Key Takeaways Instagram sees higher engagement during weekdays from 9AM to 1PM, so aim to post around 11AM for the best chance at getting engagement.

Avoid posting between midnight and 4AM, as your post may go unseen by a large portion of your followers.

Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays are not ideal for posting, as there is an oversaturation of posts, making it harder to stand out.

Instagram has long been a superb way to share photos and video with your friends and followers, and it's a key part of any influencer's arsenal as well as a great social network for those with lower aspirations.

If you're noticing that your posts don't always get the same level of response, it could be something to do with when in the week and day you're posting - here are the best times to post on Instagram.

Best times to post on Instagram

The core thing to know about Instagram (and Facebook, which is linked to it) is that it sees its highest levels of engagement at times you might not expect.

In particular, while you might find the time to most easily post is in the evening, when you're not at work or doing jobs, that's not when posts get the most traction on Instagram. The best times to post are as follows:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9AM to 1PM

It's that simple - while there is a little bit of variation between days on the earlier or later ends of that window, if you shoot for roughly 11AM on one of the four weekdays, that should give your post the best shot at getting the engagement you were hoping for.

Worst times to post on Instagram

It might be less surprising to learn that the worst times to post on Instagram are pretty obvious. While any time outside of the windows we named above is sub-optimal, the real graveyard shift is in the middle of the night.

If you post between midnight and around 4AM your post might just go unseen by a large portion of your followers - if you're lucky it'll be on their feed when they wake up, but depending on when they next check their Instagram you could be missing without a trace.

Broadly, you should avoid Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, too - in the case of the weekend days, this is likely because there's an oversaturation of posts as everyone shares whatever fun they're getting up to, making it harder to stand out regardless of your post's quality.