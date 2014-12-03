Every year, multiple times per year, a familiar challenge arises - buying your dad a gift. They can be the toughest people to shop for, or the easiest – it's just about knowing what dads like. But if your parents are anything like ours, gadgets are usually a good bet.

Whether it's phone accessories, phone gadgets, chargers or more, they're all near-guaranteed to keep the old man happy. We've rounded up the best picks to make holiday shopping for dads easy, so check out the list below.

Amazon Kindle Oasis 1. Best overall Reading perfection The ultimate reading device, this is for book lovers who consume books at speed and want the best device available to read them on. Pros Amazing display

Page-turn buttons

Easy to hold Cons Expensive $300 at Amazon

Reading is one of life's great pleasures, and there's nothing some dads love more than to remind their progeny that they've read everything under the sun. Or, at least, more than their children have.

The Kindle changed the game when it launched years back, becoming one of the leading lights in the ebook revolution. It's been continually refined and reissued since then, and right now the Oasis is the version we'd go for. It's got a great backlight to be suitable for all lighting and is waterproof to give your dad a bit of peace of mind. No more suitcases weighed down by hardbacks for him.

Nintendo Switch Lite 2. Gaming great Portable gaming Perhaps the best portable console ever built. Pros Amazing games

Such a nice device

Easy to pack Cons A little small $200 at Amazon

If a laptop is business, a games console is pleasure, and the Switch Lite might just be the best portable games console ever made. It shrinks the Switch down slightly and loses the docking features, but is a beautiful little machine that feels solidly built and reliable.

Your dad will be able to play the latest Switch releases as well as a range of digital games wherever he might be, making the Switch Lite a real treat of a gift.

Philips OneBlade shaver 3. Useful item Always handy This is a one-stop shop for shaving needs. Pros One-stop shop

Good value

Easy to use Cons Won't handle thick beards $49 at Amazon

We're big fans of any tech product that makes your life better, and easier. The Philips OneBlade is one of those - it takes shaving and beard trimming and makes it a doddle. Gone are the days of clogged razor heads and expensive boxes of replacements, with just one blade to worry about and different combs to choose the length of your hair.

It's easy, and it's not too expensive at all, especially compared to some deluxe models on the market. If your dad can't quite be bothered with a complex body hair routine, the OneBlade could be a great shout.

Amazon Fire HD 8 4. Superb tablet Entertainment hub $60 $100 Save $40 A perfect tablet for loads of uses. Pros Great display

Handy size

Good value Cons Not that big $60 at Amazon

If they're not that deeply into gaming to make a Switch Lite worth it, a quality affordable tablet could be a great shout. Amazon's Fire HD range has a bunch of great options to pick from, but the Fire HD 8 is our pick.

It's the best mixture of dinky, portable size and good internals that will let them browse the web and watch any videos they want to without feeling like you went over budget on them.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD 5. Useful backup Extra power A great power bank that will charge plenty of devices in one. Pros Super useful

Not too chunky Cons A little unexciting $50 at Amazon

Having a good portable charger or power bank feels like it's pretty much a necessity in the modern world since we all have so many gadgets in constant danger of running low on juice.

This option from Anker isn't the smallest, but that means it packs in enough capacity to be reliable if he needs to charge his phone and some other devices, too.