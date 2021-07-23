So, you're looking for a gift for your mum? What better than a nice tech upgrade so she can enjoy what the latest gadgets have to offer.
Now with most things, and especially tech, these items aren't gender-specific. They don't need to be pink and sparkly to appeal, it's the usefulness that counts.
Therefore, much of the stuff on this list will work not only for moms, but also dads, non-binary parents, and anyone else. With that said, here are some of the best tech gifts we've come across.
Roku Streaming Stick+1. Best overall
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer2. Incredible luxury
Amazon Echo Show 83. Ideal video calls
AirPods Pro4. Audio bliss
Original PopSocket5. Great value
Roku Streaming Stick+
Gift of TV
The predecessor to the Streaming Stick 4K, it's a good performer, but slower and lacks Dolby Vision compared to its replacement.
- Small and easy
- Great value
- All the streaming services
- Not too exciting
The Roku Streaming Stick+ is one of the cheapest 4K HDR media streaming devices you can buy. It's an HDMI stick that plugs into your TV, so it's easy to set up, plus it supports voice search, and its agnostic in that it serves up content from just about any app or service out there.
But, if your mom is a Prime member, maybe consider the Fire TV Stick. It's also cheap, has Prime Video, and supports Alexa commands and 4K HDR.
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
Hair styling
There's basically no more luxurious way to dry your hair.
- Best dryer out there
- Amazing design
- So quick to use
- So expensive
The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is top-of-its-game stuff. But the caveat - and there's always a caveat - is that it completely disregards any notion of being affordable. Still, it looks great, dries your hair in double-quick time, and has the design ethos of a Mercedes and BMW combined. It's an amazing bit of kit.
Amazon Echo Show 8
Great tablet
Smart displays are the future, so get your mom on board!
- Ideal for video calls
- Useful daily
- Good speaker
- A bit old now
The Echo Show 8 is basically an Echo speaker, but with a display and a camera, and we're fans of this 8-inch variant, although other sizes are available. It ups the ante on previous versions, especially in terms of the beefier sound. It's super for a kitchen or communal space, and perfect for video calls if you want to keep up with your mom that way.
AirPods Pro
Superb earbuds
We love the AirPods Pro - if your mom wants to go wire-free, this is the best bet for her.
- Great earbuds
- Superb audio
- Noise-cancelling
- Won't fit all ears
AirPods have become omnipotent with commuters across the globe. And the latest model is sure to be a hit too, with the same simple white design augmented by in-ear buds and active noise cancellation. You also get a wireless charging case, and good battery life to go with it. They also offer offer "Hey Siri" voice control.
Original PopSocket
Cheap but useful
A perfet addition for anyone who struggles to hold their phone tight.
- Handy grip
- Designs to pick from
- Clever core idea
- Makes your phone uglier
There's nothing like a simple gift that really makes a difference - you don't always have to break the bank to touch someone's heart. A simple Popsocket might not seem like too generous a present, it's still really handy.
Making it easier to hold a phone and offering some stylish additions to their case, you won't find a better-value gift out there.