 at Amazon

The 7Hz Salnotes Zero are part of the new wave of Chinese Hi-Fi IEMs that are storming the budget end of the market. These earbuds offer exceptional quality for their price point, both in terms of build quality and sound signature.

This set is one of the few options to come with a USB-C connector, allowing you to plug into any modern Android phone without the need for an adapter. They sound wonderful, too, with a wide soundstage, lots of detail and a balanced tonality.

Logitech Logitech G333 2. Top USB-C headphones for gamers The Logitech G333 earbuds are a great choice for gaming on the go. Pros Subtle League of Legends nods in the styling

Switch between 3.5mm and USB-C connectivity Cons No custom EQ in the software $34 at Amazon $79 at Walmart

Of course, we don't just use our phones for listening to music and podcasts, these days, they're surprisingly capable gaming machines as well.

If you fancy yourself the next PUBG Mobile champion, or if you just like a lot of bass, then the G333 earbuds are a superb choice - they come in at a reasonable price, too.

Samsung Samsung AKG Type-C Earbuds 3. Reliable USB-C headphones AKG-tuned USB-C earbuds for less than $30, it doesn't get much better than that. Pros Very affordable

Well tuned Cons Basic styling and build $11 at Walmart $24 at Amazon

The Samsung AKG Type-C Earbuds are on the basic side of things when it comes to the build quality and styling, but they're very reasonably priced and you can rest assured that the quality is top-notch when the Samsung logo is present. With an in-line mic and solid audio performance, these affordable buds offer everything you need.

Skullcandy Skullcandy Set In-Ear USB-C Earbuds 4. Solid USB-C headphones A simple affordable set of USB-C earbuds from the audio masters at Skullcandy. Pros Reasonably priced

IPX4 water resistance Cons Middling sound quality $15 at Walmart $21 at Amazon $31 at Best Buy

The Skullcandy Set earphones are available with USC-C, Lightning or 3.5mm jacks, which means that they're a great option no matter what phone you have. The specs and features aren't anything to write home about, but they get the job done for a low price and also benefit from IPX4 water resistance.

Insignia Insignia - USB-C Wired Earbud 5. Decent USB-C headphones The Insignia USB-C Wired Earbuds are as basic as they come, but if that's what you need, the price is appealing. Pros Very cheap

IPX4 rated Cons Extremely basic $17 at Best Buy

If you're just looking for a basic set of earbuds for listening to podcasts, taking calls and the like, it's hard to go wrong with this option from Insignia. They're unlikely to wow anyone with their styling or feature set, but as the lowest-cost option on our list, they're very much worth the asking price.

How we chose these USB-C headphones

We take a lot of factors into consideration when we're putting together a buyer's guide, including build quality, performance, value for money and consumer feedback. We try to pick the best options that are currently available, and we only include brand-new products, there's no second-hand or refurbished kit on this list.

In the case of USB-C headphones, the options are quite limited, so we've included the best options that we can find in stock at the moment. There are a few more budget options than usual, but we've placed the highest-performing options at the top of this list.

FAQ

