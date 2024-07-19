Key Takeaways College Football 25 brings back Dynasty mode, allowing players to create a coach and simulating 30 years of college football.

Start a dynasty with lower-rated programs like Sam Houston State, Arizona State, Jacksonville State, and Kennesaw State.

Unique teams like UMass, Oregon State, and Wake Forest challenge players to rise from the bottom in College Football 25.

College football has finally returned to video games with the release of EA's College Football 25.

The game sees the return of Dynasty mode, the most popular feature in EA's old NCAA Football video game series. In Dynasty mode, you get to create your own coach and build a legacy at a school while simulating 30 years of college football. You level up your coach by winning games and getting recruits to commit to your team. There's even an online version of Dynasty mode, where you compete with up to 32 of your friends, with each of you building your own program.

Picking the best team for Dynasty mode

The toughest part about starting a dynasty is choosing your team. There are 134 teams to choose from, each with its own advantages and disadvantages, reflecting where the school sits in the world of modern college football. While you might be tempted to start a dynasty with your favorite top-tier program, the real fun comes from building up smaller programs to rival the likes of blue-blood programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan. Even my favorite team, the Miami Hurricanes, are a little too overpowered, making building a dynasty a breeze. That's despite being a middle-of-the-pack team over the last two decades.

Dynasty mode gives each school a star rating from one to five stars, with the best programs being five stars and the worst being one star. We've rounded up the best low-rated programs to start a dynasty with. We're looking for teams with exciting players, unique offenses, small recruiting advantages, and fun challenges. Cool uniforms and helmets or goofy mascots won't hurt either. Here's our list of the top programs to start a dynasty with in College Football 25.

1 Sam Houston State Bearkats

Rival the big state schools

The Sam Houston State Bearkats are a newcomer to the highest level of college football, having just completed their first season at the FCS-level after being a championship-level program at lower levels. One of the most attractive parts of playing a Dynasty as Sam Houston States is the school's position as one of the lowest ranked programs in Texas. Texas as a state has 13 programs in the game, including flagship programs like the University of Texas and Texas A&M. This sets up for a dynasty filled with fun in-state rivalries and recruiting battles.

Sam Houston's roster is pretty bad, but they have talented wide receivers, and their quarterback, Grant Gunnell, has a mobility trait making him great at scrambling up through the middle of the field.

2 Arizona State Sun Devils

A new-look Big 12 bottom-feeder