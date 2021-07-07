Sonos Roam

$358 $429 Save $71

The Sonos Roam, the highly-rated portable speaker, is now available as a two-pack, which is now on sale. Including Wi-Fi streaming and Bluetooth connectivity,the Roam is a promising on the go option. Additionally, it features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and automatic Trueplay tuning, making it not only a compact speaker, but a pretty smart one as well. From our experience, the Roam delivers a clear and balanced sound, making it a great choice for outdoor adventures, parties, or simply enjoying music at home. This limited-time offer includes two white speakers, each with up to 10 hours of battery life and the ability to charge via USB-C cable or wireless Qi charger.