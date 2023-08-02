Discover the best cases for your Sonos Roam or Sonos Roam SL portable Bluetooth speakers that can be used to store your device and keep it protected during your next adventure.

You've spent up to $180 on a portable Bluetooth speaker that's lightweight and ready to take on your next adventure, but have you thought about how you'll carry it around? Chances are, you won't want to hold it in your hands while you're out and about. That's why we've compiled this round-up of the best cases for your Sonos Roam or Sonos Roam SL. For a relatively small investment, you can protect your speaker at the same time as you're transporting it. Whether you're looking for a hard shell case or a silicone protective sleeve, here are the best Sonos Roam cases.