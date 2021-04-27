The headphone jack might just be dead - when Apple first got rid of it, the outcry was widespread, but we've now come to accept its absence as the default. Many Android phone makers are opting for Bluetooth and USB-C audio instead.
Removing the jack enables phones to be made thinner, use fewer connectors and be made waterproof more easily. However, the adoption of USB-C headphones has been slow because many opt for Bluetooth headphones instead.
There are advantages to using a wired connection though; it can help improve audio quality, as headphones can be made with high-quality DACs integrated into them, as we've seen with products like the Audeze Sine which use the Lightning port on the iPhone. So we've rounded up the best USB-C headphones we've found - there aren't huge numbers of options available, but if you're not a fan of Bluetooth, these might be the tools for the job.
Our Top Pick: Best USB-C Headphones
7Hz Salnotes Zero
Incredibly cheap and wonderfully built. Simply put, we doubt you'll find a better pair of USB-C headphones for the money.
- Incredibly cheap
- Excellent Hi-Fi sound
- Superb build quality
- Bass could be more powerful
The 7Hz Salnotes Zero are part of the new wave of Chinese Hi-Fi IEMs that are storming the budget end of the market. These earbuds offer exceptional quality for their price point, both in terms of build quality and sound signature.
This set is one of the few options to come with a USB-C connector, allowing you to plug into any modern Android phone without the need for an adapter. They sound wonderful, too, with a wide soundstage, lots of detail and a balanced tonality.
Logitech G333
The Logitech G333 earbuds are a great choice for gaming on the go.
- Subtle League of Legends nods in the styling
- Switch between 3.5mm and USB-C connectivity
- No custom EQ in the software
Of course, we don't just use our phones for listening to music and podcasts, these days, they're surprisingly capable gaming machines as well.
If you fancy yourself the next PUBG Mobile champion, or if you just like a lot of bass, then the G333 earbuds are a superb choice - they come in at a reasonable price, too.
Samsung AKG Type-C Earbuds
AKG-tuned USB-C earbuds for less than $30, it doesn't get much better than that.
- Very affordable
- Well tuned
- Basic styling and build
The Samsung AKG Type-C Earbuds are on the basic side of things when it comes to the build quality and styling, but they're very reasonably priced and you can rest assured that the quality is top-notch when the Samsung logo is present. With an in-line mic and solid audio performance, these affordable buds offer everything you need.
Skullcandy Set In-Ear USB-C Earbuds
- Reasonably priced
- IPX4 water resistance
- Middling sound quality
The Skullcandy Set earphones are available with USC-C, Lightning or 3.5mm jacks, which means that they're a great option no matter what phone you have. The specs and features aren't anything to write home about, but they get the job done for a low price and also benefit from IPX4 water resistance.
Insignia - USB-C Wired Earbud
The Insignia USB-C Wired Earbuds are as basic as they come, but if that's what you need, the price is appealing.
- Very cheap
- IPX4 rated
- Extremely basic
If you're just looking for a basic set of earbuds for listening to podcasts, taking calls and the like, it's hard to go wrong with this option from Insignia. They're unlikely to wow anyone with their styling or feature set, but as the lowest-cost option on our list, they're very much worth the asking price.