Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us once more. On the 16-17 July, Amazon's annual sales bonanza begins, with two days of discounts across a wide range of products. There are always plenty of bargains to be had for Amazon Prime members, but you don't need to wait until Prime Day officially arrives to grab yourself a bargain from Amazon.

In the build-up to the two-day extravaganza, Amazon drops some early deals to get everyone in the mood. You can often find some great bargains in the run-up to Prime Day which means you can sit back and relax with your new purchases while the rest of the world scrabbles over the deals during the official Prime Day event.

There are plenty of different products available in these early Prime Day deals, so you have a good chance of finding what you're looking for. If you're in the market for a new TV, for example, then there are already some excellent deals to be had. To save you the leg work, we've rounded up some of the best early Prime Day TV deals you can get your hands on right now.

Best OLED early Prime Day TV deals

If you want the best picture quality from your TV, then it needs to be able to produce deep blacks for higher contrast. OLED TVs are the king of blacks, thanks to the organic light-emitting diodes that don't emit any light at all when they're not receiving an electrical signal.

The lack of need for a backlight means OLED TVs can create deeper blacks and stunning picture quality. All of this comes at a price, so when OLED TVs are discounted, you can usually save a lot.

LG C4 OLED $1597 $2000 Save $403 LG's OLED TVs are always stunning and the new C4 is no exception. You can save more than $400 right now. $1597 at Amazon

Best LED early Prime Day TV deals

Although LED TVs can't recreate the same deep blacks as their OLED counterparts, they come with one big thing in their favor. LED TVs are usually a lot cheaper than OLED models, so if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, many LED TVs offer great picture quality for the price. Right now there are even bigger bargains with an early Prime Day discount.

Sony Bravia XR65X90L $1098 $1300 Save $202 The Sony Bravia XR X90L has a bright LED display with plenty of contrast for rich HDR content. You can save over $200 in the early Prime Day sale. $1098 at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 The Insignai F30 is a 4K LED TV that comes with Fire TV built in for Alexa voice control and access to streaming content. It's currently under $200. $190 at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series TV $80 $130 Save $50 A 32-inch smart LED TV with Fire TV built-in and an Alexa remote for less than $80. What's not to love? $80 at Amazon

Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K TV $470 $650 Save $180 Are you looking for a huge 75-inch 4K TV that supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10? You can save almost $200 on this Toshiba in the early Prime Day sale. $470 at Amazon

Best Amazon Fire early Prime Day TV deals

There are some products that are almost guaranteed to have big discounts during Prime Day sales, and that's products made by Amazon themselves. Amazon Echo devices, for example, are always discounted for Prime Day, and Amazon Fire TVs are no exception. You can pick up some excellent Amazon Fire TV models right now with some serious money off.

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $400 $530 Save $130 This 50-inch Amazon Fire TV has a stunning QLED display and the Fire TV Ambient experience that can turn your TV into a work of art. You can save 25% right now. $400 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $300 $400 Save $100 A 4K LED Amazon Fire TV with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. You can save $100 in this early Prime Day deal. $300 at Amazon