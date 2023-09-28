Switching to a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 this year may have been mostly driven by Apple's need to appease regulators, but that doesn't take away that for consumers, it's a huge convenience as the USB-C is widely used, universally available, and just as capable at transferring power or data. Apple's long used USB-C on its laptops and tablets, so if you're invested in the company's ecosystem you might already own a reversible USB-C cable of your own, but buying a new iPhone 15 is a great excuse to refresh your chargers too.

Modern USB-C wall and car chargers can fast charge while taking up even less space in your bag than their predecessors. The chargers we chose for this collection cover the variety of different use-cases you might want to charge your phone, from your car, to your nightstand, keeping fast charging, and in some cases the option to charge multiple devices at once, in mind.