Looking for a soundbar to boost your TV audio? Want an easy sound solution without the fuss of a receiver and a million different wires?

Then you've come to the right place. Our best soundbar round-up is where we've gathered together the latest and greatest soundbars we've reviewed.

There's a world of choice when it comes to soundbars, so it can quickly become quite confusing. That's why we've lined up what we think are the elite options around when it comes to boosting your TV's sound.

Armed with this info, picking your next soundbar should be a breeze - so, let's get into the picks.

Best soundbar: Our top pick

Pocket-lint Sony HT-A7000 1. Best soundbar overall All-in-one sound The Sony HT-A7000 delivers an unrivalled and fully immersive sound from a simple all-in-one soundbar. Pros Wide and high soundstage

Three HDMI inputs

7.1.2 sound output Cons Bass can be thumpy

The shiny top surface can be distracting $1398 at Amazon $1400 at Best Buy $1195 at Walmart

The HT-A7000 is a massive 1.3-meter-long soundbar, and it delivers massive sound, too. We were especially impressed with the soundstage, which is much wider and higher than other all-in-one options; making it a perfect pairing with spatial formats like Dolby Atmos, which is supports through its 7.1.2 channels.

It's got more connectivity options than most, too, including two HDMI inputs that are capable of 8K60 HDR pass-through. This is as well as an HDMI eARC output that makes setup a breeze.

From our testing, we think most people will want to opt for the optional subwoofer add-on to get that really deep bass. Though, even as a standalone unit, the HT-A7000 offers immersive and dynamic sound.

Overall, we think this balances the best of performance and price, and will be the best pick for most people. That's why we picked it as our 2022 Soundbar of the year, and it remains a great pick in 2023.

Samsung HW-Q990C 2. Best soundbar for big room sound The full package $1199 $1269 Save $70 Incredibly immersive wireless soundbar system that will knock your socks off, and jam-packed with features too. Pros Fully immersive soundscape

Subterranean levels of bass

Surprisingly good with music Cons No huge performance strides from the HW-Q990B

No VRR or 4K/120 passthrough $1199 at Amazon $1499 at Best Buy $1199 at Walmart

The Samsung HW-Q990C represents another great soundbar from the brand, and delivers class-leading immersion when it comes to decoding Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio. It creates a discreet but powerful 11.1.4-channel system that is easy to install thanks to its wireless rear speakers and wireless subwoofer that connect with the soundbar automatically.

The overall design is attractive, and there’s a whole host of useful features, including an upgraded version of Q Symphony that teams with compatible Samsung TVs to improve sound even more, plus wireless Dolby Atmos. There’s also extensive access to high-resolution audio, plus support for things like Alexa and AirPlay 2.

Pocket-lint Sonos Beam (Gen 2) 3. Best soundbar for multi-room integration Small but mighty A lovely stylish and compact option, especially if you're already in the Sonos ecosystem. Pros Small form factor and great sound

Virtual Dolby Atmos support

HDMI eARC makes setup easy Cons Less impressive at low volumes

Surround setup is expensive $510 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy

The Sonos Beam is a compact soundbar capable of delivering sound that feels like it should be coming from a speaker twice the size. Being a Sonos product it comes with all the niceties we have come to expect, including support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you already have some Sonos speakers then the Beam is a great option as it can integrate seamlessly into your multiroom setup, doubling up as a great sounding speaker for music.

The updated version of the Sonos Beam makes improvements aesthetically, as well as adding much-needed support for Dolby Atmos. If you decide to go with full surround sound at a later date, you can wirelessly pair two Sonos One speakers as rears and add a subwoofer. It'll get pretty pricey, though.

Polk MagniFi Mini AX 4. Best soundbar for small spaces A tiny alternative Pros The tiny size makes it easy to place

Excellent sound for movies and TV

Can be expanded with wireless surrounds Cons Musical performance is less convincing

Subwoofer placement is critical $299 at Amazon

The Polk MagniFi Mini AX is a great alternative to the Sonos Beam. It's smaller, can be had for around the same price, and comes with a wireless subwoofer included. If you were to add a sub to the Sonos system, you'd be looking at doubling your budget.

In its standard configuration, we think it bests the Sonos Beam for movies and TV, the deep rumble of the subwoofer just can't be overlooked. The soundstage and clarity are mighty impressive, too. Plus, you get a physical remote, which is a big deal for some users.

It's really just the musical performance that lets this bar down, it sounds decent enough to play in the background, but if you've got a bit of an audiophile slant, we don't think this option will satisfy your needs.

Bowers & Wilkins Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 5. Best soundbar for design If you're looking for a single-unit solution, the Panorama 3 won't disappoint - it sounds awesome with TV, movies and music. Pros Room-filling delivery

Attractive design and great build quality

High-quality speakers Cons No DTS:X support

Only one HDMI connection

No expansion options $999 at Amazon

As single-unit soundbars go, the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 ticks all the main boxes. It's attractively designed, with 13 high-quality speakers and 400W of Class D amplification on offer to create a solid 3.1.2-channel system with Dolby Atmos content.

The connectivity is adequate, with an optical digital input and a single HDMI connector with eARC. There's also wireless connectivity available via Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2, as well as support present for Alexa, high-resolution music streaming services and Spotify Connect, as well. The only real omission here is the lack of expansion options for rear speakers or a separate subwoofer.

Otherwise, the performance is excellent, with a soundstage that delivers width, overhead effects and a surprising amount of bass considering there’s no separate sub. If you're looking for a single-unit solution, the Panorama 3 won't disappoint - it sounds awesome with TV, movies and music.

Pocket-lint Sonos Ray 6. Best for a second room Compact option The Sonos Ray offers a lovely design, great sound quality for its size and a range of excellent features for its affordable price. Pros Compact design

Great sound quality for its size

Excellent range of features Cons Not as good at lower volumes

No HDMI ARC or eARC support $279 at Amazon $279 at Sonos $280 at Best Buy

The Sonos Ray is a soundbar that offers a lovely design, great sound quality for its size and a range of excellent features, largely thanks to being part of the wider Sonos system.

You'll make some compromises by opting for the Sonos Ray over the Beam or Arc, such as the lack of smart assistants, HDMI eARC support and Dolby Atmos, and there is a smaller soundstage overall, but the Ray is still well worth considering in the right setup.

If you're looking for a Sonos soundbar for your living room, we'd recommend the Beam over the Ray. However, the Ray is an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade the sound of a bedroom TV or gaming monitor. For the price, the overall package here is brilliant.

How did we choose the best soundbars?

Having tested all of the options above, we have put in the legwork to find out which soundbars are worth your cash. When considering the best soundbars we first considered the sound quality, of course, followed by the size and any additional boxes like subwoofers, the features - including whether it offers Atmos - and the price.

We've also considered user reviews, so we can get a good idea that its long-term use backs up our in-depth review process - though all of the brands here we know are superb for reliability.

FAQ

Q: Do I need Dolby Atmos support?

Atmos is a neat audio format that directs audio upwards so that it bounces off the ceiling to create a greater surround sound effect. It is usually accompanied by a noticeably higher price tag, so you'll need to be sure you'll get the use out of it - though many streaming services are using the format now, so you will probably come across it more than you think.

Remember that having a soundbar with Dolby Atmos built in can affect placement as well – it needs to be in a spot where the upward-firing speakers can reach the ceiling, so sitting in a TV stand won't cut it.

Q: How to I connect my soundbar to my TV?

To get the best audio, you'll want to use an HDMI connection, using your TVs ARC (Audio Return Channel) or eARC-compatible port. However if you have an older TV or are running short of HDMI ports, many soundbars connect via optical. However be aware that you can't get better quality sound, such as Dolby Atmos playback, over an optical connection.

Q: Do I need a subwoofer?

Many soundbars come with their own subwoofer to amplify the bass, and while you'll need to find somewhere to place it, they are now usually wireless and fairly flexible on their positioning (though we would always recommend keeping it as close to the soundbar as possible for best integration).

If a soundbar doesn't have a separate sub, you may find it is a little bigger overall, or may not be aimed at producing big bassy sound.