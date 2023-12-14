Don't get us wrong, the world of Hi-Fi equipment can get incredibly expensive, quickly. Top-notch record player speakers and turntables can easily reach four-figure prices at the drop of a hat, often without even being deemed high-end. However, don't let Hi-Fi's costly impression put you off, as today, there are some fantastic-sounding products out there that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Your turntable is the cornerstone of your audio setup, where everything starts. Even with the finest vinyl collection, its potential will be untapped if your turntable isn't up to standard. Regardless, if you have top-of-the-range speakers and a state-of-the-art amplifier, this equipment won't truly shine unless your turntable - the source - isn't capable of delivering great results.

With that in mind, we have selected the six best turntables currently under $500. Exceptional Hi-Fi listening isn't reserved for those with boundless wealth; achieving fantastic audio quality doesn't have to demand a fortune. Thanks to brands like Pioneer, Audio-Technica and Fluance, those on a budget can now experience listening to great audio through the best medium possible: vinyl. We have called upon our years of experience in this industry to guide our choices, and when we have had first-hand experience with a specific turntable, we have made sure to include it on our list. After all, there's nothing more valuable.

We also understand there's quite a lot of jargon in the world of Hi-Fi, so scroll to the bottom for some FAQs that may help to clear up a thing or two.

Best turntables under $500: Our favorite picks

Fluance RT81 1. Best turntable under $500 overall Canadian class The Fluance RT81 has been gaining a lot of attention in the Hi-Fi world. Why? Well, because it’s made from robust, durable materials, it is a super simple setup, and its built-in preamp is ideal for those who are looking to get into the world of vinyl. All for a very reasonable price. What’s not to like? Pros Attractive design

Super simple setup

Good preamp for the price Cons The cartridge could be better $250 at Amazon

Hailing from Canada, Fluance entered the world of turntables after its inception in 1999. Since then, the company has gained a reputation for producing great quality, affordable Hi-Fi equipment suitable for intermediates and those looking to dip their toes into the audiophile world.

Related Best holiday gifts for music producers, according to an audiophile and producing buff Give the gift of top-notch tools to music producers in your life this holiday season. From Yamaha monitors to industry standard Shure microphones.

The RT81 is perhaps their most popular turntable, and with a super attractive price tag of $250, it's pretty easy to see why. Firstly, its high-density MDF wooden plinth adds a touch of sophistication and does a good job of keeping the turntable stable. Coupled with the sound isolation, feet and unwanted vibrations are controlled very effectively, saving the needle from jumping around too much.

The inbuilt Texas Instruments preamp is good enough for those starting out and is a useful addition that will allow direct connection to active speakers. If you decide to upgrade to a higher-quality external preamp, the RT81 offers the valuable capability to bypass its internal preamp, a fantastic feature for future-proofing your setup. As expected with a turntable at this price, the included Audio Technica AT95E cartridge doesn't set the world on fire. However, switching out the cartridge and stylus is very straightforward if you choose to do so.

Sony PS-LX310BT 2. Best budget turntable under $500 A turntable on a pinch If you’re looking to save a buck or two, the Sony PS-LX310BT is the perfect choice for those on a strict budget. With flexible playback options, a tremendously easy setup and excellent sound quality, there’s really nothing to grumble about. All housed in a sleek, minimalist design, Sony is really on to a winner here. Pros Built-in Bluetooth

Very sleek, minimalist design

Good quality dust cover Cons Some may prefer a different aesthetic $199 at Amazon

Sony doesn't need an introduction. By now, if you've never come across a Sony speaker or audio product, you probably live under a rock and aren't looking at the Pocket-lint website. However, we assume you have and are looking for the best affordable turntable you can buy. If so, there are none out there that can hold a light on the Sony PS-LX310BT.

The Sony PS-LX310BT does have a built-in preamp, and we'd argue that this turntable is a great option if you predominantly want to play music through a wireless speaker. Its Bluetooth capabilities offer a fast, hassle-free way to listen to your vinyl at the drop of a hat. The audio is clear and articulate and, for the price, blows the competition out of the water.

Sony has opted for a sleek, minimalist design, prominently featuring aluminium as the primary material of choice. This includes the tonearm, which Sony has designed in a straight form, which helps improve traceability for stable playback. This is also reflected in the aluminium platter, which is lightweight and sturdy and does a fantastic job of providing a clear and concise listening experience.

Lastly, the USB output on the back will allow you to connect the turntable to your computer, so you can record your most beloved records. Really, what's not to love?

Audio-Technica AT-LPW40WN 3. Best wooden turntable under $500 A wooden wonder The Audio-Technica AT-LPW40WN is the perfect choice if you’re looking for an attractive, wooden-style turntable to match your surrounding furniture. However, with fantastic build quality, an easily switchable cartridge and impressive warm audio, there’s more to it than just its good looks. Pros Carbon-fiber tonearm offers results

Robust build quality

Attractive wooden veneer Cons Some may prefer an automatic tonearm $380 at Amazon

For a lot of people, having an attractive turntable that matches the surrounding furniture is one of the most important criteria. If that's the case, then check out the Audio-Technica AT-LPW40WN. The wooden plinth that the platter and tonearm sit upon is very aesthetically pleasing, almost reminiscent of a '70s aesthetic.

Related Best studio monitors for music production: 6 studio speakers for musicians, producers and artists From Yamaha to Genelec, these are the best studio monitors whether you're a fresh faced rookie or seasoned studio hand.

However, it doesn't just look good; the Audio-Technica AT-LPW40WN has been well-built, from the wooden veneer plinth to the control knobs and dust cover. This thing has been built to last. The veneer is actually created with medium-density fiberboard (MDF), which has been chosen to reduce acoustic feedback; it is practical as well as attractive. The carbon fiber tonearm feels like a premium feature, which is usually reserved for more expensive turntables, so Audio-Technica scores points here.

There are two playback speeds available: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM. The motor is sensor-monitored to ensure accurate speed playback, so if you've had trouble with slightly too fast (or slow) vinyl listening experiences, the Audio-Technica AT-LPW40WN has you covered. The high-performance AT-VM95E cartridge that this turntable comes equipped with gets the job done. However, it is compatible with any of the VM95 series replacement styluses, allowing you to upgrade in the future.

Pioneer DJ PLX-500 4. Best turntables for DJs under $500 Budget DJ delight Pioneer is the biggest name in the DJ world, and their DJ PLX-500 is the best option for those looking to start their vinyl DJing journey. With fantastic vibration damping, which reduces skipping, USB output for digitally recording your records, and compatibility with Rekordbox software, this is a must-have for the beginner DJ. Pros USB output

Fantastic vibration damping

Brilliant tone arm balance control Cons The cartridge could be better $330 at Amazon

Turntables have always been relevant in the DJ community. Disc jockeys have been pumping music into clubs with a trusty set of turntables for years, and today, that tradition is as popular as ever. Being the biggest name in the game, Pioneer has a fantastic selection of DJ equipment, and the Pioneer DJ PLX-500 turntable is one of the best in their current lineup.

Taking inspiration from the more expensive PLX-1000, the PLX-500 turntable has been designed with audio clarity in mind. Pioneer has achieved this by having the shortest possible audio routing from the stylus to the output. This reduces the chances of distortion, and we must admit that the audio playback is exceptionally clear. Sure, you'll probably want to upgrade the stylus at some point, but there's a lot to like here for the price.

Offering fantastic tone arm balance control, an impressively responsive motor with exceptional start/stop speed, and standard pitch adjustment, the Pioneer DJ PLX-500 brings professional-grade features to your fingertips. You'll have a great beginner DJ setup if you purchase two and pair them with a mixer.

Fluance RT85 5. Best cartridge on a turntable under $500 Listen in elegance Fluance secures its second spot on our list with the RT85, featuring a stunning acrylic platter and the outstanding Ortofon Nude elliptical 2M Blue cartridge. This combination delivers an authentic, fantastic sound quality, imparting a natural authenticity to your records. Pros Ortofon nude elliptical 2M Blue cartridge sounds great

Acrylic platter is very consistent

Simple setup Cons Tonearm locking mechanism will be divisive $500 at Amazon

Looking for the finest cartridge bundled with a sub-$500 turntable? Look no further than the Fluance RT85. Although at the very top end of the budget, the included Ortofon Nude elliptical 2M Blue cartridge makes it all worthwhile. To put it into perspective, this cartridge costs more than some of the turntables on our list. It sounds very rich and adds a lovely warmth to your records.

Related Best budget soundbars under $300: Level up your home audio Upgrade your TV home viewing and gaming experience with budget soundbars from Bose, JBL, and more.

The high-density acrylic platter is also worth a mention here. It provides a very stable, consistent speed. The high-density nature of the platter also helps reduce nasty vibrations. Acrylic has also been specifically chosen thanks to its analogous resonant frequency, which Fluance claims helps aid the cancellation of unwanted reverberations. Although it's hard to distinguish how effectively they achieve this, we can say the RT85 offers brilliant clarity across the frequency range.

Although the setup is fairly easy, take your time balancing the tonearm and correctly setting the anti-skating weight. The last thing you'll want to do is destroy the fantastic Ortofon Nude elliptical 2M Blue cartridge.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB 6. Best turntable for recording digitally Digitize your vinyl collection Audio-Technica has knocked it out of the park with the exceptional AT-LP120XUSB turntable. This model is the best choice for those aiming to digitize their vinyl collection. Equipped with essential software and a straightforward USB output, transforming your vinyl records into digital files has never been more seamless. Pros 33/45/78 RPM speeds

Picks up every nuance

USB output Cons Some may not need the recording features $350 at Amazon

The Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB emerges as the best turntable option if you're looking to digitize your record collection. Some vinyl nerds may be scoffing at this idea, but digitizing a record collection can be an important task, especially if you have ultra-rare records that would benefit from archiving. The AT-LP120XUSB allows you to do so through the USB output, which allows direct connection to a computer.

Audio-Technica provides free Audacity software for your computer, which is pretty basic but will do the job at hand very adequately. Some may be wondering about the addition of a 78 RPM speed, but this plays into the point above of archiving old records. Flat disc records, which were predominantly made between the 1890s and the 1950s, are played at this speed. They are typically between 1012 inches and made from shellac. So, if you've got any old, rare records in your collection, the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB is a brilliant choice.

The bottom line: What's the best turntable under $500?

If you're looking for the best turntable for under $500, it's hard to look past the Fluance RT81. There's a lot to love. Its high-density MDF wooden plinth adds sophistication and stability while effectively controlling vibrations. The built-in Texas Instruments preamp suits beginners and allows direct connection to active speakers. Additionally, the turntable provides the option to bypass its internal preamp for future upgrades. Although the included Audio Technica AT95E cartridge is standard at this price point, it's easily swappable for better quality.

Fluance RT81 Editor's Choice $250 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for the best included cartridge, then the slightly more expensive Fluance RT85 should be your go-to choice. The Ortofon Nude elliptical 2M Blue cartridge sounds sophisticated and will impress even the more experienced. Lastly, if you're on a really strict budget, check out the Sony PS-LX310BT. A turntable with wireless capabilities for under $200. What's not to love?

How we chose the best turntables under $500

When creating a list of the best turntables under $500, of course, the price tag was the first factor we considered when selecting the products. Also, when we've had first-hand experience with the turntable, we included it on our list. Otherwise, specifications were a key factor in our selections. We took into account built-in amplifiers, connectivity options, Bluetooth, RPMs, quality of cartridge, number of outputs, motor type, platter type and any additional features.

Do I need to buy an amplifier or preamp for my turntable?

Whether you need to purchase an additional amplifier or preamp when selecting your turntable depends on your chosen equipment. Generally speaking, most affordable turntables will have a built-in phono preamp and can directly connect to active/powered speakers without needing a separate amplifier. More expensive turntables need a separate preamp and amplifier, as audiophiles like mixing and matching equipment so that they can create the best setup possible.

So, if your chosen turntable doesn't have a built-in phono preamp, you'll probably need to invest in a separate preamp. This helps boost your turntable's signal to line level, which is essential for speaker connections. Moreover, if you have passive speakers (non-powered), an additional amplifier featuring a phono input becomes necessary to amplify your turntable's signal to the speakers correctly.

Are a record player and a turntable the same thing?

While the terms record player and turntable are frequently used interchangeably and share some similarities, they refer to slightly different products. A turntable comprises fundamental elements like the platter, cartridge, and tonearm that operate as a standalone unit. Traditionally, it requires additional equipment to function correctly, like a preamp, amplifier and speakers. On the other hand, a record player is a fully integrated system and will consist of all the elements needed to play vinyl: platter, cartridge, tonearm, preamp, amplifier and speakers.

However, to confuse things further, modern turntables often come with a preamp installed, particularly turntables that are USB enabled, like the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB. Ultimately, it doesn't really matter what term you use; just be sure you know what you are buying and be aware of any potential element you may need to purchase.