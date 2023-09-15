The Apple iPhone 15 line up may not have arrived with any huge headline-grabbing upgrades, but there was one big change that caused a stir, and that was the move from Apple's proprietary charging solution, via the Lightning connector, to the more universal charging format, USB-C.

While this may mean waving goodbye to any Lightning headphones you own (though you can always buy the adapter if you wish), it opens up the iPhone to be used with the best USB-C headphones out there - whether that be wired USB-C headphones, or wireless headphones that also have the benefit of also playing back audio via USB-C.

Wired sound can not only be more reliable, but it can also sound better, particularly when some headphones contain a better DAC (digital-to-analogue converters) than what's on offer in the iPhone itself. If that sounds interesting, I've picked out some of the best USB-C headphones you can buy.