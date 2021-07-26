Sonos produces a wide range of excellent speakers to cover almost every need. From ultra-portable speakers such as the Sonos Roam, to high-quality soundbars such as the Sonos Arc, a Sonos speaker promises super sound at all sizes. That said, great speakers deserve equally quality accessories to further elevate your sound. We've rounded up some of the best Sonos speaker accessories that you can get your hands on right now, from wall brackets and shelves, to soundbar mounts and floor stands.

Flexson Wall Mount for Sonos One, One SL, Play:1 Best Sonos accessory for wall mounting Solid wall mounting for Sonos One, One SL, and Play: 1 $63 $79 Save $16 The Flexson Wall Mount is easy to fit and comes with a couple of clever features, like the ability to tilt down by 15-degrees. Pros Variable angle

Hides cable entry Cons Included anchors aren't the best $63 at Amazon $80 at Walmart

A really effective way to ensure you get great sound around your entire room is to wall mount your speakers. It's also a great option if you don't have any convenient shelves where you want to place your speakers. These wall mounts from Flexson make it quick and easy to mount your Sonos speakers on the wall.

The wall mount is designed for the Sonos One, it will also fit the One SL and Play:1 models. If you're mounting the speakers fairly high up, you can opt to mount the speakers upside down making it easier to access the controls.

Sanus Outlet Shelf Best Sonos shelf A shelf for the Sonos One, One SL, Era 100, or Play: 1 that fits around your outlet Turn your outlet into a shelf for your smart speaker, including a Sonos One, One SL, Play:1, and Era 100. Clever cable management hides the excess cable away. Pros Fits around your outlet

Fits Sonos One, One SL, Play: 1, and Era 100 Cons Not ideal for outlets near the floor $23 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy $57 at Walmart

One issue with placing your Sonos speakers on a shelf is that you don't always have a power outlet anywhere nearby. You're then left with a mess of extension cables and a struggle to hide your excess cables behind your book collection. This clever shelf fits around your outlet, ensuring that you always have power within easy reach.

The shelf will fit a Sonos One, One SL, Play:1 and Era 100, and they're ideal for other smart speakers too, such as an Echo Dot. Clever cable management ensures that you don't have a mess of dangling cables around your shelf.

Sanus Speaker Stand for Sonos Era 100 Best floor stand for Sonos Era 100 Keep your Sonos Era 100 at optimal listening height with this floor stand $112 $140 Save $28 This Sanus Speaker Stand is designed to securely support the new Sonos Era 100 speakers. They're designed to be the optimal listening height and include clever cable management to keep your cables out of sight. Pros Designed to fit Sonos Era 100

Cable managments keeps cables hidden Cons Only compatible with Sonos Era 100 $140 at Amazon $112 at Best Buy $112 at Walmart

One of the key benefits of Sonos speakers is the ability to add new speakers to your existing setup. A Sonos Era 100 is a great speaker on its own, but combine a pair of them with a Sonos Beam and Sonos Sub and you've got yourself a home theatre surround sound system. If you're using a pair of Sonos Era 100s in a setup like this, you're going to need to place them at the right height.

This Sanus speaker stand is designed specifically for the Sonos Era 100, and is set up to be the optimal height for listening. Your cables slip neatly inside the stand keeping everything looking neat.

Sanus Floor Stand for Sonos One, One SL, Play:1, Play:3 Best floor stand for the Sonos One Perfect stands for adding a Sonos One, One SL, Play:1, or Play:3 to your home theatre The Sanus Floor Stand is a stylish way to mount your speakers for a home theatre setup. The stands can fit several Sonos models, including the Sonos One, One SL, Play:1, and Play:3. Pros Perfect height for home theatre

Sold as a pair or individually Cons Not compatible with Sonos Era speakers $120 at Amazon $145 at Best Buy $120 at Walmart

The Sonos Era 100 is part of the new generation of Sonos speakers, but the previous lineup still has some excellent speakers. If you're rocking a Sonos One, One SL, Play:1, or Play: 3, there are floor stands that are a perfect fit.

This Sanus floor stand is one of the most versatile out there, with its ability to support four different speakers from the Sonos lineup. It won't fit the Sonos Era models, however. The speakers are held at optimal listening height and your cables are kept tucked neatly away.

Sanus Speaker Stand for Sonos Era 300 Best floor stand for Sonos Era 300 The perfect floor stand for your Sonos Era 300 $160 $200 Save $40 This Sanus floor stand is the perfect fit for the new Sonos Era 300 speakers. Clever cable management hides the cable within the stand body to maintain a sleek and stylish look. Pros Perfect fit for the Sonon Era 300 speaker

Optimal listening height Cons Only compatible with Sonos Era 300 $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $160 at Walmart

The new Sonos Era 300 is a stunning addition to the Sonos lineup, boasting Dolby Atmos support and room-filling sound. A speaker this good deserves a high-quality stand and this Sanus speaker stand is a perfect choice.

The power cable hides away inside the post, so it won't ruin the clean lines of the speaker stand. You can use rubber feet or adjustable carpet spikes to work with whatever surface you're placing it on, ensuring that your Sonos Era 300 is fully supported and not prone to any vibrations.

Flexson Floor Stand for Sonos Five and Play:5 Best floor stand for Sonos Five A perfect floor stand for your Sonos Five or Play:5 speaker $130 $150 Save $20 Flexson's Floor Stand for Sonos Five enables you to keep your Five or Play:5 neatly tucked away in the corner. You can mount your speaker vertically or horizontally. Pros Fits both the Sonos Five and Play:5

Optimal listening height Cons Speaker not securely clamped in place $130 at Amazon $98 at Walmart

The Sonos Five is the largest dedicated speaker in the Sonos lineup, with more than enough power to fill even the largest room. If you want to mount it, you're going to need a sturdy stand, and this Flexson floor stand fits the bill.

The stand will fit both the Sonos Five and the Play:5, and you can choose to mount your speaker either vertically or horizontally. The solid construction is more than enough to keep your speaker supported, and your Sonos Five fits snugly into the stand, even if it isn't clamped in place.

Flexson Cantilever Mount for Sonos Arc and Sonos Beam Best TV mount for Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc Mount your TV and your Sonos Arc or Sonos Beam together Mount your TV and soundbar together with this adjustable cantilever mount. The bracket can fit a TV from 32-inches to 70-inches and the soundbar bracket is compatible with both the Sonos Arc and Sonos Beam. Pros Mount your soundbar and TV together

Fits both Sonos Arc and Sonos Beam Cons Not compatible with Sonos Ray $200 at Amazon $200 at Walmart

Sonos produces a range of excellent soundbars that can transform your experience when watching TV. Soundbars are great when you can place them on a TV stand, but what if you want to mount your TV on the wall?

This cantilever TV mount is the perfect solution. The mount will support your TV, but also has an additional section for mounting a Sonos Arc or Sonos Beam directly beneath. The position of the TV and soundbar are adjustable, so you'll always get the perfect viewing and listening angle, and the mount can fit TVs from 32-inches all the way up to 70-inches.

Sanus Soundbar Mount for Sonos Ray Best TV mount for Sonos Ray Attach your Sonos Ray to your current TV setup with this clever mount Attach your soundbar to your current TV setup with this clever soundbar mount. Compatible with most TVs, the mount is specifically designed to fit the Sonos Ray. Pros Fits most TVs

Adjustable height Cons Not compatible with Sonos Arc or Sonos Beam $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

If you're thinking of buying a Sonos Ray, but are worried about how you're going to be able to mount it below your TV, then worry no more. This Sanus mount is specifically designed to hold a Sonos Ray and attaches easily to most TVs and TV mounts.

You can adjust the height of the soundbar to ensure the perfect listening conditions, and it will work with TVs from 32-inches to 65-inches. It's easy to install, and was designed in partnership with Sonos, so you know you won't have any issues with compatibility.

Sonos Move Wall Hook Best mounting accessory for Sonos Move Hang up your Sonos Move for a portable party Perfect for the outdoors, the Move Wall Hook integrates beautifully with the Move's built-in handle. Pros Perfect fit for the Sonos Move

Easy to install Cons Only compatible with Sonos Move $70 at Walmart $29 at Sonos

The Sonos Move is a portable speaker that means you can take your music with you. One of the key benefits is that it allows you to take your music outside, when the weather permits. You can place your speaker on a table or on the ground, but it's always nice to have somewhere dedicated to place it.

This wall hook is the perfect solution. Attach it to your wall, and you can mount your Sonos Move on it via the Move's built-in handle. When the weather starts to turn, just slide it off the hook, and take it back inside again.

Sonos Move Travel Bag Best case for Sonos Move Take your Sonos Move and all its accessories with you The Sonos Move Travel Bag is a customed-designed carryall that allows you to travel with the Move and keep everything organised. Pros Keeps your Sonos Move protected

Strap for easy carrying Cons Not the cheapest options $79 at Sonos

If you want to take your Sonos Move outside your home then you'll want something to carry it in. There is a huge range of carry cases for the Sonos Move, but this case from Sonos is one of the best out there.

The main section is a perfect fit for your portable speaker, keeping it protected when you're on the move. There's also a detachable section designed to hold your accessories, such as the wireless charging base or USB-C charger. The adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to bring your Sonos Move with you when you're on the go.

Zaracle Flexible Carry Case for Sonos Roam Best case for Sonos Roam Keep your Sonos Roam protected without impacting the sound Keep your Sonos Roam protected when you're out and about. The flexible case allows you to play music without needing to remove it, and the included clip helps keep your Sonos Roam secure. Pros Play music without removing the case

Includes clip to keep your Sonos Roam secure Cons Not waterproof $16 at Amazon $34 at Walmart

The Sonos Roam is the company's most portable speaker. A case is a vital accessory to keep it protected when you're on the move, but many of the Sonos Roam cases out there are designed for carrying your speaker, but not for playing it.

This flexible case from Zaracle ensures that you can enjoy your music even with case on, so your Sonos Roam will always have an additional layer of protection, even when you're using it. It also comes with a handy clip that can stop you from accidentally dropping your portable speaker when you're out and about.

How I chose the best Sonos speaker accessories

When choosing the best Sonos speaker accessories, I've tried to include products for the majority of the Sonos lineup. The company regularly refreshes its products, but even older speakers such as the Play:1 are still great products in their own right and have a wealth of accessories that you can choose from. I've also aimed to include a range of product types, from shelves and mounts, to floor stands and cases.

How to choose a Sonos speaker accessory

When you're choosing accessories for your Sonos speakers, there are a few things that you have to keep in mind.

Is the accessory compatible with my Sonos speaker?

Not every Sonos speaker accessory will work with every Sonos speaker. The company regularly updates its products, introducing new models with different features and form factors. An accessory that's perfect for one model of speaker may not be able to fit a different model. When purchasing, you should always check that your specific model of speaker is mentioned in the product description as being compatible. If it's not, you'll need to look elsewhere.

Where will the Sonos speaker be placed?

Using Sonos speakers to create a home theatre audio set up can produce a stunning immersive experience. Whilst the speakers themselves can be positioned almost anywhere, it's important to remember that you're going to need to plug them in. If you don't have power in the best location for your speaker, you may need to think about a different option, such as shelf accessory that can be placed near an outlet.

Will my Sonos speaker accessory work with other models?

One danger with purchasing Sonos gear is the urge to upgrade. Sonos regularly introduces new models, and it rarely makes a misstep. If you're using older Sonos speakers you may find yourself with an itch to go for a newer model. It makes sense to choose accessories that are upgrade proof by checking that they'll work with the model of speaker you're thinking about getting next.