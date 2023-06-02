If you’re streaming the new Dungeons and Dragons movie or just catching up on that Succession series finale, you don’t want to miss any details in your TV’s picture. When you find yourself squinting at your TV or lamenting that you can’t see the finer points in your display, it’s time for a new TV. The good news: you don’t have to spend thousands on a new TV.

While Memorial Day sales may have ended, you can save hundreds on popular TV models from top brands right now. Here are some of the best TV deals I found for June 2023. Check back frequently as we update this page regularly to ensure you're getting the best prices on TVs today.

The best TV deals overall

Pocket-Lint carefully researched each panel on this list across a variety of retailers, taking into account price history checks as well as Chrome extension add-ons like CamelCamelCamel. Each TV on our list has been verified to be at least 15% off, and additionally, if it's the lowest price we've seen historically, we'll tell you. That way, you know you're getting the best bang for your buck.

VIZIO P Series 65-inch 4K QLED TV $698 $1478 Save $780 Because the new panel launches are slowly unrolling out over summer, you can save big on some major TV names right now. Case in point: the Vizio 65-inch 4K QLED TV dropped by over 50% over at Walmart. With an Anti-Reflective Film Mode, you can get boosted contrast when you’re in a bright living room. It comes with the full specs, including 4K UHD picture, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, and IQ Ultra Processor for speedy TV responses. The TV come with Google TV built-in, and you can use the Vizio remote or the dedicated Vizio app to issue voice commands.

$698 at Walmart

Samsung 'The Frame' 65-inch QLED 4K TV Editor's Choice $1699 $1999 Save $300 Samsung's The Frame is its most popular model, and with good reason. The latest models feature an anti-glare matte finish so you can watch your favorite shows in the darkest dens or brightest living rooms and still see the beautiful 4K picture. It doubles as an art installation when not in use thanks to the Ambient Mode that allows you to showcase famous works of art. Plus, with 120Hz, Quantum HDR, and more, you're getting a well-rounded TV for movies, gaming, streaming, and more. $1,699 at Best Buy

Sony A90J 55-inch OLED 4K UHD TV $999 $1399 Save $400 Sony’s top-tier TV lineup has discounted the impressive A90J OLED panel by $400. Packed into the TV are HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and Dolby Vision so you’ll get a gorgeous 4K UHD picture that clocks in at the very bottom of the 4-figure range. It also offers compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for easy-to-use voice commands. $999 at Best Buy

More TV deals at Amazon

If you're fully on board with shopping at Amazon for your new display, you're in luck. You can score great deals on many TVs including on Amazon's in-house TV series, the Fire TV. For the price, you'll get a great panel featuring an array of special features to bring a beautiful picture to your shows, video games, and more.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series We love the ease-of-use when it comes to the Amazon Fire TV. It seamlessly integrates into the rest of the Amazon smart home ecosystem and comes stuffed with great features including 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. You’ll also get an astonishing four HDMI ports for ultimate connectivity for all your gaming consoles. And, of course, with the Fire TV OS, you can stream your favorite shows from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, and more. $309 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV Best Value Amazon's 65-inch Omni series comes chalk full of specs that make it great for any home addition, be it living room or a bedroom. You'll bet 4K Ultra HD support along with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus to make your favorite games look beautiful and detailed on-screen. With three HDMI ports, you can add your favorite consoles and still have room left over for extras. Plus, because it's an Amazon TV, you can use Alexa voice commands to check your calendar or just watch TV. $599 at Amazon

Insignia Insignia NS-32F202NA23 With savings of $50, if you only need a small TV for catching up on the latest local news while cooking dinner, the Insignia is the perfect panel. It can stream content in 720p resolution and uses the Amazon Fire TV OS. For Apple aficionados, the TV also supports AirPlay so you can plug in and have it connected to the Apple ecosystem. $119 at Amazon

More TV deals at Walmart

One of the best department stores to pick up a moderately price panel is Walmart. Perfect for the casual viewer or sports enthusiast, many of the TVs offered at the retailer fall well under the $1,000 price mark but still come with top specs to make sure you're getting a great deal. With these best TV deals at the retailer, you can be sure to save hundreds and get features like HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Philips 75-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD Google Smart LED TV $598 $668 Save $70 The Philips Google TV brings the best of both worlds straight into your home thanks to the seamless integration of the Google OS, making it easy to pull up your favoirte shows and catch live TV. It comes with Ultra HDR10 so you can watch movies how the director intended, and you'll be able to customize multiple accounts so you don't have to share the 4K Ultra HD picture with your kids' accounts. $598 at Walmart

Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $268 $338 Save $70 Hisense panels are arguably the best balance for price and quality on the market, and this LCD display is no exception to the rule. Don't let the LCD scare you away; the 58-inch TV still offers HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 for the amazing price. Also factored into this TV is the easy-to-use Roku OS and compability with Google and Amazon voice assistants. And with Motion Rate 120, you can enjoy your favorite sports while following all the action sans lag. $268 at Walmart

More TV deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is hands down my favorite place to opt for major TV discounts. The retailer not only will post surprise daily deals but will hold weekend-long sales and promotions, so you can score top brands like Samsung and LG for a fraction of the price. And, if you don't see your dream TV today, because the deals constantly change, check back with us, as we'll be updating this frequently so you can get top savings.

Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV Premium Pick $999 $1599 Save $600 If you've been sleeping on 8K TVs, this is the first time I've seen one of Samsung's top QLED models drop below four figures, making this the lowest price I've seen to date. With 8K QLED picture, you're getting a 55-inch digital masterpiece that comes with Object Tracking Sound, Dolby Atmos, Motion XCelerator, and a Real Depth Enhancer. Your images will look incredibly lifelike and detailed on this screen thanks to the billion shades of color the panel offers. $999 at Best Buy

LG QNED80 Series QNED Mini-LED Smart TV $699 $799 Save $100 If you prefer having a top-quality, bright picture, take a look at the LG QNED NanoCell 55-inch smart TV. One of the top features LG has always done right is to make sure its panels are optimized for gaming, and the NanoCell fits the bill with built-in AMD FreeSync Premium, LG Game Optimizer, and 2 HDMI 2.1 Ports. With the a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to give a clear 4K picture and a 120Hz refresh rate, gamers will enjoy the top-notch picture and performance this panel offers. $699 at Best Buy

Sony Sony X95K $1799 $2199 Save $400 Gamers, this one's for you. The X95K from Sony features a gorgeous mini LED screen that comes with TRILUMINOS Pro to display billions of colors to improve your image quality. Your games will also benefit from the HDR, Dolby Vision, and XR Motion Clarity that this TV offers. Plus, because it was designed with the PlayStation 5 in mind, you know you're getting top quality for your games. Save $400 on this panel right now before the deal expires. $1,799 at Best Buy

How did I select these TV deals?

When it comes to finding the best TV deals, I'm a seasoned pro, having spent the last four years hunting them down. As a tech expert, I know the nuanced details between panels, so when I'm looking at TVs, I understand the difference between QLED and OLED -- and can tell what's the best price for the specs included in each panel.

I keep a close eye on TVs most days and monitor their prices through apps like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. Additionally, I have a hard rule of the TV has to be at least 15% off, and if it's not, it's not a great deal. I also take into account price gouging, which is when a retailer will raise the price sky-high only to "discount" it at its normal price. With all my tips and tricks to find the best TV deals, I'm 100% confident that you're getting the best deal on these TVs available right now.