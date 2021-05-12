There are countless TVs out there that have amazing picture quality and resolution but are let down by an average software experience - whether it's slow and annoying, or missing key apps.

Media streaming sticks, boxes and pucks are the easiest and most affordable way around problems like these. They're one-stop shops for your streaming needs, packing in your favourite apps, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, into a small package that generally plugs into an HDMI slot behind your TV.

They don't need space for a set-top box, and are quick and easy to set up - but which ones are the best? Read on to find out - we've fully reviewed all the options below.

Our Top Pick: Best Streaming Device

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 1. Best overall streaming stick Outstanding choice With excellent picture quality and an intuitive interface, this is an excellent streaming device to consider. Pros Great user interface

Excellent picture quality

Excellent picture quality

All the top services are present Cons Alexa's voice search could be better

Amazon's top version of its 4K stick is a marvel that boasts all the major streaming apps in one place and is quick and responsive to use. This model includes future-proofed Wi-Fi standards to make sure it lasts for a long time.

Its 4K output is reliable and also speedy, and the stick itself is discreet enough, while the remote is similarly intuitive.

The inclusion of Alexa means that you can use voice search if you're so inclined, although we're not always convinced by its results.

Streaming devices we also recommend

Here are more top streaming devices that are also well worth checking out.

Chromecast with Google TV 2. Brilliant for casting Multi-platform compatible Great for casting and streaming alike, this is a real addition to any TV. Pros Great 4K picture with HDR

Excellent performance and responsiveness

Excellent performance and responsiveness

Good remote Cons A few services still missing

Google's return to the world of streaming has produced the new Chromecast with Google TV. It's not technically a streaming stick, but it's small and hangs off your TV, so, in every way that matters, it counts.

The software experience is great, and being able to cast to it is super helpful, though there are a couple of services that haven't quite made it to the new Google TV yet, which is the only thing holding it back.

Still, if you ever used an old-school Chromecast, you'll know how satisfying it is to chuck things onto your TV from your phone using its simple interface. With the remote it's really easy to access your favourite shows in the blink of an eye and if you use Google Home devices then you can cast things to your TV with just your voice too.

Roku Express 4K 3. An affordable all-rounder Great value Another really solid option from a smaller name. Pros Great UI and experience

AirPlay 2 and Google Cast both work

AirPlay 2 and Google Cast both work

Great 4K HDR video Cons Line of sight needed for the remote

Roku's been making good in-roads into the streaming device market in the last few years by making really low-cost streaming devices that are easy to use, and this puck is no exception.

It's well-priced, and the UI is really easy to use, plus it's got all the major apps accounted for to make sure that you can watch whatever you want - in 4K, no less.

That's a potent package, and it's definitely a top contender (with a bunch of other great models that are even more affordable, too).

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4. Another Amazon option Great alternative for Amazon fans If you don't need 4K, look no further than Amazon's standard stick. Pros Excellent value

No unnecessary features

All the services are here Cons No 4K

If you fancy the Amazon experience for your streaming (and that's sensible - it's great), but you don't have a 4K TV or don't think you want to spend that much, this is a great alternative.

It's basically Amazon's full package, just without 4K capability, and it works great as just that. You'll save a bit of cash - although, if you think you'll go 4K soon, we'd probably splash out for the pricier, future-proofed version.

For an even bigger saving, check out the Fire TV Stick Lite.

Pocket-lint Apple TV 4K 5. An excellent Apple option Premium pick for Apple users

Apple's streaming box is simple and brilliant, but it doesn't come cheap. Pros Superb picture and sound

Great Apple integration Cons An expensive option

It isn't a stick, but this Apple TV 4K is so diminutive that it definitely meets our parameters. Apple's neglected its streaming platform for quite a long time, but that's no longer the case.

The Apple TV 4K, in its latest, 2022 version, is a perfect match for anyone who uses iPhone, iPad or Mac in their normal life, with great integration and casting. It's ideal for wider streaming, as well, with great picture and easy setup that makes it a doddle to use.

That said, it's simply too expensive at full price to rank it any higher.

How to choose a streaming device

The convenience of plugging a small device into the back of your TV is hard to overstate. So, what are the questions you should be asking as you decide which one to buy?

Which channels do you want to watch?

Among most streaming sticks (and boxes, for that matter), there are popular channels that are common to most. You’ll find Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and catch-up services like BBC iPlayer on many devices, for instance. Some boxes and sticks also have Apple TV+, the other big source of premium content.

Of course, as well as buying the hardware, you need to pay for a subscription to each service. Some sticks, like those from Roku, offer literally thousands of services (which it calls channels).

So, why not settle for the apps on your TV?

Good point. After all, many new smart TVs have apps like Netflix built-in or are easily downloadable. Some even have a dedicated Netflix button on the remote, for instance. But the convenience of having the app onboard in the TV doesn’t mean that it’s the easiest way to use it. Rewind and fast-forward are important controls and it’s often easier on a streaming stick remote rather than the controller that’s primarily meant for your TV.

Do you want microphone control?

Again, very few TV remotes have microphones built-in, whereas Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick and others have smart remotes which, at the touch of a button, let you control the stick with your voice. There are other benefits no TVs have. For instance, with Apple TV when you miss a snippet of dialogue, you can press the button and ask, “What did he say?”. The Apple TV box responds by rewinding 15 seconds and replaying the video with subtitles which are switched off again after.

Should you pay for 4K or HDR?

Well, that depends on what TV you have. Obviously, it’s not useful if your TV is not 4K or HDR-capable. On the other hand, there’s often only a small price premium to pay for future-proofing if you think you might be upgrading your TV soon. Oh, and by the way, there are no 8K-capable boxes available, and are unlikely to be for quite a while.

Do you want other apps besides TV channels?

For instance, how about gaming? Apple TV has many games onboard. It’s true that the Apple remote is not ideal for gaming, but there’s compatibility with several games console controllers which makes for the best of both worlds. Gaming is the main reason the Apple TV box comes with different storage capacities, so you can download and store games rather than just streaming them, as you do with movies. As well as apps like Netflix, there are also services where you can rent or buy the latest films or TV shows.

How much do you want to pay?

As always, this will be a key factor. Apple’s box is pricier than most, while Amazon’s and Roku’s sticks are much more affordable, for example. In short, whatever your budget, you can find a highly capable streaming device.