Whether you're updating an old but beloved dinosaur or investing in your first tablet, you shouldn't pay full price for your new portable powerhouse. You can find great deals across your favorite retailers if you know where to look.

Finding deals and saving hundreds is one of my mottos - and I have scoured retailers to bring you the best tablet deals, even finding a few deals on some of our top picks for tablets. Taking into account various price points, specs, and more, I've rounded up a variety of discounted tablets from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, Microsoft, and otehrs.. Whether you'ret yping documents on your device (guilty as charged), or just watching some YouTube shorts, you should be able to find the best tablet deal for you at the lowest price.

The best tablet deals overall

While there are plenty of deals online right now, especially at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, these are the best tablet deals I've found across all retailers currently. From top brands that can double as a portable computer to no-frills tablets for streaming and casual internet surfing, you'll find great deals across all price points.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $799 $899 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 ticks off all our boxes on great features for a solid sale price. The 2022 edition of the tablet packs 128GB storage, an ultra wide camera, and a dedicated speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. You can go for hours without a single charge thanks to the 8,000mAh battery. Use the included S Pen to take notes, work on graphic design projects, and more. $799 at Samsung

Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet productivity bundle $329.99 $354.97 Save $24.98

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $799 $999 Save $200 With a 13-inch display and built-in Window 11 OS, the Microsoft Surface Pro is one of the top tablets you can buy on the market. In fact, it’s one of the only tablets on the market to incorporate Dolby Vision into the display, making it great for designers or movie enthusiasts. Another perk? You can get XboxGame Pass Ultimate running on it, making it a great choice for tablet gamers. $1059 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy

The best Amazon tablet deals

Home of the Fire tablet, Amazon can be a great place to score some major savings. One of the benefits to Amazon is that its tablets combine great specs within a reasonable price point. Add in some sales and promotions, and it can be one of the top ways to add a handy tablet into your life. Here are the best tablet deals I found at Amazon that you can shop right now.

Pocket-lint Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $119.99 $149.99 Save $30 It’s not Amazon’s latest tablet – that would be the Amazon Fire Max 11 – but the Fire HD 10 Tablet is still a productive powerhouse. The 10.1-inch screen comes with 1080p full HD and 32GB of storage for downloading all your favorite apps. Take your reading on the go with Amazon’s Kindle app or catch up the latest Netflix shows with a 12-hour battery, making it perfect for flights. Operating System Fire OS $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet $149.99 $199.99 Save $50

Top Best Buy tablet deals

Another great place to shop for the best tablet deals, Best Buy, regularly runs sales and promotions, often over the course of long weekend or just during 48-hour events. Here are the best tablet deals I found at Best Buy.

Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $249 $349 Save $100 Perfect for those that want to stay in the Samsung ecosystem and keep an eye on their budget, the Tab S6 Lite can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. If you need a boost, the USB-C port offers fast-charging for those over 12 hour flights. You can sync across multiple Samsung devices and it can double as a hotspot. $249 at Best Buy

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $269 $329 Save $60 Apple enthusiasts will greatly enjoy the $60 savings on the iPad. Featuring 64GB of storage space, you can take your most important documents on the go. It’ll last for up to 10 hours on a single charge and uses the speedy A13 Bionic chip for multitasking. Plus, the 10.2-inch Retina display comes with True Tone technology. $269 at Best Buy

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $789.9 $1029.98 Save $240.08 The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is arguably one of the best workhorse tablets on the market, doubling as a laptop when you need it. Outside of the two-in-one design, it brings a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and Dual HD cameras so you can review spreadsheets while taking video conferences. It comes with an Intel Core Processor, 128GB storage, and last up to 15 hours on a single charge. $789.9 at Amazon

Onn onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro $99 $149 Save $50

The best Walmart tablet deals

For those that prefer to do their shopping at Walmart, you can also get some of the top retailer brands across the website. Walmart also carries some other, lesser known brands that pack a tone of great features into their tablets. Take a look at some of the best Walmart tablet deals below.

TCL TAB 10s $149 $169 Save $20

Lenovo Lenovo Tab M8 $95 $109 Save $14 Lenovo is one of my favorite affordable tablet brands, and the Tab M8 is my top deals choice at Walmart that combines specs and affordability. Like the others on this list that are sold at Walmart, you’ll get a vibrant TDDI IPS display (though smaller at eight inches). However, the battery life can last up to 15 hours and it charges up to 30% faster compared to its competitors. For those that have kids, you can set the built-in Google Kids Space up in minutes. $95 at Walmart

How did I select these as the best tablet deals?

As a deals guru, I've been scouring retailers websites for years now, taking into account price, specs, features, and more. Most of the time, one of my criteria is that the product has to be at least 15% off -- anything less and it's not a great deal, though there are some exceptions like Apple products and new launch bundles. Additionally, I also go back in time, checking price histories through various chrome extensions like CamelCamelCamel and Honey. If a price jumped up and then went back down to a "sale" price, I'm keeping an eye out for that, too.

Want to see more deals?

