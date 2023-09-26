If you're planning a big trip or are a frequent flyer who needs a simple way to charge abroad, the best purchase you can make is a universal adapter that can act as the in-between for your foreign chargers and whatever plug you happen to find where you're staying. An ideal universal adapter will cover you in multiple countries and accept plugs from other regions too, while being equally to or not that much larger than the chargers you're already carrying with you. We've collected a list of the best adapters and even a few converters for simpler electronics below, so you're prepared for your next trip.

Personal electronics, whether tablets, smartphones, or laptops, can be great companions for travel , acting as maps, guidebooks, and even pocket translators, in a single device. But they do have one limit that's the same no matter what country you're in - battery life. Charging on the go can be complicated, not only in accounting for the space for chargers, but also because outlet types vary from region to region and country to country. Maximum voltages are higher in some countries, prong shapes differ, and figuring out what you can plug in where can be endlessly puzzling.

The Ceptics Travel Voltage Converter can charge six devices at once, has four USB-A ports for smaller electronics, and a silent fan to prevent overheating. It’s also slightly smaller than our Bestek pick too - which should be good for packing.

Tessan's Universal Travel Adapter is a wallet-friendly adapter option that has three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and covers 150 countries that use Type C, I, B, A, G, and L plugs. Think of it as a more affordable Epicka adapter that gets the job done at an approachable price.

The Anker PowerExtend USB Plug is primarily designed to work between North America and EU countries with one AC and two USB-A outlets, but it's sleek, simple design makes it worth considering.

Ceptics' Travel Plug Adapter Set comes with a pouch to hold a collection of adapters that allow your chargers to work across the EU, UK, Middle East, Asia, Africa, North and South America, and any other countries that use the same standards.

The GaN (Gallium Nitride) version of Epicka's travel adapter has fast charging at 75 W, compatibility with outlets and plugs across the world (prongs for EU, US, UK, Japan, Australia, and China), but fewer USB-A ports for charging smaller devices.

The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter works across the EU, UK, US, Asia, and Australia (and countries that use the same plugs) thanks to its system of sliding prongs, with three USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for charging smaller electronics, and it does it all without taking up too much space.

Which adapter is best for you?

If you're trying to charge your electronics while traveling, a universal adapter is going to be the best option that covers you in a majority of places. Our overall favourite pick is the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter which is solidly constructed, accepts chargers from a majority of countries and should be able to plug into the same variety. It also offers more USB-C ports than USB-A, which should make it future-proof for your next phone or tablet upgrade.

Spend a bit more, and Epicka's Universal GaN 75W International Travel Adapter offers the same compatibility abroad as our overall pick, and should be able to fast charge your electronics at 75 W without any added size to the adapter itself. It does lose a USB-A port for the privilege.

For the cheapest option that should still do the trick, the Ceptics Travel Plug Five-Piece Adapter Set should be able to convert any of your plugs or chargers into whatever the local country demands. The adapter itself isn't grounded, which could pose a problem for some electronics or chargers, but otherwise these are slim adapters that won't take up a lot of space in your luggage.

What types of outlets are there?

As it turns out, a lot. There's a dedicated Wikipedia page documenting every type of plug, from squared off prongs to the rounded options European countries use. In general, Type A, B, C, F, G, and K are most common, but there are more specific regional options too. Something to consider when picking out your adapter is whether the plug you’ll use is recessed or not. A square adapter might not reach recessed, round outlets, especially in the UK and EU, but in many cases that’s hard to know until you try. Charging while traveling will always present some curveballs.

When do I need a converter versus an adapter?

Most modern electronics (smartphones, tablets, and laptops) are designed to deal with the variety of voltages that a country can throw at you (220 V is the standard in countries like China, South Korea, and Chile, for example). But for simple electronic devices like blow dryers, shavers, and other household appliances, you'll need to convert any current you receive to prevent damaging them or not having them work at all. This shouldn't be a huge issue in most cases (hotels frequently offer hair dryers in your room or ones you can borrow), but it's something to keep in mind, because universal adapters won't convert current on their own.