Modern MacBooks and Windows laptops have limited ports, and it's worth getting a Thunderbolt docking station if you need extra connectivity to attach printers, Ethernet cables, speakers, and other devices. The best Thunderbolt ports are compatible with Windows and macOS and include a range of handy connections, like Thunderbolt 4, USB-A and C, HDMI, and other types to suit whatever hardware you have. They're also tough for daily use and compact enough to fit most laptop bags.
Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationBest overall Thunderbolt port
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockBest premium Thunderbolt port
Plugable Thunderbolt 4 HubBest value Thunderbolt port
ALOGIC Triple 4K Display Universal Docking StationBest Thunderbolt port for displays
CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element HubBest Thunderbolt port for USB
Thunderbolt ports come in different sizes and prices depending on their intended use. General-purpose models have a wide port selection to handle mice, keyboards and other common devices, while advanced models are geared towards specialized uses with numerous DisplayPorts for a multi-display setup or onboard SSD memory slots to expand your storage capacity. We've listed the best options for Thunderbolt 4 ports for every use and budget to make the decision process easier for you.
Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationBest overall Thunderbolt port$214 $260 Save $46
Belkin's Thunderbolt 4 Docking station is our overall pick because of its reasonable price and well-rounded port selection. It includes two Thunderbolt 4s, a USB-C, four USB-As, two HDMIs, and an Ethernet port. The SD card reader can transfer images from cameras and other devices or expand your storage space.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockBest premium Thunderbolt port$400 $450 Save $50
The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock doesn't come cheap but justifies its cost with a staggering 18 ports to connect most devices. They include three Thunderbolt 4s, three USB-Cs, and five USB-As. It also supports a single 8K or two 6K 60Hz monitors with 98W power delivery.
Plugable Thunderbolt 4 HubBest value Thunderbolt port$126 $195 Save $69
Plugable's Thunderbolt 4 hub offers impressive value because it's often heavily marked down and has a simple, uncluttered design. It offers four Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports to connect most devices. The hub includes an HDMI adapter and supports two 4K displays at 60Hz or an 8K display at 30Hz.
ALOGIC Triple 4K Display Universal Docking StationBest Thunderbolt port for displays$253 $270 Save $17
The Alogic Triple 4K docking station is ideal for graphics pros and users with multiple displays. Its three DisplayPorts each support a 4K monitor and offer 100W of power to charge laptops. There's also an Ethernet port, SD and MicroSD card slots, and three USB-A ports for older devices.
CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element HubBest Thunderbolt port for USB$200 $250 Save $50
The Caldigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub is an excellent choice for buyers who bemoan the lack of USB ports on their devices and need more to connect their monitors, mice, and keyboards. One side of the hub has four USB-A ports to connect legacy devices, while the other has three up-to-date Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports for the latest hardware.
Sonnet Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 SuperDockBest professional Thunderbolt port
Professional users looking for a comprehensive model can try the Sonnet Echo 20. It offers 20 different ports, including certain niche options not found in many rivals. The M2 SSD port can expand your memory to 8TB, and there are RC and 3.5mm ports for audio equipment. It’s rounded off by 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and HDMI 2.1, complementing the Thunderbolt and USB ports.
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockBest mini Thunderbolt 4 port
Apple iMac and MacBook users looking for more Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect their hardware can try the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1. It has one upstream Thunderbolt 4/ USB-C port and three downstream ports, which should be enough for most buyers. There's also a USB-A port for mice, keyboards, and other legacy hardware.
Monoprice Thunderbolt 3 Dual DisplayPort Docking StationBest budget Thunderbolt port$73 $180 Save $107
The Monoprice Thunderbolt 3 Dual DisplayPort Docking Station is perfect for budget-conscious buyers looking for basic connectivity without spending hundreds of dollars. Its compact and affordable housing includes three USB-As, a Thunderbolt 3, Ethernet, and two DisplayPorts. You also get SD and MicroSD slots and 3.5mm audio for headphones and speakers.
How did we choose the best Thunderbolt ports?
We chose the best Thunderbolt ports based on their ports, overall quality, and value. Most picks listed here have a variety of ports to suit most buyers, while some of the specialist options have more USB, HDMI, DisplayPorts or add NVMe SSD slots and RC audio.
All the picks offer impressive quality for daily use in busy environments, and many are from the most well-known and reputable brands in the business. Value is always a critical factor to consider, and we've chosen a mix of options at every tier, so there's one for every user.
Is Thunderbolt 4 the same as USB-C?
Although Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C ports look similar and are often compatible with each other, the former is much faster, offering speeds of up to 40Gbps.
Is there anything faster than Thunderbolt 4?
The newer and faster Thunderbolt 5 standard was announced in September 2023 and should start making its way onto new devices in 2024.
Do Thunderbolt ports work on Windows and Mac?
Yes, the best Thunderbolt ports work on both systems, so you can buy one hub to work on multiple devices.