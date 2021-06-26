Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Thunderbolt is a super-speed technology first invented by Intel. While it initially used Mini DisplayPort connectors, it now uses USB-C and is, essentially, a super-speed version of it.

Thunderbolt 3 and 4 are part of newer USB standards, but many of us don't have brand-new ports, like those on recent MacBooks. If you don't have Thunderbolt on your computer but you do have USB-C, why not check out our guide to the best USB-C docks?

Thunderbolt's benefit is the amount of data it can throughput - up to 40Gbps with the right cables. So it's the best technology if you're often transferring large files onto a compatible Thunderbolt drive. The docks here are all Thunderbolt 4 or 3 compatible but they also have the key benefit of USB-C - you can connect up display, power and data to your laptop and via a single cable.

All of these docks are designed for on-desk use. If you need a more portable hub, check our guide to USB-C hubs.

Corsair TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Corsair
Corsair TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
1. Best overall

Great performance

Corsair's dock has a huge four Thunderbolt 4 ports, which makes it really future-proof and handy.

Pros
  • Supports dual displays
  • Gigabit ethernet
  • Convenient power button
Cons
  • Expensive

Corsair's TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 dock has a definite advantage over rivals in that it's nicely sleek and can sit neatly under a display without drawing attention to itself.

It also offers plenty of connectivity options on its svelte frame with two USB-C ports, two USB-A, two HDMI and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack. There's also an SD card reader, too, in addition to a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Indeed, the only disadvantage of the TB2100 is that there's no USB-A on the front for connecting a USB stick or similar quickly and easily.

Best Thunderbolt docks photo 5
Belkin
Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock
2. Best for ports

Good legacy support

A great dock from Belkin, this has all the ports you're likely to need smartly laid out.

Pros
  • Lots of USB-A ports
  • Dual-display
  • 90W power output
Cons
  • Still pricy
The Belkin dock is the best if you have stacks of legacy USB-A gear that you need to connect into your Thunderbolt Mac or PC.

That's because this fairly compact dock not only has four USB-A ports on the rear but also one on the front in addition to an SD card slot and headphone jack. It also supports 90W upstream charging.

With dual-display support and a host of connections, this is another great option for those who want Thunderbolt 4 to be sure their dock lasts years.

Best Thunderbolt docks photo 7
Elgato
Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro
3. Best value

USB-C connections aplenty

Great if you have a bunch of newer peripheral devices that use USB-C or Thunderbolt 3. 

Pros
  • Good connectivity options
  • Front-facing audio
  • Micro and full sized SD card readers
Cons
  • No HDMI ports
This dock - from Corsair brand Elgato - is great if you have several devices that use the USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 connector - there are 2 x standard USB-C ports on the rear as well as dual Thunderbolt 3 ones, meaning there are plenty of options for newer devices.

Dual USB-A on the front joins SD/micro SD card, Gigabit Ethernet and DisplayPort connectivity, too.

Best Thunderbolt docks photo 11
Anker
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock
4. Best for portability

Powerful portability

A serious portable option for pro users on the go.

Pros
  • Compact and portable option
  • Thunderbolt 4 support
  • Lots of Thunderbolt ports
Cons
  • No card reader
This model takes a powerful approach to portability. It's a serious choice for pro users and while the dock itself is lightweight, you'll need to plug it into power.

It boasts an 85W Thunderbolt 4 upstream port (which plugs into your laptop), 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, and 1 USB-A port. It'll support a single 8K display or dual 4K ones, too.

Dell WD22TB4
Dell
Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4
5. Great features

Many options

Dell has a great dock here, with more ports than you're likely to need.

Pros
  • Loads of ports
  • Decent price
  • Plenty of power
Cons
  • A bit ugly
Dell's reputation might be a little dry, but it knows PC peripherals inside out, and this dock is a really impressive one that comes in at a very solid price given how much it offers.

There are plenty of ports, a plethora in fact, along with the rare combination of both HDMI and DisplayPort, which means this could work with multiple machines if your hardware ever changes.