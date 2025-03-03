Summary March Madness is here, enjoy buzzer beaters and Cinderella stories on Paramount+, Max, YouTube TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.

Paramount+ offers all men's games, Max streams 43 games, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV cover both tournaments.

FuboTV provides Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV offers live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ with CBS, TNT, TBS, TruTV, and ESPN for full March Madness coverage.

March Madness, the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, is this month. The time of buzzer beaters, Cinderella stories, and busted brackets is finally upon us. It's one of the most fun times of year to be a basketball fan. Even if you're not someone who follows the sport, you can still fill out a bracket. You can pick your players based on their mascots, their colors, or even their names.

For anyone who is interested in knowing where they can stream all the games, there are a bunch of ways you can do so. You no longer need to go to your local bar to watch every game. You also don't need a cable subscription (although this is another proven way to watch all the games.) Here's where to enjoy the NCAA men's and women's tournaments this year.

Related Venu Sports shut down before it had a chance to launch Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery have called off its plans to launch the sports streaming platform Venu.

1 Paramount+

The official home of all the men's games

Paramount+ / Pocket-lint

Paramount Plus Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS and Viacom and is the home to the Final Four and the National Championship game. See at Amazon $7.99 at Paramount+

CBS and Turner Sports own the TV rights to the men's NCAA tournament. So, Paramount+ will have all the games available to you for streaming that air on CBS. This includes numerous games throughout the first round, second round, Sweet 16, and Elite Eight. CBS is the sole channel to watch the Final Four and National Championship, so Paramount+ is the lone channel-based streamer that will have that.

You can also stream the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday, March 16. You can watch all of these from any Paramount+ app on your smart TV, laptop, and mobile device. All the games are available, no matter what subscription you have with Paramount+.

2 Max

Many of the other games are available here

Pocket-lint / HBO Max Pocket-lint / HBO Max

MAX Max offers you 43 NCAA March Madness games to stream in 2025. Subscription with ads $9.99/month Premium Subscription $19.99/month Stream on Max

Turner Sports is available to stream on Max through the Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports package that is currently included as a part of Max. The games that are streamed on TBS, TNT, and TruTV can be watched on Max. That is a total of 43 games for this year's tournament. That includes the First Four, the four play-in games that take place in Dayton, Ohio every year between teams that have seeds either 11, 12, 13, 14, or 16.

You can stream games on Max for First Round, Second Round, Sweet 16, and Elite Eight. The Elite Eight ends on March 30, which is the day that Max is pulling the plug on its B/R Sports package being available to basic plan subscribers. So, if you have a basic plan with Max, you'll still be able to watch all of the 2025 March Madness tournament games that are available on Max.

3 YouTube TV

The new agreement with Paramount+ boosts this

YouTube

YouTube TV Watch all the games through Max and Paramount+ or with the Sports package on YouTube TV. See at YouTube TV

Recently, YouTube TV and Paramount renewed their contracts, which allowed YouTube TV to continue carrying Paramount+. So, if you have the Entertainment Plus add-on bundle, which includes both Max and Paramount+, you can watch all of March Madness on YouTube TV. You can also opt for the Base Plan on YouTube TV, which includes CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV, covering all your March Madness bases.

It also includes ESPN, giving you the women's tournament as well.YouTube TV might be the best place to watch March Madness because of the multiview option. With multiview, you can watch multiple games at once and create a box of four games at once. It's not going to always line up where four games are happening at the same time, but for the first weekend of the tournament, it will frequently happen. So this gives you an added edge when streaming.

4 FuboTV

You can watch some of the games