Modern MacBooks and Windows laptops have limited ports, and it's worth getting a Thunderbolt docking station if you need extra connectivity to attach printers, Ethernet cables, speakers, and other devices. The best Thunderbolt ports are compatible with Windows and macOS and include a range of handy connections, like Thunderbolt 4, USB-A and C, HDMI, and other types to suit whatever hardware you have. They're also tough for daily use and compact enough to fit most laptop bags.

Thunderbolt ports come in different sizes and prices depending on their intended use. General-purpose models have a wide port selection to handle mice, keyboards and other common devices, while advanced models are geared towards specialized uses with numerous DisplayPorts for a multi-display setup or onboard SSD memory slots to expand your storage capacity. We've listed the best options for Thunderbolt 4 ports for every use and budget to make the decision process easier for you.