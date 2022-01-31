The Super Bowl 2023 is done, so there is a bevy of expensive commercials and trailers to watch. Here are the best ones, rounded up.

The Super Bowl is more than just a football game, it is a cultural phenomenon, and one of the biggest advertising events in the world. Every year, companies and movie studios pull out all the stops with big-budget ads. The competition is fierce. Super Bowl 2023 was no exception, as it brought some of the most innovative and captivating ads to the table.

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles (38-35). But who cares?

We're here for the crazy-expensive commercials that aired during the big game. From a GM and Netflix spot starring Will Ferrell, to exciting trailers for highly anticipated movies such as Fast X and Creed III, there is something for everyone. We found many of them to be creative, funny, and attention-grabbing. Here's our pick of the best ones.

The best Super Bowl 2023 ads

Here are all the best Super Bowl ads and commercials that companies released during the big game. Our favourites include spots from GM and Netflix, Squarespace, Hellman's, and other giant corporations that typically buy Super Bowl airtime.

GM X Netflix

Workday

Doritos

PopCorners

Sketchers

Hellman’s

Squarespace

The best Super Bowl 2023 trailers

Here are all the best Super Bowl movie and TV show trailers that released during the big game. We're particularly excited about the next Guardians of The Galaxy installment, The Flash, and Fast X. Check them out below.

Creed III

Creed III is set to release on 3 March 2023.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release on 3 May 2023.

Fast X

Fast X is set to release on 19 May 2023.

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts is set to release on 9 June 2023.

The Flash

The Flash is set to release on 16 June 2023.

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is set to release on 30 June 2023.

When was Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl 2023 happened on Sunday 12 February 2023, with kickoff at 6:30pm Eastern time. Pocket-lint has a guide that explains how NFL fans in the UK can stream the big game online:

What is Super Bowl 2023 called?

It's officially called Super Bowl LVII (or Super Bowl 57).

Where was Super Bowl 2023 held?

The 57th Super Bowl was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who won Super Bowl 2023?

The American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38 to 35. It was an intense game that saw both teams battling it out until the very end.