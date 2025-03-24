Summary Tablet computers remain somewhat niche when compared to laptops and smartphones, but they represent a compelling form factor nonetheless.

Over the years, we've seen a number of excellent and downright iconic tablets hit the market.

Here are my picks for the tablet computers that changed the game, and that left a nostalgic impression on me all these years later.

It's fair to say that in today's large-screened smartphone and thin-and-light laptop -dominated market, tablet computers are in a bit of a bind. Since the beginning, tablet makers have attempted to carve out a niche for the form factor, with mixed success over the years.

Personally, I'm a big fan of tablet computers . They provide a massive digital canvas for content consumption, creative workflows, and, increasingly, for productivity-based tasks. Handsets and notebooks, by contrast, are limited by their small size and their dedicated keyboard decks, respectively.

It's unclear what the long-term future will have in store for the tablet computing scene, but it's fair to say that the product category has so far been endowed with a rich history. Here are five tablets that have left a major mark not only in the consumer tech space, but also in my personal slate-loving life.

1 Apple iPad 2 (2011)

What a difference a year can make

Pocket-lint / Apple

iPad 2 Apple's iPad 2 brought a number of advances over the original iPad, the most notable of which being a significnatly thinner and lighter external design.

The original iPad is arguably the most iconic tablet of all time, owing to its touch-first interface paradigm and mobile-first operating system. That being said, it's the iPad 2 that changed the game not only for Apple, but for tablet computing at large.

At 0.34-inches (8.8mm) in depth, and 1.33 lbs (601 g) in mass, the iPad 2 was shockingly thin and light for its time. As a direct sequel to the original game-changing iPad, the iPad 2 showcased the potential for the tablet form factor to shock and awe in its thinness

2 Microsoft Surface Pro 3 (2014)

The slam dunk that Microsoft needed