Podcasts are so huge that we don't even really need to explain where they came from - they're here to stay, and everyone from your mum to your postman is listening to interesting audio while going about their working day or commute.

If you're a tech-lover (and you're on Pocket-lint, so we hope you are) who's looking for a dose of interesting, topical or just thought-provoking tech discussion or news in podcast form, we've gathered some of the very best tech podcasts currently airing for you to check out.

The Vergecast

The Verge has a crack team of reporters and writers, but it's also packing one of the very best podcasts in the tech world, with hugely impressive guests and insightful discussions. With forward-looking chats as well as comments on the biggest news stories of the week, don't miss out on a weekly dose of tech with The Vergecast.

Radiolab

It's not strictly a consumer technology podcast, but Radiolab covers topics that are most certainly entwined with how we think about tech and how we make progress through invention and ideas. It's a wide-ranging show with impressive production values and deep levels of research that will leave you far more aware of niche topics than most people around you.

The Pocket-lint podcast

Featuring a rolling cast made up of the Pocket-lint team, our own podcast's 25-30 minute show gives you something topical (news), something meaningful (an interview), and something subjective (a review or a topical discussion) each week in a light and approachable way. Previous guests have included ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and experts talking about everything from AI to drones.

Android Police podcast

If you're particularly interested in the world of Android and its myriad phones and devices, then this is the perfect destination for you. Android Police's weekly show runs through the biggest stories in the Android world, along with some great interviewees and some light-hearted touches.

Daily Tech News Show

Ex-Cnet writer Tom Merritt has been doing a daily show for about years now discussing the big stories every day with a panel of guest hosts. Think of the Daily Tech News Show as a drive-time show but just about tech.

It's rare to come across a daily show with production values this high, so we think it's an ideal pairing with a commute or any other trip that you take regularly enough to listen every day.