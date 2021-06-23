Amazon Prime Day takes place each year, with huge discounts across a full range of devices on the online shopping site. Amazon's own devices are often the star of the show with the biggest discounts, but across tech, there are deals in just about every segment. This is our UK-specific page where we're highlighting the best Prime Day UK deals available on Amazon.co.uk - check out our Amazon US Prime Day deals if you're in the States.

Best Amazon Echo Prime Day deals

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Echo Pop Bundle Save 59% Pairing the new Echo Pop with the Ring Video Doorbell can save you big, as this bundle knocks £84.99 off the price - that's 59%! That will connect your door and give you access to Alexa. £59.99 on Amazon UK

The Echo Pop has only been available a couple of months, Amazon's smallest Echo device. It's fully-featured however, and pairing it with the Ring Video Doorbell, means you'll be able to get announcements when someone presses your doorbell. That's on top of all the other skills of Alexa. As for the Ring Video Doorbell, this will let you see who is at the door, get notifications on your phone, as well as providing security when you're not at home. This battery-powered doorbell is quick and easy to install, making it really popular.

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids Save 45% The latest version of the Echo Show 5 in the special kids edition, comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, and has a great galaxy design. Perfect for a kids' bedroom. Save £40 with this deal. £54.99 on Amazon UK

The new Echo Show offers access to Alexa and all the entertainment features, but in this special kids edition you get a year subscription to Amazon Kids+, so you can access a range of advert-free content suitable for kids aged 3-12. It's a big saving on a great device.

We'll update as soon as deals go live in the UK.

Best smartphone Prime Day deals

Amazon Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 30W Charger Save 11% This bundle will give you a saving on the new Pixel 7a and the 30W Charger from Google. That's £50 off a great phone with excellent camera - and the charger to power it. £399 on Amazon UK

The Pixel 7a has only recently launched, offering great value for money - with most of the interest in that Pixel camera. This bundle will save you a little cash on this pairing, effectively making the 30W charger free. It's worth noting that you can also get the Pixel 7a for £399 on Google Store, so if you're after the exclusive coral colour, it's waiting for you.

Tablet and Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Save 48% There's a huge discount on the 10-inch Fire tablet - it's almost half price. This is the cheapest it has been, saving you £95! It's a great tablet for entertainment and a steal at this price. £104.99 on Amazon UK

The Fire HD 10 is a 10.1-inch tablet, and it makes a great companion for streaming movies or entertainment on the move. Just download content from Prime Video, Netflix or Disney+ and you'll be able to watch to your heart's content. You can also use it for productivity, with a full range of apps. This is a great price for this tablet, cheaper than Black Friday, so it's worth snapping it up.

The best smartwatch deals: Samsung and Pixel

Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Save 17% The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 44mm, is one of the most popular smartwatches around, running Wear OS and making a great companion for Android devices. £239 on Amazon UK

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is popular - and it's sure to get some Prime Day discounts to make it more attractive. We're not sure this is the best price we'll see, but it's a healthy £50 discount.

Google Google Pixel Watch Save 29% With its combination of great design, fluid software and comprehensive fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch is a great first home-made option from Google. £269 on Amazon UK

The Google Pixel Watch has won a lot of fans for it's smaller and more minimal design approach, while the ease of use for Android phone owners makes it a natural choice ... if you don't want the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It's not the largest discount, but it still brings the price down to make it more affordable.

Cameras and doorbells: Arlo, Ring, Blink, and more

Amazon Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery) Save 33% The perfect partner for your Ring doorbell, the Spotlight Cam Plus Battery is battery powered so easy to install so you can get camera and spotlight protection. This deal saves you £50. £99.99 on Amazon UK

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is an easy-to-use camera that you can fix to the wall to cover areas of your home. Because it's battery powered, it's easy to install and get up and running. It offers 1080p capture, two powerful LED bars for illumination with two-way audio too.

Amazon Blink Video Doorbell A cheaper alternative to Ring, the Blink Video Doorbell will get you connected and provide video security for your front door, as well as smartphone alerts. This deal saves you £25. £34.99 on Amazon UK

The Blink Video Doorbell is a popular alternative to Ring, allowing security for your front door and all the advantages of a smart camera. It's great value for money - made even greater by this Prime Day deal. It's compatible with Alexa, is battery powered for easy installation and can be setup in minutes.

Television Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Save 36% Amazon's own-brand televisions fun Fire OS to give you access to all the streaming services, with Alexa powering the whole thing via the remote. This is the cheapest price it's been available at - saving £200! £349.99 on Amazon UK

Amazon's Fire TV 4-series sets are new to the UK so this is the first time it's really been discounted, meaning you save £200. This is really good value for money for a 55-inch TV, with access to a full range of streaming services as well as terrestrial broadcast. This is a great Prime Day deal.

Do I need to be a Prime member to get Amazon Prime deals?

Yes - to get Amazon Prime deals you need to be a Prime member. If you're not, it's high time you signed up for Prime membership. There's a 30-day trial, so it's a great time to test out the service.

Amazon Prime Day tips and tricks

Don't miss an Prime Day deal

Get the dedicated Amazon shopping app on your mobile and turn on notifications. Within the notifications settings you can turn on "Watched" and "Waitlisted Deals" so you don't miss it.

Save even more money on your Prime Day deal

Get £1 back by opting for No-Rush Delivery if you don't need your new bargain straight away.

Make a list to get the best deals

Rather than going in with a scattergun approach, make a list before you go onto Amazon and be targeted about the products you want. It might be in July, but Amazon Prime Day is a perfect chance to do your Christmas shopping on the cheap.

It's a big day for deals on any Amazon Prime Day. Hitwise data reveals that the volume of Prime Day web searches in 2018 were up 57 per cent compared to the previous year and on the day of Prime Day's official announcement, searches unsurprisingly increased 162 per cent.

Amazon's own devices are the most popular products on Prime Day. In 2018, Echo Dot and Kindle were the most viewed product pages in the days leading up to the announcement of the sale.

Tips from Uswitch.com's tech and deals expert Catherine Hiley

1. Plan ahead

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of big discounts on Amazon’s flagship technology, including its streaming sticks, Echo and Kindle devices. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on this tech, now could be your chance.

2. Know your budget

Set yourself a spending limit. Impulse-buying without strict spending rules will likely result in purchasing items you don’t need, ending up with a pile of items you don't want.

3. Time to subscribe to Amazon Prime​

In the run-up to Amazon Prime Day 2, be on the lookout for discounts on Amazon Prime memberships. Deals are often launched in the run-up to get people subscribed before the event starts.

4. Know your rights

The Consumer Rights Act says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time. This right is limited to 30 days from the date you buy your product. If you’re unhappy with the item, it’s worth knowing what the return policy is in advance.

5. Do your research

The bottom line is to always check the reviews, as it’s easy to be swayed by clever advertising. If you’re planning to purchase more expensive items, such as smartphones or laptops, look for deals on comparison sites.

Amazon Alexa

If you ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo or Echo Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", you get access to Prime Day deals hours earlier as well as access to exclusive bargains.

To order something, say, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart. " Alexa will confirm this, but if you want, you can set up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.

Watch out for Lightning deals

Lightning Deals are limited in duration and sometimes end in minutes. To stay on top of everything, use Amazon's app, where you can view many deals 24 hours in advance and sign up for alerts.

Try Amazon Assistant

Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, and Edge. It's free and easy to install. With it, you can watch for product comparisons that save time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right in your browser, and get notified when deals that you're watching go live with notifications. It also lets you get information about orders and deliveries. Get Amazon Assistant for your browser

Try CamelCamelCamel

If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop so that you can decide if and when to buy.

Below are quick links straight to deals pages plus other links to the deals at top retailers. Other shops usually discount around Prime Day, too.

FAQ

Q: When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day has been confirmed by Amazon and it will be running across 11-12 July. However, the deals start before this date and continue after, so it's always worth keeping an eye on what's being discounted.

The first Amazon Prime Day took place in 2015 and it's grown massively ever since. Prime Day, as the name suggests, was previously centred around a 24-hour period, but 2019 was the first 48-hour Prime Day. Prime Day 2022 was 12-13 July, Prime Day 2021 was 21-22 June, in 2020 it was in October - shifted because of the pandemic. In 2018 Amazon Prime Day deals took place for 36 hours across 16-17 July. In July 2017 it was 10-11 July.