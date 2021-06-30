Bluetooth speakers have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, but they still can't hold a candle to a proper tower speaker system.
Tower speakers don't have as many size constraints so can fill much larger rooms and give that bigger sound.
There's nothing quite like dedicating that space for your sound system. Tower speakers are not small, but that's the point: Bigger speakers mean bigger sound.
They can form a part of a larger sound system with subwoofer and bookcase speakers, or you can run tower speakers on their own. Most tower speakers have the traditional cable setup, but some are now coming with Bluetooth connectivity to make them more versatile.
KEF Q550 Floor standing Speaker
Good quality and stylish
For a solid quality and modern style, these really deliver.
- Imposing looks
- Superb sound
- Incredible bass
- Really expensive
The KEF Q550 Floor-standing speakers are not a cheap option, but when you consider the build quality and sound it delivers, you definitely get what you pay for.
There is a single 5.25” Uni-Q Driver Array, one 5.25” bass driver, and two 5.25” auxiliary bass radiators on each speaker.
AUNA Line 4707 tower speakers
Stylish and powerful
You can't ask for more power out of these speakers than the almost 1000w they provide.
- Sleek sizing
- Great sound
- Not the most defined audio
With a total of 960w peak power on offer, you'll be getting all the sound you could ever want with the AUNA Line 4707 tower speakers.
There's a 6.5" subwoofer at the bottom, two 3.8" midrange speakers and a 3.8" tweeter, combining to deliver a rounded sound.
AUNA V7B - 4-Way Floorstanding Speakers
A true powerhouse
If you need a pair of tower speakers to crank out all the sound, then look no further.
- Retro styling
- Impressive power
- Removable grille
- Some details can be lost
The AUNA V7B - 4-Way Floorstanding Speakers doesn't hold back when it comes to delivering the power.
The towers have 3 x 6.5" woofers, 1 x 6.5" subwoofer, 1 x 6.5" midrange, and 1 tweeter, which all come together to push out 440 W.
You can also remove the front grill to show off all the speakers, or have a more sedate look with it on.
Yamaha NSF51 Floorstanding Speakers
Classic speaker design
This tower speaker is an ideal addition to your living room with its classic styling and great sound.
- Classic looks
- Great sound
- High-quality build
Yamaha always delivers a classic sound and quality to match. The Yamaha NSF51 Floorstanding Speakers will surely be a great addition to your home system.
The clean styling of the wooden finish helps them blend into many home aesthetics. It comes with a removable grill too, so you can show off the drivers if you like.
Polk Audio T50 150 Watt Home Theater Floor Standing Tower Speaker
Well rounded features
A tower speaker that has a wide range of drivers that cover the bases of sound range.
- Good price
- Impressive power
- Stereo pairing
- May need some adjustment
The Polk Audio T50 150 Watt Home Theater Floor Standing Tower Speaker provides a nicely rounded sound thanks to its 1x 6 1/2" Mid/Woofer, 2x 6 1/2" Bass Radiator, 1x 1" Tweeter.
If you're looking for that stereo sound, pair it up with another tower speaker. But for the full experience, you can add on the bookshelf speaker, subwoofer and central speaker.