A good night's sleep is critical to performing well the next day, and it's worth getting a sound machine if you can't get the shut-eye you need. The best sound machines can help you relax with soothing sounds to drown out traffic and noisy neighborhoods, and include app controls to adjust the volume, set the timer and smart functions. Some models go the extra mile and incorporate alarm clocks, night lights and other nifty features to become must-have sleep management tools for those struggling to get some shut-eye.

We usually test speakers, smartphones and other gadgets at Pocket-lint, and it's refreshing to look at niche but popular products like sound machines. For this list, we included the best sound machines for every user and price point, so there's something for everyone.

Best sound machine: Our favorite choices

Sound+Sleep SE Sleep Sound Machine 1. Best overall sound machine Soothing sounds for most environments $110 $130 Save $20 Sound+Sleep's High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine offers an incredible 44 non-looping sounds to choose from and is easy to use with a convenient dial to switch between them. Pros Fantastic sound selection

Easy-to-use design

Adaptive sound technology Cons No backup battery

Expensive $110 at Amazon

Sound+Sleep's High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine is the best option for most people and rooms because it offers a wide range of non-looping sounds and adaptive technology to adjust the volume based on the space's background noise. There's no shortage of options to choose from with 44 nature and ambient sounds, eight fans, and 12 white noises.You'll likely be able to find a sound setting to mask blaring horns or the din of traffic to your taste.

The High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine is surprisingly compact considering its capabilities and is easy to use with a handy dial to instantly switch between rainfall, meditate, waterfalls, and other sounds. It also has two USB-A ports for charging tablets and 3.5mm audio in and out ports to enjoy the sounds and your music through headphones or speakers.

This sound machine doesn't come cheap, but justifies its cost with a fantastic range of sounds in a compact and intuitive design. It works on AC power and the lack of a backup battery will only be an issue for people who live in areas with frequent blackouts that can't afford to miss an alarm.

Hatch Restore 2 2. Best premium sound machine From dusk till dawn The Hatch Restore 2 is a fantastic sleeping aid with a wide range of sounds to help you relax and an innovative lighting system to improve your bedtime routine. Pros Mimics sunrise and sunset for a better routine

Wide range of sounds to choose from

App-control Cons Pricey

Subscription-based add-ons $200 at Amazon $200 at Walmart $200 at Best Buy

The Hatch Restore 2 is much more than just a sound machine and is one of the best all-around devices to manage and monitor your sleep routine. Its unique design stands out in earthly colors like Slate, Putty, and Latte with an app to control the lighting which mimics sunrise and sunset to help the body get into a batter sleeping routine.

When it comes to sound, the three speakers create a sea of tranquility with a wide selection of sounds like wind, ocean, and a fan to help you get to bed. There's also an easy-to-read alarm clock and a handy night light. Most users swear by the sunrise alarm that wakes them with a gentle light instead of an annoying ringing alarm.

Hatch's Restore 2 is an unashamedly premium product that promises an optimized sleeping routine and improved bedroom ambiance with calming lights and sounds. It's worth every penny of its hefty price, although the expensive subscription-based add-ons will only be for the die-hard fans.

LectroFan EVO 3. Best value sound machine Keeping it simple $45 $60 Save $15 The LectroFan EVO keeps it simple with a compact design and offers 22 sounds to help drown out traffic neighbors and any other noise that be preventing you from getting the sleep you need. Pros 22 sounds to choose from

Easy to use design

Compact and lightweight Cons No clock

No alarm $45 at Amazon $58 at Walmart

Sound machines don't need to be pricey, and affordable models like the LectroFan EVO can be the difference between peaceful nightly sleep and restless tossing for hours, with 22 sounds to block out the neighbors and other annoying noises. The wide range of options like pink, white, and brown noise, ocean and surf sounds and 10 fans create a warm and comfortable environment, and the convenient timer can turn it off automatically once you're sleeping.

One of the best things about the LectroFan EVO is its simplicity and the plug and play design means there are no apps or subscriptions to worry about. Just switch it on and use the six large buttons to select the mode you prefer. The LectroFan EVO is also small enough for frequent travelers wanting a good night's sleep in hotels and includes a 3.5mm jack to connect headphones or speakers.

This sound machine is great for helping you get to to sleep and can boost your concentration when working or studying by blocking distractions. Its simplicity can be a strength or weakness depending on what you're looking for and some will love the fact that there's no clock, lights or alarm, while others will prefer something more advanced.

Dreamegg D1 4. Best sound machine for kids Gets babies to bed $36 $50 Save $14 The Dreamegg D1 is great for babies because it has child-friendly sounds and a nightlight. But it works for adults too, improving the longevity of the purchase, and it can help improve their concentration by reducing distracting noises around them. Pros Includes sounds for adults and kids

Convenient night-light

Compact Cons Night-light isn't dimmable

No clock or other advanced features $36 at Amazon $62 at Walmart

Dreamegg's D1 sound machine is the best option for parents who want to create a warm and soothing environment for their child. It offers 24 different sounds, including natural child-friendly options like lullaby, Fetal Tone, and Little Star, which can help a baby calm down when they're crying and soothe them to sleep. Adults aren't left out and tired parents can try the seven fan and white noise sounds to help them get some rest, or use it to grow with your child as they age.

The Dreamegg D1's black or white disc-like design fits most bedsides and is easy to use with large tactile buttons to select the sound and set the timer to work continuously or switch off after 30, 60, or 90 minutes. The rim includes a warm LED night light for ambiance and includes a breathing effect to lull the little ones to sleep.

Setting a bedtime routine from a young age can make life easier for kids and parents alike, and the Dreamegg D1 is one of the best tools for the job with its wide sound selection and built-in night-light. It's compact and easy to use, although it could have been better if the night light was dimmable.

Loftie Alarm Clock 5. Best alarm clock sound machine Next-level sleeping tech Lofties alarm clock takes sleep management to the next level with AI-generated bedtime stories, a two-phase alarm, and numerous sounds to ensure you get the rest you need to feel refreshed the next day. Pros Wide range of relaxing sounds

Includes a night light and app control

Simple yet stylish looks Cons Isn't cheap

Complicated setup $149 at Amazon

The Loftie is perfect for buyers looking for a more conventional alarm clock that doubles as an all-around sleep improvement device with calming sounds and personalized content. It may look basic, but it's crammed full of tech and includes a handy free app to browse through Ten Rain, Campfire, and other Brown and White noise sounds. There's even breathing and meditation sounds like Angelic Alignment and Being Blissful to assist your mental well-being.

It doesn't stop there and the Loftie is one of the few alarm clocks to offer tailor-made AI-generated stories to help you sleep. Another trademark feature of the Lofie alarm clock is its two-phase alarm that gets you up gently with soothing sounds before fully waking you with customized sounds or other melodies.

The Lofie may be pricey, but it is worth it if you'll use its extensive range of features to create a relaxing sleeping routine. Setting it up may take some time if you're using all its abilities, then it's smooth sailing into dreamland every night.

Yogasleep Dohm UNO White Noise Machine 6. Best fan-based sound machine Simple slumbering machine $48 $50 Save $2 The Yogasleep Dohm from Marpac has been around for over 50 years and is trusted for its simple and user-friendly design that makes authentic fan sounds to help you concentrate or relax. Pros Authentic fan sounds

Durable construction

Easy to use Cons Low-tech design isn't for everyone

Possiblity of mechanical parts getting worn out $51 at Amazon $48 at Best Buy

Marpac's Yogasleep Dohm is one of the simplest and most effective sound machines for people who prefer fan sounds and don't need white or brown noise and other nature-based options to get to sleep. Unlike most rivals, it includes a real, moving fan to generate a relaxing humming sound that can be beneficial for sleeping, work, or studying. There are two speeds to choose from, and you can also adjust the tone and volume to suit your preferences.

The Yogasleep Dohm has a dome-like design thanks to its mechanical nature with a huge power and volume button on the front to get it going. The twistable cover on top has openings to allow the sound to flow through and adjusting the sound and tone is as simple as turning it left or right.

This sound machine has been putting people to sleep since 1962, and is an effective-yet-affordable option for anyone wanting authentic fan sounds instead of a speaker. Its low-tech design isn't for everyone and the moving parts can get worn out, but these are minor drawbacks considering its price and intuitive design.

SNOOZ Go 7. Best portable sound machine Snoozing on the go The Snooz Go is portable enough to fit in any bag and includes six relaxing sounds and a 20-hour battery for satisfying slumber at a campsite or hotel. Pros Six sounds to choose from

20-hour battery

Doubles as a Bluetooth speaker Cons Might be too basic for some users

Attached string isn't for everyone $60 at Amazon $60 at Walmart

Travelers, business people and anyone on the go can try the Snooz Go as a compact and reliable sound machine to use on their journeys. Its 3.8-inch disc-like design fits into most bags and includes a handy rope for easy carry. There are six soothing sounds to choose from, like fans, and white and pink noise, and it also works as a Bluetooth speaker, so you can enjoy music and podcasts on it.

The Snooz Go fits on most bedsides and includes a useful night light to help you see in the dark and a stylish fabric covering the speaker with icon-shaped buttons to adjust the settings. There's no worrying about it dying suddenly because it includes a built-in battery with a 20-hour lifespan that's easily rechargeable via USB-C.

You won't be disturbed by traffic and other intrusive noises while traveling if you have the Snooz Go to get a relaxing night's sleep. It fits in most handbags and hand luggage and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker if you need entertainment on the road.

Jack & Rose Sound Machine 8. Best budget sound machine Sleep well for less The Jack and Rose sound machine offers 16 sounds for babies and adults and has a stunning night light that can change between seven bright colours to keep things exciting. Pros 16 sounds

Ideal for adults and babies

Changes color Cons No app-control

No alarm clock $20 at Amazon

Trying out a sound machine for the first time is easy thanks to the affordable Jack and Rose. This sound machine has four lullabies for babies, with four white noises and six nature sounds for adults, like chirping birds and ocean waves. You won't have to do much adjusting because it remembers your previous sound, volume, and lighting settings and also has a timer to switch it off at certain intervals.

The Jack and Rose sound machine might be one of the most reasonably-priced on the market, but it's also the most eye-catching with vivid lighting that can switch between seven colors, including green, pink, and yellow. The speaker delivers loud sound to drown out unwanted sounds and is surrounded by well-spaced touch controls for adjusting the volume and other settings.

Anyone looking to improve their sleep without a huge cash outlay will love the Jack and Rose sound machine because it has sounds for adults and babies and provides a fun experience with its bright colors. It's perfect for people getting into sound machines for the first time, but it might be too basic for veterans looking for app-control and other advanced functions.

The bottom line: Which is the best sound machine?

The Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine is our best overall pick because it has one of the widest ranges of non-looping sounds and can adapt its volume according to the room's noise level. Anyone looking for the best sleep management tool can try the Hatch Restore 2, which emulates sunrise and sunset for a better sleep routine and includes numerous sounds to fall asleep to. LectroFans Evo is the best value option because it comes at a great price, is user-friendly, and has 22 sounds to choose from.

Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine Premium Pick $101 at Amazon $107 at Walmart

How did we choose the best sound machine?

Testing gadgets is our specialty at Pocket-lint, and we judged the best sound machines by the quality and variety of their sounds, extra features, and value.

Our top picks have the widest range of sounds to appeal to kids and adults alike. The more budget-friendly picks might not have as many sounds, but tend to make up for it by being easy to use and including other nifty features or offer simple design for easy use.

Speaking of nifty features, we gave bonus points for sound machines with the best tech. The premium picks have advanced features like app-control, and AI-generated bedtime stories to justify their price, while the affordable options offer brilliant value with night lights, 3.5mm audio ports, and authentic fan sounds.

What is the best sleep machine on the market?

Many great sound machines are currently available with the Hatch Restore 2 and LectroFan EVO rated as among the best.

Which noise is best for sleeping?

It depends on your preference, but sounds like ocean waves, singing birds, and rain are popular with buyers.

Are sound machines good or bad?

Sound machines are excellent for helping people to get to bed and can also help you concentrate when you're working or studying.