Sonos speakers are known for their crystal-clear sound, versatility, and offer multiple ways to listen to your favorite tunes, from streaming services to your own audio library. Not to mention, they feature a durable and long-lasting form-factor. So, if you're in the market for a new audio system, some of the best Sonos models are on sale now, so you can upgrade your sound at a budget-friendly price.
Best Sonos deals
Sonos Roam
The Sonos Roam, the highly-rated portable speaker, is now available as a two-pack, which is now on sale. Including Wi-Fi streaming and Bluetooth connectivity,the Roam is a promising on the go option. Additionally, it features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and automatic Trueplay tuning, making it not only a compact speaker, but a pretty smart one as well. From our experience, the Roam delivers a clear and balanced sound, making it a great choice for outdoor adventures, parties, or simply enjoying music at home. This limited-time offer includes two white speakers, each with up to 10 hours of battery life and the ability to charge via USB-C cable or wireless Qi charger.
Sonos Outdoor
The Sonos Outdoor speakers by Sonance can help you bring your outdoor listening to new levels. According to Sonos, these speakers are engineered to withstand anything from salt spray to freezing temps - while delivering crystal-clear sound for all your outdoor listening needs. And when paired with the Sonos Amp, you can power up to three pairs of these beauties for the ultimate outdoor sound experience.
Sonos Arc Wireless Soundbar and Era 100 Wireless Smart Speakers
The Sonos Arc Wireless Soundbar and two Era 100 Wireless Smart Speakers can elevate your home theatre experience. Since they've gone on sale you can get them for over $200, now's the perfect time to add this system to your home. With the insanely realistic 3D sound of Dolby Atmos, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action. And with the Era 100's Trueplay Acoustic Tuning Technology, they boast a perfectly balanced sound that's personalized to your space.
Sonos In-Ceiling Speakers by Sonance
Get ready to elevate your home audio experience with the latest addition to the Sonos family - the In-Ceiling Speakers by Sonance. These speakers are designed to blend seamlessly into your home, with specially crafted round or square grilles that are paintable to match your ceiling. But don't let their discreet appearance fool you - the sound quality is as fantastic as Sonos has accustomed us to, thanks to customization with AMP Trueplay that takes into account the size, layout, and furnishings of your room. That's pretty awesome, no matter how you put things.
Sonos Outdoor Speakers
The Sonos Outdoor Speakers by Sonance promise a more immersive approach to outdoor listening. If you want them in white, you can get these speakers for a solid $324 off. Additionally, Sonos says these speakers are designed to withstand any weather conditions, so you can enjoy your music on the patio or by the pool. The Sonos Amp allows you to connect up to three pairs of speakers for maximum coverage and sound quality.
Sonos In-Wall Speakers
The Sonos In-Wall Speakers are on sale now for a fantastic $176 off. These speakers are specifically optimized for Sonos AMP and utilize Trueplay tuning to deliver bold and immersive sound. Not only are they designed to blend seamlessly into your wall with paintable grilles, but they also automatically adjust to the size, construction, and furnishings of the room for the ultimate customized sound experience.
Sonos Move
With its weatherproof and drop-resistant design, the Sonos Move boasts great sound performance in various weather conditions. Our favorite part, however, is that the speaker doesn't compromise full bass for a compact form-factor. With automatic Trueplay tuning, you won't miss a beat whether you're listening to your favorite podcast or pumping up the volume with your go-to playlist. Plus, with built-in Google Assistant and Voice Control, you can keep your hands free while rocking out with your Move.
Sonos Amp
A capable and aesthetically pleasing amplifier, the Sonos Amp is great for your entertainment needs. Whether you're a vinyl enthusiast or a streaming addict, the Sonos Amp has got you covered. And with the ability to power outdoor speakers and expand your Sonos system to the backyard, you can finally host those epic summer parties you've been dreaming of. Plus, the specially developed heatsink and rack-mountable design ensure optimal airflow and heat management, so you can keep the music flowing all day long.