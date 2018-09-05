Ultimate Ears (UE) may not have released a speaker for a couple of years now, but they remain some of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy. As well as their excellent sound quality, they're well known for their bright and vibrant colour options, not to mention the giant volume buttons that give them their unmistakable look.

Our recommendations: Which is the best Ultimate Ears speaker to buy?

We think the two choices above should tick the boxes that most people are looking for in a UE speaker.

Which UE speaker is the right one for you though? With several speakers available offering various features at different price points, we have broken them all down from the MegaBlast to the Wonderboom to help you find the best UE speaker to suit your needs - keep reading to hear about the full range.

UE/Pocket-lint UE Hyperboom Best UE speaker for big parties The UE Hyperboom is the biggest speaker in the Ultimate Ears family, and so - it figures - also its most powerful. It's still just about portable, thanks to a built-in carry handle, but you will only be wanting to lump it around your home and garden, rather than taking it away on holiday. Pros Bassy and bold sound

The Hyperboom is the latest and greatest speaker from UE, and brings absolutely titanic sound to the table. It's also a bit of a departure from the cylindrical design of the majority of its speakers, but it does keep the iconic oversized volume controls to keep it instantly recognisable.

As a Bluetooth-only speaker, it's not the smartest out there, but for sheer sonic power it's hard to beat it, and the bass on offer is particularly earth-shattering at high volumes.

Inside, there are two 114mm woofers, two 25mm tweeters and two 89mm x 190mm passive radiators. Its Bluetooth range is 45 metres and it's said to have a 24-hour battery life.

If you're looking for a monster speaker that's just about portable, this is a great shout.

UE / Pocket-lint UE Megaboom 3 Best UE speaker for most people The Megaboom 3 feels like the default UE speaker for most people - the perfect balance of features, price and performance in the classic UE style. Pros Punchy sound with plenty of bass

Waterproof and dustproof

Great battery life

The UE Megaboom 3 features a more seamless design than the Blast range. It has a "Magic Button" on its top which allows users to play, pause and skip tracks without using their phone, as well as access playlists with a long press from services including Apple Music and Deezer.

The Megaboom offers 360-degree sound and delivers great sound quality, via two 50mm drivers and two 55 x 86mm passive radiators. It has a frequency range between 60Hz and 20kHz, a maximum sound level of 90dB, whilst also offering a 45-metre Bluetooth range.

As we mention above, the Megaboom 3 doesn't have Alexa built-in and no Wi-Fi either. It does have a battery life of 20-hours though, more than the Megablast, and charging is more convenient thanks to a repositioned Micro-USB port on the back.

UE / Pocket-lint UE Boom 3 Best UE speaker for value The Ultimate Ears UE Boom 3 is a great mid-range speaker with plenty to offer. It packs an all-round fresher look compares with its predecessor, along with a more convenient interface on the top and better charging functionality to boot. Sound hasn't changed too much, but then we wouldn't really want it to. Pros Compact design

Great sound for its size

The UE Boom 3 is the smaller model of the UE Megaboom 3 and the successor to the popular Boom 2. It offers the same design as the Megaboom 3 but in a smaller and more compact model, and there are personalisation options too if you pay a little extra through the MyBoom service. The "Magic Button" is on top like the Megaboom 3, offering play, pause and skip capabilities, as well as access to playlists (music service dependant) and you get the more streamlined design too.

Inside, everything is exactly as it was on the Boom 2 so you'll still get that excellent sound. There are two 50mm drivers and two 50 x 80mm passive radiators, delivering a frequency range between 90Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 90dBA. Like the Megaboom 3, it offers a Bluetooth range of 45-metres and it is compatible with the UE App and Equaliser.

The Boom 3 isn't smart like the Blast, but it does offer a 15-hour battery life, which is charged via the re-located Micro-USB port on the back, or the Power Up contact charging port on the bottom.

Ultimate Ears/Pocket-lint Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Best UE speaker for portability The UE Wonderboom 3 is the smallest speaker that Ultimate Ears offers, but don't worry about that impacting the sound. It's still very much holds its own, with a larger than life sound and waterproofing that UE has become known for. Pros Sound is superb

Stereo pairing is great

Even better battery life

So durable Cons Still uses Micro USB

The Wonderboom 3 is a great little speaker, in a bunch of ways that are no surprise at all thanks to an incredibly minimal upgrade over the Wonderboom 2. You get slightly better Bluetooth range and a slither more battery life - now up to 14 hours - but, otherwise, there's no massive change to speak of.

That's no bad thing, considering how much we love this uber-portable range. It sounds excellent with two 40mm active drivers and two 46.1mm x 65.2mm passive radiators delivering a frequency range between 75Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 86dBA. You'll get a touch more oomph in the Wonderboom's dedicated Outdoor Mode, with an equaliser boost to suit the great outdoors too.

The sound is delivered through 360 degrees and it sounds much bigger than you'd expect from its size - which is surpremely dinky and the perfect speaker for chucking in a bag (though does have some heft to it at 420g).

From a feature perspective, its Bluetooth range is 30 metres and it is IP67 water and dust resistant - our only niggle is the return of the Micro-USB port, when an upgrade to USB-C seems well overdue.

UE / Pocket-lint UE Megablast Best UE speaker for smart features This used to be the flagship speaker of the UE line up, and has since been retired. You can still get your hands on it at some retailers, and if you do, you'll get the big sound and Alexa functionality thanks to being the only UE speaker with built-in Wi-Fi. Pros Solid build with IP67 protection

Great UE sound

16-hour battery life Cons Power Up base not included

Before the Hyperboom, the UE Megablast was the top dog in the Ultimate Ears portfolio. It's since been retired, but you can still find it for sale if you don't need something as big as its (very) big brother.

As you'd expect, it offers the distinguishable UE design with giant volume buttons and a combination of rubber and fabric, with a power button on the top and a Micro-USB port on the bottom. Like a lot of UE speakers, it offers 360-degree sound, which packs a confident punch and delivers an overall very likeable balance in deed.

The Megablast differs from the Megaboom 3 below it as it has Wi-Fi and comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, replacing the need for an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot.

We didn't find the Alexa experience as smooth as Echo, even though the sound quality is far superior. The Megablast promises 16 hours of battery life, but for a smart speaker you really want it on hand all the time. For that reason, we wish UE's Power Up base charger was included here - but it costs $39.99 extra.