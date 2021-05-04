Everyone loves Star Wars. Okay, maybe not everyone, but, if you don't know at least one devotee, you must be living under a rock.

In fact, the Lucasfilm space opera is so ubiquitous that it might be an elderly relative or a young greenhorn. Either way, you're pretty much guaranteed to know someone who feels the Force.

Especially with the popularity of Disney shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, it's a perfect time to add some Star Wars goodness into your gift-giving repertoire - and hey, there's nothing wrong with a bit of self-indulgence either.

Below we've rounded up some of the neatest options around, from a remote-controlled droids to your very own lightsaber.

Best Star Wars gifts and gadgets

Amazon The Skywalker Saga Must-have pick Get the entire Skywalker saga in one gorgeous box set, complete with behind the scenes features and extras. See at Amazon

Now that one of cinema's greatest and longest-running sagas is complete, it's the perfect time to get your hands on a complete set of the films on Blu-ray - or 4K Blu-ray, if you're happy to splash out a significantly higher price.

It'll net you some of the most exciting films ever made, with oodles of bonus material to peruse, as well.

Shero Sphero BB-8 Classic pick Sphero's droids are basically toy royalty, and its BB-8 is as fun to play with as ever, years later. See at Amazon

The Sphero BB-8 is a must-have toy for any Star Wars fan, and they're practically an institution at this point. The dinky robot companion is one of the big stars of the Star Wars franchise, and now you can control your very own robot sidekick.

You can get a BB-8 either on its own, where you use an app on your smartphone to control it, or with a Force Band, which lets you use the force to move him in different directions.

Sphero also launched a range of app-enabled droids including R2-D2, R2-Q5, and BB9-E. As with BB-8, you can watch the Star Wars films with any of the droids and they will react to various scenes. They will even interact with each other if you have them all rolling around your floor at home.

Now, Sphero has actually stopped making these droids, but there's still stock to be found all over the place, so don't despair.

Amazon D-O Interactive Droid Great choice Representing the newest movie, D-O is an absolute cutie, and its follow mode is sure to be a treat. See at Amazon

If you loved The Rise of Skywalker, you might be looking out for a new droid buddy.

D-O is straight out of the film, and looks to be an absolute cutie. This interactive toy lets you control the droid, but also play various games with it, and even set it to passively follow you around, if quiet companionship is more what you're looking for.

Disney Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Cute option Grogu is an absolute must-have toy, and you can adopt him for yourself now. See at Amazon

We think The Mandalorian might be one of the finest TV shows ever made, and the breakout star is The Child. Okay, yes, Baby Yoda. Okay, fine, Grogu.

This great animatronic doll of TV's cutest ever alien, and is perfect for playing with as if you've got your very own little companion.

Amazon The Child Funko Pop Great collectible This is one of our favourite Funko Pop figures ever, and sure to be popular among Star Wars fans. See at Amazon

This Funko Pop is shaping up as one of the hottest collectables around, recreating our choice adorable cutie from the Disney+ Mandalorian show and somehow making him even cuter than before.

Amazon Otterbox The Mandalorian Baby Grogu-inspired Stand for Amazon Echo Dot For your smart speaker A great present for Amazon Echo and Echo Dot owners. See at Amazon

Also available for the ball-shaped 4th generation Amazon Echo is this Baby Grogu-inspired holder, which sits underneath your 4th-generation Echo Dot. It's made by case guru Otterbox, and, by having one, you clearly mark yourself out as a discerning Star Wars fan.

On a practical level, the stand ensures your Echo Dot stays where you put it and adds a little bit of protection for your device, as well.

Amazon Star Wars Monopoly: The Force Awakens Edition Superb crossover Perhaps the most classic family board game gets a Star Wars makeover, and is sure to fuel gaming sessions for years. See at Amazon

You can choose whether to play on the Empire or Rebels' side in this novelty version of Monopoly, based on Star Wars. It's capitalism, but not as you know it - hotels are replaced by bases, and addresses by planets. As any family knows, though, don't blame Monopoly when you start to lose patience with each others' ruthless business decisions.

Amazon LittleBits Droid Inventor Kit For young coders There's no better time to learn to code than when you're young, and LittleBits has made a great kit with this Droid system. See at Walmart

Using LittleBits electronic blocks technology and the free Droid Inventor app, kids big and small will be able to teach their R2 robot new tricks and take it on more than 16 missions across the Star Wars universe. It now includes coding, too, so younglings (and older users) can unlock six extra in-app challenges, which get them programming using a simple drag-and-drop system.

Amazon Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Old favourite Lego will never age - it's as fun as ever to construct kits, and the Millennium Falcon has long been the standard in branded bricks. See at Amazon

There's a great range of amazing Star Wars-themed Lego sets, but perhaps the pick of the bunch is the old classic, the Millennium Falcon. Generations of kids have yearned to build the Falcon in Lego form, so don't hang about - snap it up!

Amazon Star Wars 3D Death Star Wall Light Great fun Get that outer space look whatever the room, with this stylish and dynamic wall light. See at Walmart

If you like the idea of a terrifying space station in the bedroom, this 3D Death Star wall light comes complete with a wall crack decal to make it appear as though it has crashed through your wall. The light is battery-powered so can be placed anywhere in your room and uses LED bulbs to light it up.

Lego Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport Starship Simple fun A great Lego set that will be great fun to build. See at Amazon

One of the newer Lego Star Wars kits available is this superb recreation of the central starship from The Mandalorian, our hero's transport and sometime home to Baby Yoda.

It's a unique design that looks set to become really iconic in its own right, and it's one of our favourites.

Amazon Star Wars Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber Outstanding replica If you're serious about lightsabers, this is the highest quality mainstream replica you'll find. See at Amazon

Channel your inner Star Wars villain with this high-quality replica lightsaber, the weapon of a certain Kylo Ren.

It features realistic light effects, plays authentic sounds from the movie, and comes complete with a tasteful display stand.

Amazon Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet Authentic feel If the Rebel Alliance is more your bag, this helmet will get you feeling just like Luke Skywalker. See at Amazon

We've all fancied ourselves a bit of a Luke Skywalker at one time or another, right?

Staring up at two moons in the sky, wondering when destiny will come our way. Well, wait no longer - this premium replica helmet will make you feel about as Skywalker-y as is likely in this galaxy, with sound effects to make you feel like you're at the Battle of Yavin yourself.