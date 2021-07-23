So, you're looking for a gift for your mum? What better than a nice tech upgrade so she can enjoy what the latest gadgets have to offer.

Now with most things, and especially tech, these items aren't gender-specific. They don't need to be pink and sparkly to appeal, it's the usefulness that counts.

Therefore, much of the stuff on this list will work not only for moms, but also dads, non-binary parents, and anyone else. With that said, here are some of the best tech gifts we've come across.

Pocket-lint Roku Streaming Stick+ 1. Best overall Gift of TV $45 $64 Save $19 The predecessor to the Streaming Stick 4K, it's a good performer, but slower and lacks Dolby Vision compared to its replacement. Pros Small and easy

Great value

All the streaming services Cons Not too exciting $45 at Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is one of the cheapest 4K HDR media streaming devices you can buy. It's an HDMI stick that plugs into your TV, so it's easy to set up, plus it supports voice search, and its agnostic in that it serves up content from just about any app or service out there.

But, if your mom is a Prime member, maybe consider the Fire TV Stick. It's also cheap, has Prime Video, and supports Alexa commands and 4K HDR.

Pocket-lint Dyson Supersonic hair dryer 2. Incredible luxury Hair styling $415 $585 Save $170 There's basically no more luxurious way to dry your hair. Pros Best dryer out there

Amazing design

So quick to use Cons So expensive $415 at Amazon

The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is top-of-its-game stuff. But the caveat - and there's always a caveat - is that it completely disregards any notion of being affordable. Still, it looks great, dries your hair in double-quick time, and has the design ethos of a Mercedes and BMW combined. It's an amazing bit of kit.

Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 8 3. Ideal video calls Great tablet $75 $130 Save $55 Smart displays are the future, so get your mom on board! Pros Ideal for video calls

Useful daily

Good speaker Cons A bit old now $75 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is basically an Echo speaker, but with a display and a camera, and we're fans of this 8-inch variant, although other sizes are available. It ups the ante on previous versions, especially in terms of the beefier sound. It's super for a kitchen or communal space, and perfect for video calls if you want to keep up with your mom that way.

Pocket-lint AirPods Pro 4. Audio bliss Superb earbuds We love the AirPods Pro - if your mom wants to go wire-free, this is the best bet for her. Pros Great earbuds

Superb audio

Noise-cancelling Cons Won't fit all ears $200 at Amazon

AirPods have become omnipotent with commuters across the globe. And the latest model is sure to be a hit too, with the same simple white design augmented by in-ear buds and active noise cancellation. You also get a wireless charging case, and good battery life to go with it. They also offer offer "Hey Siri" voice control.

Original PopSocket Original PopSocket 5. Great value Cheap but useful A perfet addition for anyone who struggles to hold their phone tight. Pros Handy grip

Designs to pick from

Clever core idea Cons Makes your phone uglier $10 at Amazon

There's nothing like a simple gift that really makes a difference - you don't always have to break the bank to touch someone's heart. A simple Popsocket might not seem like too generous a present, it's still really handy.

Making it easier to hold a phone and offering some stylish additions to their case, you won't find a better-value gift out there.