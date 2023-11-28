There are many things to consider when creating your home studio; from suitable PCs for music production to ideal studio monitors - but studio headphones should be at the top of your priorities. Being able to listen to your tracks on as many listening devices as possible and A/B your mix on both studio headphones and monitors will give you the most coherent sonic imagery of your work. From Sennheiser and Beyerdynamic to Focal and Sony, there are plenty of options out there.

The best studio headphones have expansive stereo imagery and they excel in minimizing unwanted room acoustics, allowing you to pinpoint mistakes and address problematic frequencies with precision. Taking into account a range of different price points, we have accumulated the best studio headphones that are currently on the market. From first-hand experience to expert industry knowledge, there is bound to be a selection on our list to suit you, no matter what your musical endeavors.

Best studio headphones: Our top picks

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro 1. Best studio headphones overall German genius for the studio $159 $169 Save $10 The open-back Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro headphones claim our top spot thanks to fantastic stereo imagery, impressive spaciousness and an extremely comfortable fit.



Pros Open back allows for superb spaciousness

Provide wide stereo imagery

Extremely comfortable Cons Some prefer closed back $159 at Amazon

If you've been on the market for a new set of studio headphones, it may come as no surprise that Beyerdynamic is at the top of our list. The German company has a history of audio excellence that dates back to 1924 and in that time, they have learned a thing or two. The DT 990 Pro headphones are a fantastic example of their top build quality and sound.

The open-back design of these headphones allows for a truly natural representation of the subject audio. Since air is allowed to pass through the driver, there is no danger of low-frequency build-up often found with closed-back headphones. The DT 990 Pros build on this and present a truly wide stereo image with lots of space, fantastic for understanding the depth in your mix. With these headphones, even the most subtle acoustic change can be noticed, allowing you to fine-tune your tracks exactly as you like.

Additionally, the DT 990 Pros are a joy to wear. Their soft, adjustable earcups are extremely comfortable and are ideal for long mixing sessions and the spring steel headband adds a level of sturdiness that the headphones require. Although some may prefer the isolation that closed-back headphones can provide, it's hard to overlook the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro as the best studio headphones overall.

Focal Listen Professional 2. Next best studio headphones Fantastic studio headphones from the French audiophiles $254 $299 Save $45 French brand Focal are relative strangers to the music production world, but with their Listen Professional headphones, this is a fact that is likely to change very soon.



Pros Incredibly balanced audio

Fantastic isolation

A robust build Cons Headband could be more comfortable $254 at Amazon

The French brand Focal is well known in the Hi-Fi world. Their speakers are often found on 'best of' lists across the internet, ours included, but they are a little less known in the music production world. However, with the Focal Listen Professional headphones, that is a fact that is likely to change.

Firstly, the Focal Listen Professional headphones are competitively priced, making them a viable option for most out there. They are incredibly balanced, offering a neutral base for you to build your tracks on top of. A neutral response is ideal for music production, as you don't want anything coloring the sound of your mix giving you a false representation of your music.

Sure, headphones that add bass may sound flattering in the studio - particularly for DJs - but when you take that song out to the club and the bass has gone walkies, you will be blasting your headphones for false hubris. The red and black design looks fantastic and Focal has provided a robust build. As all good closed-back headphones should, the Listen Professional offers detailed isolation, ideal for picking out unwanted distortion or frequencies.

If we had one small gripe, the headband, although sturdy, is a little uncomfortable, which may become a nuisance on those particularly long recording sessions. Putting that quibble aside, there is plenty to love about the Focal Listen Professional headphones.

Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X 3. Best closed back studio headphones Listen to the finer details $249 $269 Save $20 For those looking for crystal clear audio and superb build quality, look no further than the best closed back studio headphones; the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X.



Pros Succinct, clear audio

Superb build quality

Earcups are luxurious Cons Make your head a little warm $249 at Amazon

If you prefer closed-back headphones, the Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X should be at the top of your list. Found in studios across the world, the DT 700 Pro X headphones are a standard that has been trusted by casual bedroom producers to world-touring superstars.

This is in part because of their fantastic applicability whilst recording. Closed-back headphones won't bleed into the microphone if you are recording audio over tracks, they are much more isolated. This also makes them ideal for traveling. If you are a producer on the move, closed-back headphones are much more suitable and won't annoy the person sitting next to you on your flight.

But what about their sound? Well, they are Beyerdynamic, so they sound fantastic. The DT 700 Pro X headphones' secret power is their 'STELLAR.45' driver, allowing for crystalline audio without distortion, even at loud levels.

Although studio headphones don't often come with ANC, the passive cancellation of the DT 700 Pro X headphones earcups is potentially the closest you'll get to it. The isolation is fantastic. However, this is also a potential detractor, as the closed-back design and isolating earcups can lead to an over-emphasised bass response, lulling you into false bravado.

Sennheiser HD800 S 4. Best premium studio headphones For those looking to splash some cash $1399 $1700 Save $301 If you're looking to invest in a pair of headphones that will last you a lifetime, you can do much worse than the Sennheiser HD800 S headphones. They are an audiophile's dream.



Pros Gives you fantastic audio space

Exudes premium quality and build

56mm ring radiator transducers are record breaking Cons The price may put some off $1399 at Amazon

The Sennheiser HD800 S headphones aren't for the casual music maker. They are professional headphones that are suitable for those who take things seriously. Their high price tag isn't going to convince those otherwise, but if you have the money to spare, accept no substitutes.

Firstly, the HD800 S headphones offer exceptional sound quality, with unbelievably accurate representation. This is mainly down to the 56 mm ring radiator transducers, which Sennheiser claims are the largest transducers ever used in dynamic headphones. But what does this offer apart from an interesting brag? Well, the large transducers harness the air displacement capabilities of a large speaker diaphragm without losing the rigidity of a smaller one, truly the best of both worlds.

The headphones' open back design allows for accurate spatial cues and imaging that will allow the user to place even the finest detail with pinpoint accuracy in any mix. The open back design does mean that HD800 S headphones are only suitable for controlled studio environments, but due to their price tag, it's unlikely they’ll be found anywhere else.

Sennheiser HD200 Pro 5. Best budget studio headphones Plenty of bang for your buck $70 $90 Save $20 For those not wanting to break the bank, the Sennheiser HD200 Pro headphones are everything you may possibly need for a successful studio experience. Pros Great at blocking out ambient noise

Lightweight design ideal for long sessions

Provided cable is a good length Cons There are more robust options $70 at Amazon

Like most pieces of tech, the more you spend, the better you get. However, this doesn't mean there isn't anything great at the lower end of the price scale. The Sennheiser HD200 Pro headphones show their class in bucket loads and will only cost you a little over $/£50.

The HD200 Pro Headphones really excel at live mixing and instrument tracking. For example, when in the studio, if you are layering guitar tracks, but need to concentrate on the guide track, the HD200's closed-back isolation is an ideal companion. The isolation is fantastic, and the passive noise cancellation will also come in handy if you are recording vocals over your track.

Although sturdy enough, the HD200s are both lightweight and comfortable, they will do long studio sessions with ease and are perhaps the least intrusive headphones on our list. The included 2-meter single-sided cable is a great length, which comes in handy if you are set up a little further away from your speakers to avoid feedback. Although other studio headphones on our list may sound better, pound for pound, Sennheiser's HD200 Pro headphones certainly deserve a mention as a fantastic affordable option.

Sony MDR-7506 6. Best everyday studio headphones The jack-of-all-trade studio headphones If you're looking for an inexpensive jack-of-all-trade studio headphones option, then the Sony MDR-7606 headphones will be right up your street.



Pros Industry standard

Very durable

Reasonably affordable price Cons There are flashier options out there $99 at Amazon

The Sony MDR-7506 headphones have been around since the '90s. Their long tenure in studios across the world is a testament to their no-frills, durable design which people love. After all, with everything that's happening in the studio, the last thing you want is a flashy set of headphones getting in the way and distracting you.

The Sony MDR-7506 headphones sport quite a slim design, which is contrary to the bulky constructions you predominantly find on the market. However, this is not to say they are flimsy, as the largely metal construction is one of the reasons they have endured in studios. The included coiled cable also feels like a throwback to years gone by and, although it's solid, it is quite heavy, bear that in mind.

Lastly, the Sony MDR-7506 headphones deliver exactly where they need to in the audio department. The Neodymium magnets and 40-millimeter drivers offer powerful sound, with a balanced bass response that doesn't overpower other frequencies. Overall, if you're looking for a reasonably priced set of headphones that will last the rigmaroles of studio life, the Sony MDR-7506 headphones are the choice for you.

The bottom line: What are the best studio headphones?

For the best studio headphones overall, it's hard to look past the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro headphones. These open-back headphones provide a natural audio representation, avoiding low-frequency build-up. The wide stereo image and spatial clarity enhance mix depth, allowing for precise adjustments. Comfortable and durable with adjustable earcups and a spring steel headband, the DT 990 Pros excel in extended mixing sessions. Truly the best in class.

For those looking for a slightly less expensive option, you can do much worse than the Sennheiser HD200 Pro and Sony MDR-7506 headphones. The comfortable design and impressive audio have them punching well above their price tag.

How we choose the best studio headphones

There were a few different criteria taken into account when creating our list of the best studio headphones. Firstly, we wanted to pick products that were currently on the market and widely available.

Specifications such as build quality, durability, audio quality, connection options, technology, comfortableness and price were the main factors that influenced our decision. Also, there's nothing quite like a first-hand experience and when a member of our Pocket-lint team has reviewed a product, we have included it in our list.

What are the different types of studio headphones?

There are three different types of studio headphones you may come across. The first is open-back headphones. Open-back headphones are probably the most popular choice for music production.

The open-back design allows air to pass through the earcups, providing a more natural and spacious sound representation.

The open-back configuration of headphones, like the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro, fosters a natural and expansive audio experience. Renowned for their wide stereo imaging and depth perception, these headphones excel in critical listening and intricate mixing. However, their minimal isolation makes them less suited for recording in environments where sound leakage is a potential issue.

On the other hand, closed-back headphones, such as the Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X, feature sealed earcups, providing superior noise isolation and suitability for recording sessions in noisy environments. This design is often favored for tracking vocals and instruments.

Another category, the semi-open or semi-closed headphones. The semi-open headphones strike a balance between natural sound reproduction and partial isolation, accommodating diverse preferences and studio needs. Each type offers distinct advantages, catering to various studio requirements and personal preferences.

How much do I need to spend on studio headphones?

Like most pieces of tech in the audio world, you can spend thousands on the best studio headphones. However, is this really necessary? Well, if you have the money to spend, purchasing an expensive pair of studio headphones can be seen as an investment.

The phrase 'one and done' comes to mind and if you’re serious about making music, investing in an expensive pair is a good way to go. Otherwise, if you don't want to spend too much, there are heaps of options out there that will get the job done. Take a look at the Sennheiser HD200 Pro headphones if you're after a budget-friendly pair of studio headphones that has good sound quality.