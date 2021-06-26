Thunderbolt is a super-speed technology first invented by Intel. While it initially used Mini DisplayPort connectors, it now uses USB-C and is, essentially, a super-speed version of it.

Thunderbolt 3 is part of the upcoming USB 4 standard, but many of us don't have the new USB-4 ports on the recent MacBooks. What many of us have - whether a recent Mac or a high-end notebook Windows PC - is a Thunderbolt 3 port that works on top of the USB-C standard. If you don't have Thunderbolt on your computer but you do have USB-C, why not check out our guide to the best USB-C docks?

Thunderbolt's benefit is the amount of data it can throughput - up to 40Gbps with the right cables. So it's the best technology if you're often transferring large files onto a compatible Thunderbolt drive. The docks here are fully Thunderbolt 3 compatible but they also have the key benefit of USB-C - you can connect up display, power and data to your laptop and via a single cable.

All of these docks are designed for on-desk use. If you need a more portable hub, check our guide to USB-C hubs.

Corsair Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock Best overall Great performance With plenty of options, this is a fantastic dock that looks the part too. Pros Supports dual displays

Gigabit ethernet

Convenient power button Cons No front-facing USB-A $267.93 at Amazon

Corsair's TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 dock has a definite advantage over rivals in that it's nicely sleek and can sit neatly under a display without drawing attention to itself.

It also offers plenty of connectivity options on its svelte frame with two USB-C ports, two USB-A, two HDMI and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack. There's also an SD card reader, too, in addition to a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Indeed, the only disadvantage of the TBT100 is that there's no USB-A on the front for connecting a USB stick or similar quickly and easily.

Belkin Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro Best for older tech Good legacy support $220.49 $349.99 Save $129.5 The Belkin dock is the best if you have stacks of legacy USB-A gear. Pros Lots of USB-A ports

Display port

85W power output Cons No HDMI $220.49 at Amazon

The Belkin dock is the best if you have stacks of legacy USB-A gear that you need to connect into your Thunderbolt Mac or PC.

That's because this fairly compact dock not only has four USB-A ports on the rear but also one on the front in addition to an SD card slot and headphone jack. It also supports 85W upstream charging.

However, there's no HDMI on the rear of this unit - it's designed for DisplayPort monitors and you can connect up dual 4K 60hz displays.

An 80cm/2.3ft Thunderbolt 3 cable is included.

Elgato Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Best Value USB-C connections o'plenty Great if you have a bunch of newer peripheral devices that use USB-C or Thunderbolt 3. Pros Good connectivity options

Front-facing audio

Micro and full sized SD card readers Cons No HDMI ports $188.63 at Amazon

This dock - from Corsair brand Elgato - is great if you have several devices that use the USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 connector - there are 2 x standard USB-C ports on the rear as well as dual Thunderbolt 3 ones, meaning there are plenty of options for newer devices.

Dual USB-A on the front joins SD/micro SD card, Gigabit Ethernet and DisplayPort connectivity, too.

Plugable Plugable Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dock Best for utility Decent USB connectivity This is the best option if you have lots of older hardware that uses USB-A. Pros Dual DisplayPort

Good variety of ports

USB-C support Cons Only 60W Power Delivery $259.95 at Amazon

With a whole host of connectivity, this Plugable device is great value for money - it has a stack of ports including dual USB-C on the back (data only) and three USB-A ports - two on the rear and one on the front.

You can drive dual 4K displays at 60hz over Thunderbolt 3 using the dual DisplayPort connectors.

There's also Gigabit Ethernet for good measure plus an 80cm/2.3ft Thunderbolt 3 cable is included.

Anker Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock Best for portability Powerful portability A serious portable option for pro users on the go. Pros Compact and portable option

Thunderbolt 4 support

Lots of Thunderbolt ports Cons No card reader $179.99 at Amazon

This model takes a powerful approach to portability. It's a serious choice for pro users and while the dock itself is lightweight, you'll need to plug it into power.

It boasts an 85W Thunderbolt 4 upstream port (which plugs into your laptop), 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, and 1 USB-A port. It'll support a single 8K display or dual 4K ones, too.