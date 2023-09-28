Switching to a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 this year may have been mostly driven by Apple's need to appease regulators, but that doesn't take away that for consumers, it's a huge convenience as the USB-C is widely used, universally available, and just as capable at transferring power or data. Apple's long used USB-C on its laptops and tablets, so if you're invested in the company's ecosystem you might already own a reversible USB-C cable of your own, but buying a new iPhone 15 is a great excuse to refresh your chargers too.
Modern USB-C wall and car chargers can fast charge while taking up even less space in your bag than their predecessors. The chargers we chose for this collection cover the variety of different use-cases you might want to charge your phone, from your car, to your nightstand, keeping fast charging, and in some cases the option to charge multiple devices at once, in mind.
Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro)Best USB-C charger overall
Anker's 511 Charger or Nano Pro is our overall favourite because it manages 20 W fast charging in a ridiculously small, colourful package. Anker's ActiveShield safety features mean you’ll never have to worry about charging damaging your iPhone battery either.
Anker Prime 100-watt GaN Wall ChargerBest premium USB-C charger
The Anker Prime 100 W GaN Wall Charger is a major step up in size, power, and number of devices you can charge at once. You'll be able to fast charge three devices at the same time across two USB-C ports (each with an 100 W max) and one USB-A port, covering everything from MacBook Pros to your iPhone.
Mophie Speedport 20W Wall ChargerBest value USB-C charger$17 $25 Save $8
Mophie's Speedport 20 W Wall Charger is a simple alternative to the Anker Nano Pro that’s similarly small and able to charge phones quickly. That it's one of the cheapest options we picked outside of Anker doesn't hurt either.
Nomad 30W Power Adapter4. Fast, transparent charging
If you're on a clear gadget kick, Nomad has just the charger for you. The Nomad 30W Power Adapter is available in a “transparent” finish that lets you see its internal components and it's capable of doing 30 W fast charging on phones that support it.
Apple 35W Dual USB-C ChargerBest compact USB-C charger$45 $59 Save $14
Apple sells the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter as a laptop charger first and foremost, but it works just as well quickly at charging iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. It's a first-party charger that you can trust, that takes up far less space than Apple's other chargers do.
Belkin BOOSTCHARGE Dual Car Charger with PPS 37WBest USB-C car charger$21 $25 Save $4
For charging in your car, Belkin's BoostCharge Dual Car Charger with PPS 37W can pump 25 W of power through its USB-C port and 12 W through its USB-A port, so you should be able to quickly top up your phone on the go.
Twelve South PowerPic ModBest customisable charger$51 $60 Save $9
Charging over a USB-C cable will always be the fastest option, but for a convenient, attractive, wireless charging solution, Twelve South's PowerPic Mod Wireless Charger is great. The PowerPic can charge at 10 W speeds, and be separated into two halves to slip in a photo, graphic, or pattern you want to use as decoration, letting it better fit into your home.
Ugreen Nexode RG 30W USB-C ChargerBest unique USB-C charger
Ugreen's Nexode RG 30W USB-C Charger is shaped like a robot, but not only to be cute. The LED face can actually indicate when your iPhone is fully charged, and charging itself should happen quickly thanks to the Nexode’s 30 W fast charging capabilities.
How we picked the best USB-C charger for iPhone 15
The two biggest factors we considered while picking chargers were their size and charging speed. Pocket-lint has tried dozens if not hundreds of USB-C chargers over the years thanks to the connector becoming the de facto standard in charging for Android phones, laptops, and tablets, so we have a good sense of what matters most. First, a USB-C charger for iPhone 15 should ideally not be larger than the tiny charging bricks Apple used to pack in for free.
Charging speeds depend on the wattage, but as a general rule of thumb we looked towards chargers that were rated for 20 W and up for reasonably fast charging. From there, extra features sweetened the deal, more charging ports for charging multiple devices at once, unique designs, or safety features all worked in favour of a charger being included. Our final collection has a little bit of everything, but the important thing is all of them should be good at charging and iPhone 15 quickly.