It's almost never too early to get some Christmas shopping done. Just because it's not Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or an Amazon Prime Day doesn't mean that the deals stop flowing. So, we did the work for you and took a look at some of the best items on sale right now that make great stocking stuffers or fun secret Santa gifts. These items are all on sale as of this writing, and we'll update the article periodically to include new stuff as needed. Enjoy, and good luck with your shopping.

Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel Buds A-Series $88 $99 Save $11 The Google Pixel Buds are a nice stocking stuffer gift. They're a bit over $50, but they're currently 40 per cent off. That's a very good price for a pair of wireless earbuds. Google's Pixel Buds come in four colors and include three tip sizes, five hours of battery life, and water resistance. They also have Adaptive Sound, which adjusts the volume based on your environment, which is a neat feature. Essentially, you can't go wrong with these. $88 at Amazon

Belkin / Pocket-lint Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Loads of people are getting smartwatches and TWBs, and having a charger capable of handling all of them plus a phone is just plain smart. The Belkin 3-in-1 fast wireless charger is a bit on the expensive side for a stocking stuffer, but it's super useful, especially for folks about to stock up on wireless items. It's compatible with any Qi wireless charging devices and comes in either white or black. $120 at Amazon

Amazon/ Pocket-Lint Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $50 $90 Save $40 The Echo Show 5 is a tad big for a stocking stuffer, but at 44%, who cares? This gadget uses Amazon Alexa to issue voice commands or control smart home tech if you have it. It also includes a built-in camera for voice calls, a speaker to jam out to tunes, and a screen to watch videos. This makes for an excellent gift for a nightstand or a kitchen counter as well since you can use it for many different things. $50 at Amazon

Anker / Pocket-lint Anker 622 Magnetic wireless power bank The Anker 622 MagSafe wireless battery charger is a great gift for iPhone owners. It attaches directly to the back of any MagSafe-compatible iPhone, including the recently released iPhone 15. It contains a 5,000 mAh battery, which should provide almost a full extra charge to even the biggest iPhone Pro phones. It also comes in five colors, so you can buy one that suits your recipient the best. Oh, did we mention it comes with a built-in kickstand too? $70 at Amazon

Eufy / Pocket-lint Eufy Security Indoor Cam C120 2-Cam Kit $56 $76 Save $20 The Eufy C120 is technically an indoor security camera, but it's usable for a lot of other applications. You can gift it to an expecting family for use as a baby monitor since it has night vision and two-way audio. People with pets may also enjoy a way to keep an eye on their little rascals when the owner isn't at home. Regardless, this security camera costs less than $30 each when you buy this two pack. $56 at Amazon

Lilio / Pocket-lint Lilio 20,000mAh Portable Charger The Lilio Portable Charger is a nice gift for essentially anyone. It's small and light enough to fit in a purse or a backpack. It also has a 20,000 mAh cell that can recharge almost any smartphone at least three times before needing to be recharged again. It supports USB PD as well, so it can even be used to charge other electronics aside from smartphones. Finally, it has multiple ports so you can charge multiple devices at once. $39 at Amazon

Tile / Pocket-lint Tile Slim (2022) $30 $35 Save $5 The Tile Slim is a tracking device that you can stash almost anywhere. It's about the size of a credit card, so it fits into most wallets without issue. You can also slide it into a bookbag, purse, briefcase, or similar carrying apparatus and track its location remotely. Plus, you can use the Tile network to potentially find your device when it's outside its 250-foot range. It's inexpensive, and it works on both Android and iOS. $30 at Amazon

UGREEN / Pocket-lint UGREEN USB C Charger Cable 2-Pack 60W USB C $8 $12 Save $4 A lot of people are getting the iPhone 15 this year which means, for this holiday season at least, USB-C to USB-C cables are totally en vogue as owners seek to replace their now useless Lightning cables. This UGREEN 2-pack does the job pretty well. It costs less than $10 for two, and you get a good-looking braided cable that's great for use in the car or at home. $8 at Amazon

What are the best items on sale right now for stocking stuffers?

This is meant to be a rotating list that we update every so often with deals that we find at the time. So, for now, just enjoy the deals above and perhaps check back in a few weeks to see what else we could find. When it comes to holiday shopping, you shouldn't pay full price if you can help it, and just because something is on sale doesn't mean you have to buy it. That's why we want to make sure our readers have plenty of options.

When is a good time to start holiday shopping?

Whenever you want to and whenever you can afford it. You have a closet, right? That means you have a place to stash gifts. Honestly, the era of putting all the work between Thanksgiving and Christmas is over if you want it to be. There are good deals and sales going on all the time now, and even if you want to wait to pick up big-ticket items like a TV or a game console, smaller stuff like stocking stuffers can be had as soon as you see one that looks like a good idea.

