With a tall and beautiful AMOLED screen perfect for viewing your night photography, the phone deserves some proper protection to ensure that you don't accidentally scratch it in everyday use, so a screen protector is a must-have, and we've gathered the best options on the market right now.

While we're all excited about the newest iPhone 15 , we can't forget about other luxury phones with cameras that are just as impressive. And the Sony Xperia 1 V is a really intriguing high-end smartphone that is well worth the investment, especially if you're into pro-level photography , and you want a phone that's a little different to the mainstream iPhone or Samsung handset.

If you don't like the hardness of glass, a Hydrogel protector like this one gives a much softer finish, but still boasts great coverage.

For those who like thicker glass screen protectors, this is a solid choice with decent material. It might add some bulk, but it's great for privacy and durability.

If the matte finish of Mr. Shield appeals, this is another option with slightly more premium materials without compromising a budget-friendly price tag.

A nice and simple pack of three protectors, this offers simply superb value at a sub-$10 price tag. Plus, you'll get plenty of back-ups for routine swap-outs.

If you prefer a matte finish on your screen protectors this generally means opting for a non-glass material like this one offered by Mr. Shield - it's PET and more flexible, and very scratch-resistant.

Mr Shield offers a great deal in the form of this three-pack, giving you a pair of spare protectors in case disaster strikes. With decent-quality glass, you'll get good protection at a great price.

How we pick the best screen protectors for the Sony Xperia 1 V

Screen protectors have to tick one key box before we'll consider them at all, which is that they'll protect from scratches and cracks, keeping your phone's display pristine in the event of a drop or scrape. Beyond that, ease of application and quality of materials are key criteria for us.

Value is also a key concern, one that's clearly appreciated by those making screen protectors - with more well-priced options than ever popping up.

We've been very impressed by Mr. Shield's options, comprising matte and glossy finishes, and each one comes in at a very reasonable price.

What is the best screen protector for the Sony Xperia 1 V?

The Xperia 1 V doesn't have quite as many screen protectors as some other phones out there - it's a more niche model with a pretty unique size and shape. However, options from Supershieldz and Mr. Shield mean that you still have some great choices if you're looking to slap a protector on your Xperia 1 V as soon as possible.