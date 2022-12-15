Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you really like planning ahead and executing superb coups de grâce against challenging opponents, then strategy games are a must-try for you.

These titles, whether they're turned-based or real-time, let you pit yourself against the odds with interesting and often unique systems and game designs. The best of them have the ability to suck you in for one more turn endlessly, but many also tell interesting and engaging stories.

While they were historically the preserve of PC players, strategy games are now often brought to consoles with great success, including the PS5 - here are our favourites that you can play right now.

The best strategy games on PlayStation 5: Get strategic on your PS5 photo 2
2K Games
Marvel's Midnight Suns
1. Best overall

Heroic strategy

9.0 / 10

A brilliant heroic strategy game with real smarts.

Pros
  • Fun story
  • Plenty of strategic options
  • Nice gameplay balance
Cons
  • Takes a while to learn
  • May be too long for some
See at Amazon

This superb mash-up of a card game and social superhero simulator sees you take control of Marvel's heroes, some of them more well-known than others. You'll take charge of tactical battles using decks of cards, and get to know your fellow supes between fights.

It's a really well-balanced and satisfying singleplayer battler that has clearly taken notes from Nintendo's storied Fire Emblem series in the way it lets you chill out.

The best strategy games on PlayStation 5: Get strategic on your PS5 photo 6
Square Enix
Tactics Ogre Reborn
2. Runner Up

Classic moves

A superb remake that retains what made the original special.

Pros
  • Intense story
  • Nice upgraded visuals
  • Peerless strategy
Cons
  • Unforgiving
See at Amazon

This remake brings one of the most beloved and revered strategy games ever into a new generation, with updated graphics and some extremely canny tweaks to make its gameplay more intuitive.

The dark and emotional war story it tells should stay with you for quite a while, and Reborn stands as a really good example of how to do a remaster the right way.

Inscryption image 1
Devolver Digital
Inscryption
3. A Top Pick

Really interesting

A properly-creepy card game that's wrapped in an escape room premise.

Pros
  • Intriguing premise
  • Gets nice and creepy
  • Great tactical gameplay
Cons
  • A little left-field
See at PlayStation

This game is hard to describe and you're better off not knowing too much, but it effectively smashes together a deck-building roguelike game with an escape room horror story.

It's creepy, has a vibe that feels almost entirely unique, and features some extremely memorable twists - we heartily recommend it.

The best strategy games on PlayStation 5: Get strategic on your PS5 photo 5
Paradox Interactive
Crusader Kings 3
4. Strong Contender

Grand scale

A strategy game with a true sense of scale and lineage.

Pros
  • Huge scale
  • Amazing unique stories
  • Near endless
Cons
  • Overwhelming complexity
  • Takes hours to play
See at Amazon

If you like your strategy to be a bit more epic in scale, this superb medieval simulator lets you see how you'd fare as the head of a family in warring nations.

Expect betrayal, vendettas, constant vigilance and much more - it's an endlessly inventive and rewarding time-sink once you start to really get into it.

The best strategy games on PlayStation 5: Get strategic on your PS5 photo 7
MegaCrit
Slay the Spire
5. Also Great

Genius design

This deckbuilder is simply brilliant.

Pros
  • Loads of cards to discover
  • Really addictive
Cons
  • Can be tough
  • Art style is a bit simple
See at Amazon

This roguelike game sees you build a deck of cards as you progress through a map of encounters, each time seeing how far you can get and learning more about the systems that you're playing with.

It's got some genius design decisions at its heart and a really fun and unique art style, plus can become utterly addictive once you're in its grasp.

The best strategy games on PlayStation 5: Get strategic on your PS5 photo 3
Square Enix
The DioField Chronicle
6. Worth Considering

Real-time

A rare real-time strategy game on consoles.

Pros
  • Nice controls
  • Gritty story
  • Looks great
Cons
  • Small battles
  • Slightly clichéd
See at Amazon

Real-time strategy games are a bit rarer on consoles, but The DioField Chronicle shows they can be done really well with a carefully-design control scheme and the option to pause when you need to.

This small-scale battler tells a nice mature story, but it's the quick and tactical fights that are the highlight, letting you take a small unit and overcome impressively arrayed foes.