One of the biggest changes in the latest wave of Apple products is the company finally abandoning their proprietary Lightning charging cord for the much more universal USB-C , which is superior in just about every way. That means that the new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation will get their juice differently (as will the iPhone 15 ). If you don't already have a USB-C charger around the house, now's a great time to pick one up. Here are our top USB-C chargers for the newest Apple AirPods Pro 2.

If you have both USB-A and USB-C devices to charge but you don't want to plug and unplug different chargers to do it, this is a solid choice. Capable of putting out 100W of power across four devices, it will energize your AirPods Pro and whatever else you hook up to it quickly and safely.

Belkin's Programmable Power Supply technology allows its chargers to dynamically adjust the output voltage to maximize efficiency while protecting the battery of the target device. This charger is USB-C PD 3.0 certified and has foldable prongs for portability.

Apple's official USB-C power adapter doesn't come with any fancy frills, but its clean minimalist design will look great next to your other iProducts, and first party accessories can often feel more trustworthy. Reliable 20W speed will have your AirPods Pro ready to rock in no time.

This powerful dual charger can output up to 30W when a single device is connected, or a total of 40W distributed over its two ports. It also contains a 15 point safety standard, designed to protect your devices from excess heat and voltage. It's a durable and efficient little box.

Dispensing with the stock Apple charging case entirely, the Satechi USB-C wireless charging dock is a minimal marvel for juicing up your headphones. Simply insert the USB-C plug into any power source and set the AirPods on top of it and it will fuel them up like magic.

If you have a lot of devices that need power in addition to your headphones, this beefy 7-in-1 beast will do the job. Made from durable aluminum alloy, it lets you push a variety of wattages for laptops, cell phones and more. A built-in surge protector helps keep your devices safe from overloading.

If you want to charge your phone and your new AirPods Pro with a single block, the Ugreen Nexode 45W charger will handle it with ease. Dual ports let you connect two USB-C cables at once, and works with a standard voltage range of 100 to 240V. Strong output and portability make this one a solid choice.

The best all-purpose charger on the market, the Anker Nano is a compact and durable box that can put out 20W of USB-C power. It also includes safety features to monitor heat and power output. Lightweight and compact, it's also ideal for traveling.

How we picked the best USB-C Chargers for Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

Because USB-C charging is new to Apple's mobile products - MacBooks have been using them for a while - there aren't chargers specifically made just for the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation. That gave us a larger selection to choose from, however, as the basic technology is on the market for charging other devices. We chose well-known brands like Belkin and Spigen, along with first-party Apple products, and compared their wattage, price and additional features to determine our recommendations.

We found the Anker Nano to be the best combination of price, performance and portability, with a small footprint but reliable 20W of single-device charging. For more devices at once, the Ugreen Nexode gets the job done with a little bigger size. If you're setting up a dedicated charging station for all your Apple devices, the pricier Mekiojeo 220W power hub will handle anything you throw at it.

If you haven't picked up your own AiPods Pro 2nd Generation, we've got a lead on a significant price drop for you here. Enjoy the best adaptive noise cancelation and quality sound Apple's in-ear headphones have to offer, and keep them topped up with one of the chargers above.