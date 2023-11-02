Finding a quality television worthwhile under $500 used to be a difficult mission to accomplish. But in recent years, we've found that you can get the latest features you'd expect in higher end models with TVs under $500. Specs like 4K ultra-high definition displays, huge screens measuring up to 165 centimeters, and streaming services to watch your favorite movies and TV shows are available for a lot less than when they first hit the scene.

Below, we collected the best televisions you can find under $500, all of which meet our criteria to include certain high-end smart features that you'd expect in top-of-the-line models, such as streaming application capabilities and HDMI and cable outlets. Depending on the type of viewing experience you want, whether it's voice assistant control options, a hub to control your other smart devices from, or just a budget-friendly smart TV, we've covered each television in detail, so you can see which one fits your needs (and home) best.

Best TV under $500: Our top picks

Samsung Samsung 43-inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series 1. Best TV under $500 overall Beautiful sights and sounds all around $478 $548 Save $70 The Samsung 43-inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series is the best TV you can get for under $500 Pros 4K Ultra High Definition

3D surround sound features

Motion Xcelerator for smooth and lifelike motion Cons Advertisements on the home screen

External audio devices take time to configure $478 at Amazon $480 at Best Buy $480 at Samsung

Samsung's 43-inch QLED 4K Q60C Series TV packs a series of cutting edge features into its thin body blend, promising its 4K UHD display and 3D sound will make for a realistic experience.

The display uses quantum dot technology paired with 4K UHD to take in billions of shades of vivid color with high brightness levels to render the subtlest of hues; as an example, imagine gazing at a clear blue sky containing thousands of nuanced shades, creating a window-like realism where every nuance is accounted for the naked eye. The TV uses Motion Xceletaor technology ensures every movement on screen is smooth, making every car chase and soccer match feel lifelike. Audiophiles, too, will enjoy the TV's Object Tracking Sound as it promises a 3D audio experience.

Additionally, the TV has the Samsung Gaming Hub pre-installed; just add a controller, an Xbox Gaming Pass, and you can get access to an array of console and streaming games all on your TV without the need for the extra hardware. The QLED 4K Q60C Series is also intuitively controlled and pre-installed with both Bixby and Alexa voice assistants, so you can navigate through your entertainment through voice commands.

Samsung Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 2. Best TV under $500 that's curved Immerse yourself With the Samsung 55-Inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series curved screen, you'll find yourself more immersed in your TV watching experiences. Pros 4K processor

4K Ultra High Definition HDR

Curved to encapsulate an immersive viewing experience Cons Glare

Narrow remote

Some apps are buggy $498 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Those looking for a luxury curved television can find it with the Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series. The sleek and modernized, curved screen design wraps around you, pulling you an immersive experience while its 4K processor converts nearly every visual you view into 4K high definition quality, so it's like you're really there.

The Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series displays 4K UHD resolution, delivering high quality clear images that are four times the resolution of full high definition. Plus, it also has High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology that displays a wide range of colors and visuals to deliver deeper and bolder pictures. The TV's 4K processor uses advanced algorithms to upscale lower resolution qualities to fit a 4K resolution screen, significantly enhancing the sharpness and quality of the picture. You can even connect your computer's display wirelessly to the TV, doubling it as an extra monitor.

Insignia Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series TV 3. Best TV under $500 for price A Smart TV under $100 $90 $150 Save $60 For just under $100, you can get a TV that has all you favorite streaming services and Apple AirPlay Pros Under $80

Supports Apple AirPlay

Includes multiple streaming series Cons 720p resolution

Can be buggy

Slow loading responses $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

The Insignia 32-inch Class F-20 Series Smart TV is made for those looking for a smart TV on a budget. Though its price is low, the TV comes with many Smart TV capabilities like multiple streaming apps, the ability to stream content via your Apple devices using Apple AirPlay, and includes multiple streaming applications built in.

The multifunctional economical Insignia F-20 offers a 6.8oz lightweight screen TV full of features. The TV uses Amazon's Fire TV digital media and streaming user interface, so you can customize your TV's home screen with a multitude of popular streaming applications from Netflix to YouTube. The TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can hit a button and search through apps and inputs speaking into the remote. For Apple users, the TV supports Apple AirPlay - which allows you to easily share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device wireless through the TV.

LG LG 65-inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV AI-Powered 4. Best TV under $500 for user experience AI enhanced TV for ease of use $457 $630 Save $173 With AI in your television, you'll get suggestions of what to watch next and have the picture optimized in real time. Pros AI-powered

Large screen

4K Ultra High Definition display Cons Connectivity issues

Navigation not as fast $457 at Amazon $460 at Best Buy

The LG 65-inch Class UQ7570 brings with it the latest AI technology. Viewers who want to see the future of what Smart TVs have to offer should consider this choice. The TV's AI works in tangent with finding your favorite shows (so you don't have to) and dynamically optimizes your audio, picture, and contrast in relation to the content all in 4K definition.

The LG 65-inch Class UQ7570 is able to learn about your favorite videos through time, propagating your user interface home screen with relevant movies, shows, news, and fitness media. It also optimizes both your viewing and audio experience by adjusting both picture and sound detail in real-time through content quality recognition and volume directionality. The AI will even upscale lower resolution content to 4K to make the picture look sharper and clearer. Like other Smart TVs, the LG 65-inch Class UQ7570 has voice control features, video game optimization for quick settings, and an easy to navigate user interface with all your favorite streaming apps.

Hisense Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series 5. Best TV under $500 for picture quality Ultra-realism in your living room $270 $450 Save $180 The Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series aims to give you the most life-like experience you can find for a TV under $500 Pros 4K Ultra High Definition

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

Motion Rate 120 image processing Cons Audio isn't as great

Tricky remote

Slower user interface $270 at Amazon $270 at Best Buy

With high-end video capabilities, the Hisense Class R6 Series is the best TV under $500 for its picture. The TV boasts 4K ultra-high definition with 8.3 million pixels, a full array LED backlight, Motion Rate 120 image processing for smooth movements, and both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for high dynamic range formats to enhance your viewing experience.

Specifically, Dolby Vision HDR reads dynamic metadata to accompany video content, adjusting HDR settings with a wide color gamut and high brightness levels down to the frame to give you more of an optimized experience with the content you're watching. HDR10 accompanies most streaming services and Ultra HD Blu-rays, using static metadata to improve picture quality with increased brightness, higher contrast ratios, and wide display of colors. With the Motion Rate 120 image processing feature, motion blur is reduced, so you can capture fast-paced action scenes in video games or sports, making images look smoother through each frame, giving a life-like appearance in movements.

The TV's user interface uses Roku's smart platform, promising easy access all your favorite shows and streaming platforms. You'll also be able to use Alexa for hands-free experience with voice commands to control your TV.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD 6. Best Amazon Fire TV under $500 Doubles as your own personal smart hub $450 $550 Save $100 Control all your smart devices, browse hands-free with Alexa, and enjoy a complimentary six-month free subscription to MGM+ with the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV Pros Includes Alexa voice control

4K Ultra High Definition

Built-in camera for video calling Cons Potential privacy issues

Interface can be slower

Auto power off $450 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch gives viewers a TV a wide range of special features and technologies exclusive for a smart television. With its 4K UHD resolution and integrated Fire TV capabilities, this TV can serve as a central hub with Alexa’s voice control to easily manage your smart home devices like lights, thermostat, and cameras for a convenient smart home experience.

Wireless connect it to Wi-Fi and your Amazon Fire Omni Series television can be used with hands free video calling using its 13 megapixel camera and four channel microphones for hands-free calling with apps like Zoom. The Amazon Alexa integration makes it easy to navigate your television to adjust volumes, find content, and control all your integrated and compatible smart home devices with simple voice commands. The customizable home screen of the Fire TV allows you to access your favorite apps, channels, and content with a more personalized approach when operating your television.

The bottom line: What's the best TV under $500?

The well-rounded Samsung Class QLED 4K Q60C series is the best TV under $500. It’s QLED display technology, Motion Xcelerator for smooth motion, 3D sound, and 4K upscaling optimization is about as high end as it can get for a television under $500. Plus, you get all standard smart TV features like Alexa and Bixby voice control, an easy to navigate user interface with all your favorite streaming applications, and 4K ultra-high definition display make it a solid television choice.

What can I expect with a Smart TV?

Televisions today come with a number of expectations. Usually, they'll always connect with Wi-Fi to the internet, so you can stream videos, have an app store to download apps, software updates, screen mirroring and casting from compatible mobile devices, have voice control features, so you don't need a remote, and have around 4K ultra-high definition displays. Without the bare-minimum features of at least internet connectivity and streaming services, the TV cannot attain the status of being smart.

What are TV's like beyond $500?

When you go into the range of televisions beyond $500, and some within the $1,000 range, you'll find grand displays at 190 - 200 centimeters, 8K resolution (double that of 4K, which looks hyper realistic), ultra motion with 120Hz refresh rates that look like reality, and thousands of nits to give off a bright picture with HDR that pops. A TV beyond $500, and well over $1,000, will be like having a little movie theater in your living room.