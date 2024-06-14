Key Takeaways Tubi offers free live TV channels, on-demand movies, and TV shows, making it a great option for the whole family to enjoy.

User-friendly interface allows easy navigation to search for specific content, genres, or live TV, providing variety and entertainment.

Tubi includes classic shows like Everybody Hates Chris and The Flintstones, as well as newer hits like Star and Hell's Kitchen, all for free.

Don't sit home bored on a Friday night without something to do. There is so much free content that you probably don't even realize is at your fingertips if you have a Smart TV. Tubi is a free streaming service that you can download to your smart TV or streaming device. It works with Roku, Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, Apple TV 4K, and more. What's great about Tubi is the fact that it not only offers live TV channels for your smart TV, but it also delivers tons of on-demand movies and TV shows, all for free. The interface is incredibly user-friendly, giving you the option of searching for movies, TV shows, live TV, or by genre.

Related What is Tubi, what can you watch on it, and is it really free? Tubi has become a household name in the streaming space; this is everything you need to know about it.

Tubi Premium Subscription No Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels Watch now for free

There is an ample kids section as well, making Tubi fun for the whole family. So, rather than everyone in your family splitting up and watching things on separate devices each night, Tubi has plenty for everyone to enjoy, including Tubi Originals. Right now, there are older shows, newer shows, and more available to stream. Here are our picks for the best shows currently available to stream on Tubi.

Everybody Hates Chris

An early 2000s classic

Everybody Hates Chris is a semi-autobiographical show created by Chris Rock about his experiences growing up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. The show is set in the early 1980s and it ran on UPN and the CW from 2005 to 2009. The terrific cast starred Terry Crews, Tyler James Williams, Tichina Arnold, and Vincent Martella. The show is a great sitcom for the whole family to enjoy.

Star

Taking a look at the dark side of fame

Created by Lee Daniels of Precious and The Butler fame, Star is a musical drama series that stars Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, and Ryan Destiny. It follows the story of three girls who want to start a girl group and have to navigate the trials and tribulation of success in Atlanta. It costars Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt and ran from 2016 to 2019 on Fox. The show features a killer soundtrack and plenty of drama to go around.

Related 8 free live smart TV channels, ranked worst to best Watching content live doesn't have to require a cable connection or extra subscription.

The Flintstones

They're a modern stone age family

As a parent, you want to share what you watched growing up with your kids. If you're of a certain age, that includes The Flintstones, the timeless Hanna Barbera classic about a prehistoric family. Show them the adventures of Fred, Wilma, Barney, Betty, Bam Bam and Pebbles and what life was like in Bedrock.

Related 7 apps I always install on any new smart TV Whether the TV is running Android, webOS, or otherwise, these apps are my first priority to get up and running.

Hell's Kitchen

Don't be an idiot sandwich

Arguably the most common show you'll find on free streaming services, Hell's Kitchen is popular for a reason. It stars Chef Gordon Ramsey and follows two teams of chefs trying to become a head chef as a part of a cooking competition. The show features cooking challenges and Gordon's trademark furious rants as well as a tense setting filled with drama. There's a lot of yelling and a lot of pressure. If you can't handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen.

Related The smart TV features that matter most: 5 specs to consider before you buy It's easy to get overwhelmed when shopping for a new smart TV. As a shopping savvy cinephile, here's what I look for.

Scandal

It's handled

If you somehow avoided this political drama when it was on from 2012 to 2018 on ABC, now is the time to become an Olivia Pope fan. Scandal stars Kerry Washington as Pope, the head of a crisis management firm in Washington, D.C. The show won a number of Emmy and Golden Globe Awards during its run, thanks to its sharp writing, direction, and stellar acting. Co-starring Tony Goldwyn, Scott Foley, Joshua Malina, Bellamy Young, and Jeff Perry, this soapy thriller is a must-start if you haven't watched it already.

Related 10 incredibly useful YouTube TV tips and tricks At $72.99 per month, YouTube TV can be costly. Here's how to get the most bang for your buck with Google's cable alternative.

The Conners

Family can be complicated

Anybody who watched Roseanne when it was on in the 1990s knows the Conner family. The Conners is a spin-off series following the patriarch, Dan, and his kids set years after the original series. Most of the main players from Roseanne returned, as John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson all reprised their roles. The show is still airing on ABC, but you can watch earlier seasons on Tubi now.

Related How to use YouTube TV multiview to watch multiple video streams The easiest way to simultaneously stream multiple broadcasts or games on one TV is with YouTube TV using multiview. Here's how.

L.A.'s Finest

Solve the case

A show that may have not gotten its due when it aired on Fox and Spectrum from 2019 to 2020, L.A.'s Finest was a spinoff of the Bad Boys franchise. It starred Gabrielle Union as Sydney Burnett, reprising her role from Bad Boys II where she played Martin Lawrence's character's sister, and Jessica Alba as Nancy McKenna. The two are partners working for the Los Angeles Police Department and the police procedural is a high-octane action thrill ride.

Related How to get a free YouTube TV subscription Looking for a streaming refresh? You can try YouTube TV with a free trial, but the terms vary based on these factors.

Gotham

The gritty origins of the Dark Knight's key players

Any Batman fan is sure to love the backstory of Detective Jim Gordon and how Gotham came to be, well, Gotham. Gotham starred Ben McKenzie as Gordon, and Donal Logue as his partner in the Gotham Police Department, Harvey Bullock. The show also features Morena Baccarin as well as younger versions of the classic Batman characters we know and love, such as Bruce Wayne, Alfred, Catwoman, The Penguin, The Riddler, and more. This ran for five seasons and 100 episodes on Fox from 2014 to 2019.

Related 6 key things a TV antenna can do It's an easy way to get all the channels without the cable package and record all the shows without DVR.

House of Heat

A reality original

One of the most anticipated Tubi Originals, House of Heat is your new reality TV fix. House of Heat follows a number of content creators moving in together to help shoot content for OnlyFans, TikTok, and Instagram. The first episode just ran yesterday and episodes will debut weekly. As the tagline says "In this house, they better bring the heat."