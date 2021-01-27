Picking up one of the best universal remotes can help transform how you control what's showing on your TV, making it easier to flick between all the devices in your setup.

All-in-one remotes allow you to get rid of singular remotes for the soundbar, cable box, streaming devices, and the TV itself, configuring themselves to work with everything. With more and more devices in and around the TV than ever before, investing in the right one can offer a real quality of life improvement.

However, despite the concept of universal remotes sounding straightforward, they're not necessarily all created equally - some will give you the ability to tap into multiple devices, while others actually use the 'universal' tag to indicate that they work across any device from one brand.

We've sought out the top options for this list, as well as provided some handy tips when it comes to picking up a new universal remote.

Logitech Logitech Harmony Elite 1. Best overall Control your smart home and your TV A smart home remote that does it all - including controlling what's showing on your TV. Pros Controls a huge range of devices

Alexa built-in

Smart home integration Cons Expensive $1000 at Amazon

Logitech has plenty of elite remotes for the TV power user, but the Harmony Elite is a step above the rest of the line - and any other universal remotes on this list.

While it's able to easily replace your Sky, Apple TV or Fire TV remote, it's also able to act as essentially the foremost controller for your entire smart home.

It works with over 270,000 devices and supports scheduling for pretty much everything, and, as far as TV control goes, you can simply press the 'Watch TV' button and configure it so your screen, set-top box, soundbar and more all come on at the same time.

This is a next-level universal remote, with the only downside being the price tag to match.

GE GE Universal Remote Control 2. Premium pick An ideal versatile remote for most users An affordable multi-control remote, available in an array of classy finishes. Pros Low price

Controls up to four devices

Range of colour options Cons No support for streaming sticks $11 at Amazon

GE's Universal Remote gives you the option to control up to four separate devices at any given time, meaning your TV, soundbar, cable receiver and Apple TV box will only need one remote.

The device comes pre-programmed for Samsung TVs, though it's able to be configured to pretty much anything from the major brands. However, this compatibility, unfortunately, doesn't stretch to include Amazon's or Roku's streaming sticks.

For those who just want to condense their remote selection, though, this is one of the top picks - easy to set up and use with almost everything in your lineup.

One For All One For All Contour URC1210 3. Best for beginners A no-frills, affordable solution A very solid, affordable pick for those who want to replace their current remote. Pros Easy setup

Works across all major TV brands

Very cheap Cons Only for TVs $35 at Amazon

One For All offers you pretty much exactly what it says on the tin - a replacement device that can work with pretty much every TV brand you can think of.

Ideal for switching out with an old or broken device, setup is very straightforward - not always a given for remotes - and the Contour's functions are also customizable.

This allows you to replicate your old remote with ease and avoid hours of learning a new configuration and pressing the wrong buttons.

Even better, the price is very reasonable, considering the wide compatibility.

RCA RCA RCR3273E 3. Long range No-nonsense, versatile control A straightforward, budget universal remote - great for handling three devices. Pros Works with up to three devices

DVR controls

Auto code search Cons Not the most stylish remote $14 at Amazon

It may be basic looking, but RCA's universal remote is one of the cheapest and best options you'll find.

Users can hook it up with up to three devices, with it offering the ability to work with TVs, satellite and cable boxes, and even DVD or VCR players.

It's also extremely simple to get started with - setting it up with a new device just involves searching automatically, by brand or by manual code for your device and confirming.

For those who want DVR controls, it also features this at the top of the remote.

DIRECTV DIRECTV RC66RX 2 Pack 4. Good multi-pack option Affordable solution for DirecTV owners The perfect remote for DirecTV users - and for a super reasonable price. Pros You get a spare

DirecTV compatible

Easy to program Cons Expensive $22 at Amazon

For DirecTV users who need a replacement and additional remote to add to their setup, the RC66RX 2 Pack has you covered.

It works with most of the company's receivers when in IR mode, with the built-in RF feature also allowing it to control the R16, R22, H21, H22, H23, H24, HR21, HR22, HR23, HR24, HR34, and C31 without pointing at the receiver.

Setup can be a bit hit-and-miss, but once you get this beauty working, it represents one of the best deals you can pick up.

How to choose a universal remote control

When presented with such an array of appealing universal remotes, it can be hard to pinpoint the best one for your needs. If you're struggling to decide, fear not, here are a couple of things that we recommend thinking about when making your next universal remote purchase.

What devices do you need to control?

Most important of all is ensuring compatibility with your TV kit, for obvious reasons. But it's also worth considering whether you want to downsize your stack of remotes.

Some of the options on our list can control a handful of devices like your soundbar, set-top box and TV all in one handy remote. The more advanced options from brands like Logitech can control almost any smart device in your home including multi-room speakers and even lights.

Do you plan to add more devices in the future?

It's worth thinking about how your TV setup is likely to evolve in the near future too. If you're committed to the single-remote lifestyle, then it's all good buying a remote that can control up to three separate devices - but what happens when you buy a fourth?

Considering your future AV purchases should help when it comes to selecting a future-proof universal remote that will last for years to come.