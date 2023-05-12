Google's new Pixel Tablet aims to shake up the tablet market by offering a well-priced native Android tablet from a huge name that you can hopefully trust - it looks like a new competitor for the iPad.
One of the nice features that the Pixel Tablet brings to the table is support for fancy stylus pens - it works with what's known as the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI 2.0) to unlock welcome features in styluses that support it. Since it'll also work with older styluses (just with fewer features), we've gathered the very best options for you right here, starting with USI 2.0 styluses.
- HP
HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen
- Lenovo
Lenovo USI Pen 2
- Penoval
Penoval USI Stylus Pen
- PCTC
PCTC USI 2.0 Stylus Pen
- Metapen
Metapen G1
- HP
HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen
Great quality
This stylus from HP has a really nice shape to it and a thick cone head that makes drawing easy, along with other tasks. It's nice and light, too, and easy to charge.
- Lenovo
Lenovo USI Pen 2
Simple to use$42 $50 Save $8
A great little stylus from Lenovo with a thinner tip that's very simple to use but can be tilted to work at an angle for different functions.
- Penoval
Penoval USI Stylus Pen
Sturdy build
Penoval's excellent stylus is really well-made and sturdy, with great tips and really good fast-charging that ensures you can keep using it in a pinch.
- PCTC
PCTC USI 2.0 Stylus Pen
Value pick
This pen is from a less well-known brand but therefore offers value that is hard to argue with, with a raft of great features to match.
- Metapen
Metapen G1
Long battery
A pen that doesn't have USI 2.0, but is still great to use and has really impressive battery life, which is a key factor day-to-day.
- Alogic
Alogic USI Active Stylus
Build quality
Alogic's excellent stylus is expensive but with good reason, thanks to great build quality and some really excellent features, plus solid battery life.
- Andana
Andana USI Stylus
Solid option$35 $40 Save $5
Andana's pen is very solid value, with nice features and a comfortable grip, and can often be found at a discount.
- HP
HP Rechargeable Universal Stylus
Old but gold$50 $77 Save $27
HP's older stylus is still really impressive, and can be found cheaper than its newer USI 2.0 version, with a lovely fine tip and a nice design.
How we found the best styluses for the Google Pixel Tablet
The reality is that there aren't too many USI 2.0 styluses on the market right now - that makes finding the best options a bit simpler, as there are fewer to sift through. Still, for both 2.0 and 1.0 styluses, the variables are largely the same: they have to feel great it the hand, work flawlessly with your tablet, and ideally have some features that you wouldn't get from just using a simple non-powered stylus.
That's embodied by the HP Tilt Pen, which has a great depth of functionality including tilting to be able to vary your thickness and much more, and also by the option from Penoval, which really feels excellent to use. For those looking to keep their budget a bit tighter, older styluses like that from Andana offer great value, although you'll miss out on a few features.
So, finding a great stylus to go with your new Pixel Tablet shouldn't be too hard, and will set you up for a whole bunch of extra functionality and options, especially if you're a creative person.