The school year is looming over summer vacation. August has arrived, meaning returning to school is right around the corner. It's time to start shopping for the upcoming school year, and a brand-new tablet at a steep discount seems like the perfect way to get the school year started as smoothly as possible. These are the best tablet deals available right now, just in time for the back-to-school season.

Best iPad deals

It's hard to beat the Apple iPad when it comes to tablets. Apple consistently releases some of the best slates on the market year after year. The issue with an iPad is that it tends to be pricier than comparable Android tablets, but thanks to some great back-to-school deals, you can take home an iPad at a much more reasonable price.

Amazon Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $269.99 $329.99 Save $60 The 9th-generation Apple iPad is already one of the best tablet values on the market at its regular $329 price. At $269, it's the ultimate no-brainer. If you want to start the school year off right, grab your kids this affordable iPad and never look back. $269.99 at Amazon $269.99 at Best Buy

Pocket-lint / Apple Apple iPad (2022) $413 $449 Save $36 If your kids need the newest iPad, you can save a few bucks. Amazon currently has the 10th-generation iPad for $413, which is a decent discount off the normal $449 price. The extra money gets you an A14 Bionic chip, smaller bezels, better cameras, and more. $413 at Amazon

Best Samsung tablet deals

While iPad is the name most synonymous with tablets, Samsung also makes some incredible devices. Currently, there are deals on Samsung slates at both low and higher price ranges, so there's sure to be a device that's right for your school needs.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB $119.99 $149.99 Save $30 Do your kids prefer Android over iPadOS? That's fine because there are deals available on Android tablets, too. Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is heavily discounted at Best Buy. It has an 8.7-inch screen, so it's portable enough to throw in a backpack and bring everywhere and decent specs to handle the workload of students. $119.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" $244.99 $349.99 Save $105 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a large 10.6-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, 64GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chip, and it even comes with an S Pen for drawing and jotting down notes, making a perfect school companion for kids of any age. With $105 off the normal price, this is one of the best tablet deals you'll find right now. $244.99 at Best Buy

Best Amazon Tablet deals

Amazon Fire tablets are already ridiculously cheap, even without deals. When you can snag one with even more money removed from the price, it becomes the easiest decision ever. Whether you want a smaller 8-inch device or a big 10-inch model, there's a deal available for you.