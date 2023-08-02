Discover the best cases for your Sonos Roam or Sonos Roam SL portable Bluetooth speakers that can be used to store your device and keep it protected during your next adventure.
You've spent up to $180 on a portable Bluetooth speaker that's lightweight and ready to take on your next adventure, but have you thought about how you'll carry it around? Chances are, you won't want to hold it in your hands while you're out and about. That's why we've compiled this round-up of the best cases for your Sonos Roam or Sonos Roam SL. For a relatively small investment, you can protect your speaker at the same time as you're transporting it. Whether you're looking for a hard shell case or a silicone protective sleeve, here are the best Sonos Roam cases.
- Casematix / Pocket-lint
Casematix Hard Case for Sonos RoamEditor's Choice
- Khanka / Pocket-lint
Khanka Hard Travel Case for Sonos RoamPremium Pick
- Sound Bass / Pocket-lint
Sound Bass Heavy Duty Protective Silicone Case for Sonos RoamBest Value
- Aztopa / Pocket-lint
Aztopa Silicone Protective Skin for Sonos RoamProtective sleeve
- Zaracle / Pocket-lint
Zaracle Flexible Carry Case for Sonos RoamBest for travel
- Casematix / Pocket-lint
Casematix Hard Case for Sonos RoamEditor's Choice
Ideal for storing your Sonos Roam speaker (or safely transporting it when not in use), this hard shell case from Casematix offers a foam inner lining that softly cradles the speaker. There's also a mesh pocket for storing the speaker's charging cable and a padded middle divider, so all sides of the speaker remain protected. There's a dust-resistant zipper too and a hook for easy carrying.
- Khanka / Pocket-lint
Khanka Hard Travel Case for Sonos RoamPremium Pick$35 $38 Save $3
This premium Khanka Hard Travel Case comes with a protective silicone shell that surrounds the speaker from all sides (except the speaker grille) without interfering with sound quality during use. For easy transport while listening, it comes with a detachable shoulder strap. Also, in this bundle is a separate zippered hard shell case ideal for storing the speaker and its charging cable.
- Sound Bass / Pocket-lint
Sound Bass Heavy Duty Protective Silicone Case for Sonos RoamBest Value
Available in black or white, this Heavy Duty Protective Silicone Case is a sleeve that covers the speaker to protect all sides except the front grille and controls. It comes with a carabiner hook to attach the speaker to a belt or backpack and the silicone material is designed to be durable, so like the speaker, it can be used in all weather.
- Aztopa / Pocket-lint
Aztopa Silicone Protective Skin for Sonos RoamProtective sleeve
The Aztopa Silicone Protective Skin is a lightweight option that guards the speaker from all sides, including the front speaker grille, with a mesh design said to not impede sound quality. The sleeve maximises shock absorption in drops and you get a bit of extra protection around the speaker's outer edges. It also comes with a carabiner, while colour choices include black, gray, or red.
- Zaracle / Pocket-lint
Zaracle Flexible Carry Case for Sonos RoamBest for travel
The Zaracle Flexibile carrying case features a mesh front and solid silicone backing that protects the Roam or Roam SL from all sides. It's waterproof and adds very little extra weight to the speaker itself and it comes with a carabiner. Use this sleeve to protect your Roam speaker from scratches and accidental drops. It comes in a choice of colours too, including black, blue, gray, or red.
- Emaquin / Pocket-lint
Emaquin Travel and Storage Case for Sonos RoamStorage option
Ideal for storing or transporting the speaker, this Emaquin Travel & Storage Case is a soft shell case that zippers shut. It offers padding on all sides. The case comes with a wrist strap and carabiner. One nice feature is that there's a strap within the case to hold the speaker in place, so you can open the case's cover and listen to unimpeded audio without removing the speaker from the case itself.
Why use a case with your Sonos Roam speaker?
The Sonos Roam speaker offers great quality sound and the ability to enjoy your favourite music, audiobooks, or other audio content just about anywhere. The speaker is waterproof (with an IP67 rating). If you want to help protect your speaker against physical damage though, using an optional case is beneficial. The right case can keep the speaker from getting scratched, dinged, or dirty while you're on the go, without compromising sound quality. Be sure to check out our in-depth review of this popular speaker.
This round up features two main types of Sonos Roam cases. The first case style can be used to safely store or transport your speaker when it's not being used. Regardless of which speaker colour you purchased, the other case style can be used while you're actually using the speaker to make it easier to carry around, while continuously offering an added layer of protection.