Tech is fast, and televisions are no exception to the rule, as they become both more affordable and advanced with robust features. The trend of how we enjoy our entertainment may be shifted to mobile and desktop devices, but there is still a distinct charm and place for watching your favourite shows and movies on a TV. Watching an engrossing series, especially as a family or in a group setting, is a viewing experience that just isn't quite replicated on other devices.

Luckily, you don't have to spend too much to own a high quality television. There are various options on the market offering a variety of rich features, sizes, and pricing for every budget. We've curated a list of the best TVs under $300, including everything from 4K high definition and Bluetooth audio connectivity to smart TVs with voice control navigation and millions of videos available. Below you’ll discover how television can offer an exceptional viewing experience at incredibly affordable prices.

Our picks for the best TVs under $300

Toshiba / Pocket-lint Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K TV 1. Best TV under $300 overall High quality meets low price $280 $330 Save $50 The Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 series LED 4k offers one of the best viewing experiences for TVs priced under $300. Pros 4K UHD quality

Huge 55in display

Fire TV capabilities Cons Speaker quality could be better

Harder to set up and navigate platform $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

For TVs under $300 the Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 excels as the best choice for its overall performance features and build quality. Not only is it the television with the largest screen on the list, but it features Toshiba's high-performance 4K HDR engine and a bezel-less design for stunning picture quality that gives off an immersive movie-theatre like experience.

The Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 TV is built with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 technologies, which deliver rich details to the finest touches with vivid colors and realism in its display quality. Unlike other 4K UHD displays, the Class C350 features Toshiba's high-end Regza Engine that gives off wider color ranges, higher contrast ratios between darker and brighter parts of the picture, better brightness levels, and dynamically uses metadata to read each scene and adjust the picture quality to match it.

Fire TV is also integrated within the Toshiba 43-inch Class C350, giving you live TV without the need for cable, control via your mobile devices, and the ability to connect to any HD antenna you have installed. You can even use voice controls to ask Alexa to search through a vast catalog of streaming TV shows and movies, making it effortless to navigate and start viewing.

Insignia / Pocket-lint INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series TV 2. Best extra-budget TV under $300 Extreme affordability with advanced Smart TV features $80 $150 Save $70 Insignia offers a smart TV that is just under $100 and boasts multiple modern features like Apple Airplay. Pros Under $80

Smart TV features

Supports Apple AirPlay Cons 720p resolution

Difficulty setting up

Slow loading responses $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

The Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series is the best budget friendly TV under $300, because it's under $80 on sale right now, but the standard listing price at $150 is a steal in and of itself. The TV offers everything to meet the expectations of a smart TV with its included Alexa voice control, support for Apple AirPlay, and a built-in Fire TV streaming platform with user interface that includes apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Buyers who want the most economical out-of-the-box smart TV should consider this one.

The Insignia Class F20 Series includes support for HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel). This technology allows the TV to send audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible AV receiver or soundbar without the need for an extra cable. This saves you from having to deal with the hassle of cable entanglements and keep an organized area for your TV. The INSIGNA weighs just 240 ounces and has wall mount screws in the back, so it's light and easy to carry if you want to place it virtually anywhere.

Vizio / Pocket-lint VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV 3. Best TV under $300 for compatibility Alexa, Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, and all your favourites $168 $230 Save $62 Vizio offers a smart TV under $300 that has a vast compatibility with different devices and comes pre-loaded with the most popular streaming services. Pros Wide range of compatibility features

Popular pre-installed apps

1080p high definition Cons Slow remote response

Lower sound quality $168 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy

The Vizio 40-inch D-Series is a superb 1080p high-definition TV under $300 offering compatibility that matches the demand for video games and multiple streaming application features right out of the box. The TV includes Alexa voice control, built-in Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast, a wide array of popular streaming apps pre-installed, and integrated tech to optimize your movie and video game playing experience.

The TV's IQ Picture Processor gives users speedy picture processing, for fast navigation between menu items, and quick load times, so you can get to streaming content ASAP. Streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+ are already installed, plus both Apple Airplay and Chromecast that allow you to stream content from your mobile devices. For gamers, the TV's V-Gaming Engine uses Auto Game Mode to detect your gaming console and optimize settings for your gaming experience by reducing input lag interference while its Variable Refresh Rate and AMD FreeSync ensures a refresh rate that matches the console's frame rate - so you're always getting the content the way it was made to be displayed.

TCL / Pocket-lint TCL 50-inch Class S5 4k LED Smart TV 4. Best TV under $300 for picture For movie lovers $250 $300 Save $50 The TCL 50in Class S5 4k LED Smart TV pumps out a 4K ultra high definition picture quality paired with smart compatibility to give you a gorgeous and seamless viewing experience. Pros Large screen size

4K Ultra HD Resolution

Fullview bezel-less screen Cons Glare

Fickle app compatibility

No hands-free voice control $260 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

TV watchers who want more realism with 4K UHD resolution and high motion display features should consider the TCL 50-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV. Its bezel-less design gives viewers a full immersive experience combined with HDR PRO enhancements and motion clarity that makes it feel like you're looking out a window.

The TCL S5 is built with a Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion, giving it clear motion enhancement technologies that makes the movement you see on the screen appear lifelike. Its Dolby Vision HDR Pro features combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution gives off an enhanced contrast with accurate color profiles and cinematic vibrancy making every scene look detailed and realistic. You can even pair your Bluetooth headphones to the TCL S5 for private viewing or to connect a compatible soundbar to enhance your viewing experience.

Roku / Pocket-lint Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series TV 5. Best Roku TV under $300 The Roku entry that rocks $270 $450 Save $180 Hisense offers a superb Roku smart TV under $300 with 4K Ultra HD display with a load of features to boot. Pros 4K UltraHD display

Built-in Roku software

Large screen size Cons Lower sound quality

Limited picture view adjustments $270 at Amazon $270 at Best Buy

For Roku lovers, the Hisense 50-inch Class R6 series offers the best choice as the standalone Roku TV on the list. Aside from boasting a 4K UHD display, the TV is integrated with the built-in Roku TV Operating System, providing a vast variety of thousands of free and paid streaming channels and a customizable interface you can personalize.

The Hisense R6 is fully compatible with the Roku mobile app using your mobile devices. You can whip out your tablet or phone and use Google Assistant or Alexa to command the R6 series to turn on or off, change channels, give voice commands, or tap any of the inputs or various streaming channels at the top of your list; walk into the room, ask to put on The Office, and it’s done.

Like many of the other TVs on the list, the R6 comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 which gives viewers a more cinematic experience. It also includes Motion Rate 120 for image processing for smooth movements during fast-paced movies or sports.

Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K TV 6. Best TV under $300 for Amazon Fire A truly fire TV $290 $450 Save $160 The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a great entry level Fire TV from Amazon that gives a stunning 4K UHD display. Pros 4K Ultra HD

Full Fire TV UI-built in

Syncs with other Fire TVs Cons Mandatory updates

Remote connectivity issues $290 at Amazon

For users more familiarized with Amazon's Fire TV user interface display and Alexa smart home capabilities, the Amazon Fire TV 4-series is the best choice. Upon purchase, you'll get a free 6-month subscription to MGM+ with access to thousands of movies. The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series television has a 4K UHD display operated with Dolby Digital Plus to deliver a clearer and brighter picture.

From the TV's home screen, you'll find multiple user interactive features that include easy to sort displays, your inputs for antennas, and connected hardware, and all of your favorite custom streaming apps and TV shows. You can operate the TV using the included remote by pressing a button and asking Alexa to look up things specifics for YouTube videos, Netflix series, and one of the 1.5 million movies and TV shows that comes built in within the data of the TV. It also includes 4 HDMI ports to connect with all of your hardware from your computer and gaming consoles to BluRay players and audio.

Editor's note: While this TV is under $300 at Amazon, it may be slightly over at other retailers.

The bottom line: What's the best sub $300 TV?

Where quality meets its price point, the Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 takes the cake in bringing the best TV under $300. Its large size, 4K UHD capabilities with Dolby Vision and the Regza Engine, Fire TV user interface, and Bezel-less design is hard to beat in comparison with other competing TVs under that price point.

Toshiba / Pocket-lint Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K TV Editor's Choice $280 $330 Save $50 $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

How did we choose these TVs?

Finding televisions under the price point of $300 is easy. However, finding the different qualities and aspects of particularity with these TVs takes some research to find what exactly differentiates them from another. It was important to look for qualities that the design of the TVs excelled at; 4K UHD quality, in-engine tech, user-friendly user-interfaces, and a range of compatibilities that would otherwise meet the needs of anyone wanting to spend no more than $300 on a television, but making sure they found the right one that met these qualities.

What's the best budget TV to get?

If you want to pay no more than $100 then the INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series is the best choice. For some owners, it is not necessarily their primary television to have as it a secondary one for more passive watching to be placed in unconventional rooms like a kitchen or bathroom. Its compatibility with Apple Airplay means if you have your iPhone on you, you can instantly share and stream videos, pictures, and more.

That said, it is only 720p and has a slower response time with its user interface. If you want a television where you're going to be watching movies, sports, or series, and you want to enjoy those programs to the max, the Toshiba Class C350 or TCL 50-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV are going to produce higher picture qualities.

Which of these TVs are best for me?

It will ultimately boil down to your preference, however by far the Toshiba Class C350 is going to meet expectations on multiple fronts with high resolution, bezel-less design, and an easy to navigate user interface. However, if you want more of a compatible TV that can be used with both Apple device and built-in Google Chromecast for seamless connectivity and control options, The VIZIO 40-inch D-Series will your best choice, albeit its 1080p resolution.

If you're into watching engrossing shows, sports, or movies with high production value, and you want the highest quality display output for a TV under $300, the candidate for best picture will be TCL 50-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV.